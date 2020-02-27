sales Rating

First, I will say I was happy with the price I paid for my used F150. Definitely the best price around. The whole experience took about 3.5 hours which I thought was long but that isn’t what I’m not happy about. I left the dealership around 8pm on Saturday, June 9th. Around 4pm the next day I noticed a crack in the top right side of the windshield. I am 100% sure this did not happen in the 25 miles I drove the truck from the time I left the dealership. Sure, someone might have whacked it with a hammer while I was in Harris Teeter but that hasn’t happened in the 100+ times I’ve been to that Harris Teeter. Anyway, I texted my salesman the minute I noticed the crack (at 3:50pm on Sunday). He replied the next day and said he would look at the following day when I stopped in to get my spare key. After waiting around 20 minutes I was told they would not fix it but he would get with the general sales manager to see if he could do something for me. I was told I’d get an answer the following day (Wednesday). After not hearing ANYTHING I texted my salesman on Saturday the 16th to see what was going on. He said he would have an answer to me on Monday the 18th. As of today (June 24th) I’ve heard NOTHING!!! Absolutely horrible customer service in my opinion. If they are not going to replace my windshield (that didn’t break under my ownership) the very least they could do is have the common courtesy to tell me. Not responding to my request is just poor on their part. I’ll NEVER return for service on my truck or for any future vehicles. Read more