Town and Country Ford

5401 E Independence Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28212
Today 12:00 PM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Town and Country Ford

4.9
Overall Rating
(14)
Recommend: Yes (14) No (0)
sales Rating

Fluid experience

by r_bridges on 02/27/2020

We left two other dealerships, that wanted to degrade my wife and I with their arrogance. Carl, Adam, and Suat made the process fluid and seamless.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

service Rating

Mrs Deal

by Deborah on 12/13/2019

The work was done on record time and they washed my car for which I am eternally grateful for

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Satisfied

by Jac8540 on 11/26/2019

Never had someone to stand over me while i made my payment. It wasn't done in the past, and i don't like that at all.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Do your homework 1st.

by jimtw100 on 11/01/2019

They had the car I wanted at what I perceived as a fair price. Salesman was knowledgeable and helpful. The only negative was that if I hadn't educated myself prior to walking on the lot as to what a reasonable interest rate was I would have paid 2 full % points higher than what I ultimately paid. Like when dealing with any other car dealer, you had better done your homework upfront, to fully enjoy their "car buying experience".

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Always the best service

by Nichole on 10/01/2019

My husband I have been buying vehicles here since 2013. We have always had the best experience Trey and Suat are the absolute easiest to work with. I like when things are straight forward with no BS. I’ll never go to another dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Town and Country is a Superior Dealership

by Hokierob on 08/23/2019

Purchasing a vehicle at Town and Country Ford was the best experience purchasing a vehicle that I have had in 30 years. The knowledgeable and courteous staff as well as the full service restaurant on premises definitely sets this dealership apart.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Excellent professional service

by Outstanding on 07/17/2019

This dealership consistently delivers excellent professional service, everyone who works there is nice, professional and experienced in their area.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

4th Purchase

by LoriSchil on 03/12/2019

Love the sales team here. Suat, Tyler, & Trey are wonderful. Always willing to help, answer questions, & truly strive to get clients the best deal possible. Though I wasn't a fan of the Focus I originally purchased, we've been happy with my husband's 2 trucks and I love the EcoSport so far!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Town and Country teamed with Renee

by 2019 Fusion on 01/22/2019

I have done business with them for 10years. I was satisfied with them always. As I purchased this car my Already high expectations were surpassed by my salesperson Renee. I guess my only regret was not having him as my first salesman. Having been there 17 years he is definitely an asset to the company. I'm a difficult customer who had done my research Main point my complete satisfaction from beginning to end. My 5th Ford and still going

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Timothy Ray

by tdray5388 on 11/21/2018

everything when very smooth

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

2018 Ford 150 Platinum

by 2018F150 on 11/11/2018

Great overall truck buying experience, thank you Town and Country Ford.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Town and Country Ford Charlotte NC

by nonenone on 10/30/2018

I needed my work vehicle serviced and state inspection and they got me in in a timely manner and I was very satisfied with the service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Can't say enough praise for this group.

by Jackie w on 10/03/2018

Hugh thank you for all your help. After going through almost 5 dealers. Yours by fair was the best. You found exactly what I wanted right down to all the details. Thank you so much!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

2 Comments

sales Rating

George

by George 1 on 09/05/2018

The salesman and management was very pleasant to work with. They took their time to make sure that I found the vehicle with all of the equipment that I wanted.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

F150 40K Service Visit

by GlenN46 on 08/06/2018

I always get great service at Town & Country when I work with Bill Worthington!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great Customer Satisfaction

by Grady J on 07/17/2018

Flat tire, John Lomenzo was awesome, I called John he said bring it in., I pulled in to services and Jacob was waiting knowing what was needed, and replaced my tire in a very short time. The team was great!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Best of the best

by Naamet A. on 07/11/2018

This is my second car purchase from a dealer, this purchase went very smooth and easy. The staff was excellent and very professional when answering my questions and explaining the process of the purchase. I appreciate the hard work they put in.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

New F150

by jblefty17 on 07/05/2018

Trey was excellent rep one of the best, if not the best, I’ve ever dealt with when buying a car. The only issue was dealing with the manager otherwise it would’ve been 5 stars.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Oil change

by Customer on 06/29/2018

Town and Country Ford always has good service. Personnel always to good care of me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Good price poor customer service

by regina1651 on 06/25/2018

First, I will say I was happy with the price I paid for my used F150. Definitely the best price around. The whole experience took about 3.5 hours which I thought was long but that isn’t what I’m not happy about. I left the dealership around 8pm on Saturday, June 9th. Around 4pm the next day I noticed a crack in the top right side of the windshield. I am 100% sure this did not happen in the 25 miles I drove the truck from the time I left the dealership. Sure, someone might have whacked it with a hammer while I was in Harris Teeter but that hasn’t happened in the 100+ times I’ve been to that Harris Teeter. Anyway, I texted my salesman the minute I noticed the crack (at 3:50pm on Sunday). He replied the next day and said he would look at the following day when I stopped in to get my spare key. After waiting around 20 minutes I was told they would not fix it but he would get with the general sales manager to see if he could do something for me. I was told I’d get an answer the following day (Wednesday). After not hearing ANYTHING I texted my salesman on Saturday the 16th to see what was going on. He said he would have an answer to me on Monday the 18th. As of today (June 24th) I’ve heard NOTHING!!! Absolutely horrible customer service in my opinion. If they are not going to replace my windshield (that didn’t break under my ownership) the very least they could do is have the common courtesy to tell me. Not responding to my request is just poor on their part. I’ll NEVER return for service on my truck or for any future vehicles.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Disrespect

by SDTaylor on 04/15/2018

I have purchased several vehicles from Town and Country Ford over the past 18 years and have to say I will not purchase another vehicle from here again as long as the current management is in place. A small problem was met with miscommunication, failed commitments, and a complete failure to communicate which turned the small/minor problem into a large complex issue. Which equates to disrespect.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

