I would recommend this location if you are purchasing a Toyota. I wrote a detailed review on Dealer Rater, but was unable to successfully copy/paste it so I will abbreviate here.
Long story short....Louis O’Pharrow is the person that truly sold me on this location and I was loyal because of him - I knew I could trust him. He directed me to D’Andre Jackson who worked with me patiently since I Originally wanted a 2018, but it was above my price range of cash that I had and I didn’t want a loan or car payment. D’Andre sent me information when the 2013 arrived arrived. He sent me the car fax information by email so I could research it. It only was one owner and 18,000 miles so that was great. He worked with his supervisor, Alex who I worked with and Alex worked with his supervisor, Todd Grubb, for the purchase price and I purchased it this past Saturday a week ago with a 90-day warranty. This past Wednesday, I also worked with two very nice men, Michael Porter and Jack Daly who were very helpful. I call my car, Blessing, because I thank my Lord Jesus for blessing me with such nice, trustworthy people and my new-to-me car.
I am thankful TOwn and Country is only 10 min. away for oil changes....great service center, too.
I had a very pleasant experience working with Mr. Ezra Monell to get my car repaired. I was greeted promptly when entering the bay with a smile. He listened to all I had to say and listed all items. The work was successfully completed and he explained all repairs in detail. They were completed very timely. Thanks, Mr. Monell. What a pleasant experience.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I purchased a new 2019 Tacoma truck in March and I've been to the dealership 3 times for what I'd consider to be a non-complex issue. The molding on top of the truck keeps coming off. First visit, after 1.5 hours I was told it would have to be ordered. Second visit, after 1.5 hours it was replaced. It came off a few days later. Third visit, after 2 hours, the only thing they did was add some adhesive.. Definitely not what I would've expected in terms of service or a brand new vehicle. I hope there is not a 4th visit for this same issue.
Recommend this dealer? No
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
Set up appointment over phone the day before. Arrived at service center as scheduled and was met by a Service representative named Brandon. Brandon did an outstanding job getting the details of the service and explaining the next steps. Approximately one hour later, Brandon called me to inform me that my car was ready to be picked up. Very professional and knowledgeable.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I would recommend this location if you are purchasing a Toyota. I wrote a detailed review on Dealer Rater, but was unable to successfully copy/paste it so I will abbreviate here.
Long story short....Louis O’Pharrow is the person that truly sold me on this location and I was loyal because of him - I knew I could trust him. He directed me to D’Andre Jackson who worked with me patiently since I Originally wanted a 2018, but it was above my price range of cash that I had and I didn’t want a loan or car payment. D’Andre sent me information when the 2013 arrived arrived. He sent me the car fax information by email so I could research it. It only was one owner and 18,000 miles so that was great. He worked with his supervisor, Alex who I worked with and Alex worked with his supervisor, Todd Grubb, for the purchase price and I purchased it this past Saturday a week ago with a 90-day warranty. This past Wednesday, I also worked with two very nice men, Michael Porter and Jack Daly who were very helpful. I call my car, Blessing, because I thank my Lord Jesus for blessing me with such nice, trustworthy people and my new-to-me car.
I am thankful TOwn and Country is only 10 min. away for oil changes....great service center, too.
I had a great experience at Town and Country in servicing my car last week. They took the time to make sure everything was in proper working order and made recommendations on what I needed to take care of that would maximize the performance of my car. They also made time to take care of those needs on the spot.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
1 Comments