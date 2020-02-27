Fluid experience
by 02/27/2020on
We left two other dealerships, that wanted to degrade my wife and I with their arrogance. Carl, Adam, and Suat made the process fluid and seamless.
Mrs Deal
by 12/13/2019on
The work was done on record time and they washed my car for which I am eternally grateful for
Satisfied
by 11/26/2019on
Never had someone to stand over me while i made my payment. It wasn't done in the past, and i don't like that at all.
Do your homework 1st.
by 11/01/2019on
They had the car I wanted at what I perceived as a fair price. Salesman was knowledgeable and helpful. The only negative was that if I hadn't educated myself prior to walking on the lot as to what a reasonable interest rate was I would have paid 2 full % points higher than what I ultimately paid. Like when dealing with any other car dealer, you had better done your homework upfront, to fully enjoy their "car buying experience".
Always the best service
by 10/01/2019on
My husband I have been buying vehicles here since 2013. We have always had the best experience Trey and Suat are the absolute easiest to work with. I like when things are straight forward with no BS. I’ll never go to another dealership.
Town and Country is a Superior Dealership
by 08/23/2019on
Purchasing a vehicle at Town and Country Ford was the best experience purchasing a vehicle that I have had in 30 years. The knowledgeable and courteous staff as well as the full service restaurant on premises definitely sets this dealership apart.
Excellent professional service
by 07/17/2019on
This dealership consistently delivers excellent professional service, everyone who works there is nice, professional and experienced in their area.
4th Purchase
by 03/12/2019on
Love the sales team here. Suat, Tyler, & Trey are wonderful. Always willing to help, answer questions, & truly strive to get clients the best deal possible. Though I wasn't a fan of the Focus I originally purchased, we've been happy with my husband's 2 trucks and I love the EcoSport so far!
Town and Country teamed with Renee
by 01/22/2019on
I have done business with them for 10years. I was satisfied with them always. As I purchased this car my Already high expectations were surpassed by my salesperson Renee. I guess my only regret was not having him as my first salesman. Having been there 17 years he is definitely an asset to the company. I'm a difficult customer who had done my research Main point my complete satisfaction from beginning to end. My 5th Ford and still going
Timothy Ray
by 11/21/2018on
everything when very smooth
2018 Ford 150 Platinum
by 11/11/2018on
Great overall truck buying experience, thank you Town and Country Ford.
Town and Country Ford Charlotte NC
by 10/30/2018on
I needed my work vehicle serviced and state inspection and they got me in in a timely manner and I was very satisfied with the service
Can't say enough praise for this group.
by 10/03/2018on
Hugh thank you for all your help. After going through almost 5 dealers. Yours by fair was the best. You found exactly what I wanted right down to all the details. Thank you so much!
George
by 09/05/2018on
The salesman and management was very pleasant to work with. They took their time to make sure that I found the vehicle with all of the equipment that I wanted.
F150 40K Service Visit
by 08/06/2018on
I always get great service at Town & Country when I work with Bill Worthington!
Great Customer Satisfaction
by 07/17/2018on
Flat tire, John Lomenzo was awesome, I called John he said bring it in., I pulled in to services and Jacob was waiting knowing what was needed, and replaced my tire in a very short time. The team was great!
Best of the best
by 07/11/2018on
This is my second car purchase from a dealer, this purchase went very smooth and easy. The staff was excellent and very professional when answering my questions and explaining the process of the purchase. I appreciate the hard work they put in.
New F150
by 07/05/2018on
Trey was excellent rep one of the best, if not the best, I’ve ever dealt with when buying a car. The only issue was dealing with the manager otherwise it would’ve been 5 stars.
Oil change
by 06/29/2018on
Town and Country Ford always has good service. Personnel always to good care of me.
Good price poor customer service
by 06/25/2018on
First, I will say I was happy with the price I paid for my used F150. Definitely the best price around. The whole experience took about 3.5 hours which I thought was long but that isn’t what I’m not happy about. I left the dealership around 8pm on Saturday, June 9th. Around 4pm the next day I noticed a crack in the top right side of the windshield. I am 100% sure this did not happen in the 25 miles I drove the truck from the time I left the dealership. Sure, someone might have whacked it with a hammer while I was in Harris Teeter but that hasn’t happened in the 100+ times I’ve been to that Harris Teeter. Anyway, I texted my salesman the minute I noticed the crack (at 3:50pm on Sunday). He replied the next day and said he would look at the following day when I stopped in to get my spare key. After waiting around 20 minutes I was told they would not fix it but he would get with the general sales manager to see if he could do something for me. I was told I’d get an answer the following day (Wednesday). After not hearing ANYTHING I texted my salesman on Saturday the 16th to see what was going on. He said he would have an answer to me on Monday the 18th. As of today (June 24th) I’ve heard NOTHING!!! Absolutely horrible customer service in my opinion. If they are not going to replace my windshield (that didn’t break under my ownership) the very least they could do is have the common courtesy to tell me. Not responding to my request is just poor on their part. I’ll NEVER return for service on my truck or for any future vehicles.
Disrespect
by 04/15/2018on
I have purchased several vehicles from Town and Country Ford over the past 18 years and have to say I will not purchase another vehicle from here again as long as the current management is in place. A small problem was met with miscommunication, failed commitments, and a complete failure to communicate which turned the small/minor problem into a large complex issue. Which equates to disrespect.
