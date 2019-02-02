Town & Country Toyota

9101 South Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28273
Today 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
11:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Town & Country Toyota

4.7
Overall Rating
(24)
Recommend: Yes (22) No (2)
sales Rating

Blessing - 2013 Toyota Prius 2

by Blessing on 02/02/2019

I would recommend this location if you are purchasing a Toyota. I wrote a detailed review on Dealer Rater, but was unable to successfully copy/paste it so I will abbreviate here. Long story short....Louis O’Pharrow is the person that truly sold me on this location and I was loyal because of him - I knew I could trust him. He directed me to D’Andre Jackson who worked with me patiently since I Originally wanted a 2018, but it was above my price range of cash that I had and I didn’t want a loan or car payment. D’Andre sent me information when the 2013 arrived arrived. He sent me the car fax information by email so I could research it. It only was one owner and 18,000 miles so that was great. He worked with his supervisor, Alex who I worked with and Alex worked with his supervisor, Todd Grubb, for the purchase price and I purchased it this past Saturday a week ago with a 90-day warranty. This past Wednesday, I also worked with two very nice men, Michael Porter and Jack Daly who were very helpful. I call my car, Blessing, because I thank my Lord Jesus for blessing me with such nice, trustworthy people and my new-to-me car. I am thankful TOwn and Country is only 10 min. away for oil changes....great service center, too.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Great Work!

by MillardT on 12/05/2019

I had a very pleasant experience working with Mr. Ezra Monell to get my car repaired. I was greeted promptly when entering the bay with a smile. He listened to all I had to say and listed all items. The work was successfully completed and he explained all repairs in detail. They were completed very timely. Thanks, Mr. Monell. What a pleasant experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

30,000 miles check up

by Betsy11 on 11/14/2019

I was greeted promptly and was updated when necessary.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Toyota Highlander Seevice

by sharon dwyer on 10/29/2019

Town and Country Toyota Service department never fails to impress. Everyone is extremely professional. Highly recommend them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Awesome Dealer

by Nanoman1 on 10/16/2019

Dealer always does great work when servicing my car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Body repair

by Phantom on 09/10/2019

A good experience from start to finish. Initial assessment was efficient and thorough. Work was done timely and I received email updates every few days. Finished work came in lower than estimate!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Service review

by Superman on 09/04/2019

Not very friendly. Wasn’t clear on charges of services. Didn’t communicate the full disclosure of services.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

service Rating

Catherine

by Catherine on 07/22/2019

Love our service man Robert. Easy to schedule maintenance for my Toyota Corolla. Never wait long. Easy to schedule quick service and sweet friendly staff!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Unhappy Customer

by Toyota Guy on 05/13/2019

I purchased a new 2019 Tacoma truck in March and I've been to the dealership 3 times for what I'd consider to be a non-complex issue. The molding on top of the truck keeps coming off. First visit, after 1.5 hours I was told it would have to be ordered. Second visit, after 1.5 hours it was replaced. It came off a few days later. Third visit, after 2 hours, the only thing they did was add some adhesive.. Definitely not what I would've expected in terms of service or a brand new vehicle. I hope there is not a 4th visit for this same issue.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No

1 Comments

service Rating

Construction Superintendent

by Maricio on 05/09/2019

Great place to get your Vehicle serviced.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Mike Robinson

by mandmn08081 on 02/20/2019

Set up appointment over phone the day before. Arrived at service center as scheduled and was met by a Service representative named Brandon. Brandon did an outstanding job getting the details of the service and explaining the next steps. Approximately one hour later, Brandon called me to inform me that my car was ready to be picked up. Very professional and knowledgeable.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Outstanding Service

by ljpdep30 on 02/14/2019

This was my first time at Town and County Toyota and they far exceeded my expectations. The staff was friendly, courteous and beyond professional. It was a true pleasure doing business with them.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Car repair

by Caldwell on 01/20/2019

Very satisfied. Great service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

service Rating

Toyota

by Gwendolyn on 12/30/2018

My experience with Toyota was great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service

by DAllenH on 12/04/2018

They were very thorough in reviewing my service problem

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great service

by Happyowner on 12/01/2018

Excellent customer service provided with courtesy and professionalism

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Kennedy Drummond

by The KED on 11/26/2018

Excellent workmanship.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

My experience buying a 2016 RAV4

by Ian Hopper on 11/13/2018

Stephan was an excellent salesman. Professional, courteous, friendly and knowledgeable. I would definitely buy another certified preowned vehicle from him at Town & Country Toyota.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Awesome Customer Service!

by T. Radosevic on 11/12/2018

I had a great experience at Town and Country in servicing my car last week. They took the time to make sure everything was in proper working order and made recommendations on what I needed to take care of that would maximize the performance of my car. They also made time to take care of those needs on the spot.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent 10k Service

by ShannonR on 11/06/2018

We were in an out as promised. Everything was explained.The service team at Town and Country is exceptional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Collison center

by 😁 customer on 10/03/2018

Awesome group! Justin and Shannon are best!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
