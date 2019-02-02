sales Rating

I would recommend this location if you are purchasing a Toyota. I wrote a detailed review on Dealer Rater, but was unable to successfully copy/paste it so I will abbreviate here. Long story short....Louis O’Pharrow is the person that truly sold me on this location and I was loyal because of him - I knew I could trust him. He directed me to D’Andre Jackson who worked with me patiently since I Originally wanted a 2018, but it was above my price range of cash that I had and I didn’t want a loan or car payment. D’Andre sent me information when the 2013 arrived arrived. He sent me the car fax information by email so I could research it. It only was one owner and 18,000 miles so that was great. He worked with his supervisor, Alex who I worked with and Alex worked with his supervisor, Todd Grubb, for the purchase price and I purchased it this past Saturday a week ago with a 90-day warranty. This past Wednesday, I also worked with two very nice men, Michael Porter and Jack Daly who were very helpful. I call my car, Blessing, because I thank my Lord Jesus for blessing me with such nice, trustworthy people and my new-to-me car. I am thankful TOwn and Country is only 10 min. away for oil changes....great service center, too. Read more