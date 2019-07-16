  1. Home
Customer Reviews of Leith Auto Park Chrysler Jeep

73 sales Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good car buying experience

by Luke on 07/16/2019

Kim was great to work with at the dealership. We got a fair price on the vehicle. Everyone we interacted with at the dealership was nice and professional and we didn't feel pressured to purchase anything other than what we were interested in. Kim also followed up a couple of times after the purchase to make sure everything was going ok with the new vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by Lauren on 07/14/2019

Our sales associate (Cornell Parks) and our financer (Nick Marino) were patient with our requests & they both went above & beyond with their time (staying 2 hours past closing!) to make the sale & to make us happy & comfortable with our decision.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Helpful, knowledgeable, and friendly people here.

by Josh on 07/14/2019

Very nice people, went to buy a car and was most impressed by the way we were treated from them, start to finish. They even followed up afterwards and made sure everything was still running good.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

My experience was great!

by Dorothy on 07/13/2019

My salesman, Cornell Parks, was great! Friendly and professional and seemed to care about what was the best vehicle and deal for me.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Leith Autopark Chrysler Jeep

by Chris on 07/13/2019

Liked my salesman Douglas Ramos. He knew the Rubicon features very well.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing

by Naim on 07/12/2019

Our salesman Larry was very professional and answered all of our questions.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great haggle free experience!

by Jodi on 07/11/2019

Our salesperson, Douglas Ramos, went above and beyond to answer all our questions and also offered us a competitive price right away. Even though we shopped around we cane back to Cary Jeep due to the excellent service and very competitive price.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Bridget McNalty

by Bridget on 07/07/2019

Once a decision was made, getting the sale done was quite and easy, and out the door.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

My experience at Autopark

by Cynthia on 07/03/2019

I love how my approval was done before I got there. My sales person Johnson Bullock was very professional and friendly. The customer service was absolutely wonderful from the time I walked in the door! The loan officer was very patient and detail when answering all my questions. I can’t remember his name. Auto park made my car buying experience so pleasurable!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Leith Autopark and Bruce

by Sandra on 06/29/2019

BRUCE our salesman , he sold us a new jeep liberty in 2010 and was excellent so we knew when we were looking for a new jeep wrangler that we didn't want to go anywhere else but Leith auto park and Bruce take care of us.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience!

by Kayting on 01/13/2018

From start to finish, the purchasing of our Jeep Grand Cherokee was great!! Jody was very pleasant, kept us informed and was very helpful! We had a bad experience at another dealership and this experience was so much better!! ...oh, and super fast!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great place to go

by SCfamily1 on 08/03/2017

The staff was amazing. I never felt pressured but I felt totally informed about my purchase and I believe they wanted the best vehicle for my family

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best Buying Experience!

by AmyfromSC on 08/01/2017

A wonderful buying experience. Bradlee was spot on with all of my inquiries and was very well informed! He went out of his way numerous times to accommodate my needs. And I am very grateful. I felt like I got a good deal on my trade and on the vehicle I purchased. I definitely recommend this dealership to anyone but Bradlee Pratersch is the reason I drove more than two hours to buy a car. He went above and beyond what anyone else was willing to do.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Car

by Jeepdebro on 07/28/2017

Jody, the saleswoman. However, she did not offer a business card. Jody watery professional. She provided important information re new car rebates as well as demonstrated how to use the bells and whistles of the cars technology.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Best Car Buying Experience I've Had!

by Stbrooks23 on 07/27/2017

Everyone at the dealership was very friendly. Ben was amazing, he was very professional and courteous, and very patient when I was being indecisive. He didn't try to get me to keep raising my budget or put me in more car than I could truly afford, which I greatly appreciated. He made my experience a great one. I will definitely be back to Autopark in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Pacifica

by Christopher453 on 07/20/2017

Ben did a great job getting me a fair price and getting me out of the dealership in a reasonable amount of time. The Pacifica is a wonderful vehicle and I am very impressed with it so far.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome

by MarkT22 on 07/20/2017

Ben was awesome and even gave us Pizza as we had not eaten all day. Great experience and we love our new Jeep

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Cary jeep- leith jeep-

by Dhlovesjb on 07/18/2017

Ask for Johnson bullock if u ever need a jeep. He is the sweetest and most helpful man ever. Set me up with a wrangler I could afford, and made me so very happy!! Denise h

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Jeep

by Serra_Mayfield on 07/12/2017

I was very happy with the purchase that I made. Your dealership and staff was excellent! Thank you so much

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Buying Experience

by donnieray1 on 07/01/2017

Mr Cornell Davis was very helpful to us in deciding to purchase the vehicle. He answered all our questions and made the process very easy for us. I love the fact that it didn't thake a long period of time waiting as we were used to at other dealerships. Very nice experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Happy Customer

by LezlieS on 06/25/2017

Knowledgeable,friendly,and polite salesman Paul. He was patient and answered all my questions;inspite of putting up with my "migraine headache" with need for him to repeat a few things. Finance man,the same, as by then really had to repeat- patient even with his stack of customer files adding up! This has been my second positive experience at this dealership. Paul reached out to me the very first day and has continued until date! A+. Lezlie Suits

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
