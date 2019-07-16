Leith Auto Park Chrysler Jeep
Customer Reviews of Leith Auto Park Chrysler Jeep
Good car buying experience
by 07/16/2019on
Kim was great to work with at the dealership. We got a fair price on the vehicle. Everyone we interacted with at the dealership was nice and professional and we didn't feel pressured to purchase anything other than what we were interested in. Kim also followed up a couple of times after the purchase to make sure everything was going ok with the new vehicle.
Great experience
by 07/14/2019on
Our sales associate (Cornell Parks) and our financer (Nick Marino) were patient with our requests & they both went above & beyond with their time (staying 2 hours past closing!) to make the sale & to make us happy & comfortable with our decision.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Helpful, knowledgeable, and friendly people here.
by 07/14/2019on
Very nice people, went to buy a car and was most impressed by the way we were treated from them, start to finish. They even followed up afterwards and made sure everything was still running good.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
My experience was great!
by 07/13/2019on
My salesman, Cornell Parks, was great! Friendly and professional and seemed to care about what was the best vehicle and deal for me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Leith Autopark Chrysler Jeep
by 07/13/2019on
Liked my salesman Douglas Ramos. He knew the Rubicon features very well.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Amazing
by 07/12/2019on
Our salesman Larry was very professional and answered all of our questions.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great haggle free experience!
by 07/11/2019on
Our salesperson, Douglas Ramos, went above and beyond to answer all our questions and also offered us a competitive price right away. Even though we shopped around we cane back to Cary Jeep due to the excellent service and very competitive price.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Bridget McNalty
by 07/07/2019on
Once a decision was made, getting the sale done was quite and easy, and out the door.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
My experience at Autopark
by 07/03/2019on
I love how my approval was done before I got there. My sales person Johnson Bullock was very professional and friendly. The customer service was absolutely wonderful from the time I walked in the door! The loan officer was very patient and detail when answering all my questions. I can’t remember his name. Auto park made my car buying experience so pleasurable!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Leith Autopark and Bruce
by 06/29/2019on
BRUCE our salesman , he sold us a new jeep liberty in 2010 and was excellent so we knew when we were looking for a new jeep wrangler that we didn't want to go anywhere else but Leith auto park and Bruce take care of us.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great Experience!
by 01/13/2018on
From start to finish, the purchasing of our Jeep Grand Cherokee was great!! Jody was very pleasant, kept us informed and was very helpful! We had a bad experience at another dealership and this experience was so much better!! ...oh, and super fast!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great place to go
by 08/03/2017on
The staff was amazing. I never felt pressured but I felt totally informed about my purchase and I believe they wanted the best vehicle for my family
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Buying Experience!
by 08/01/2017on
A wonderful buying experience. Bradlee was spot on with all of my inquiries and was very well informed! He went out of his way numerous times to accommodate my needs. And I am very grateful. I felt like I got a good deal on my trade and on the vehicle I purchased. I definitely recommend this dealership to anyone but Bradlee Pratersch is the reason I drove more than two hours to buy a car. He went above and beyond what anyone else was willing to do.
New Car
by 07/28/2017on
Jody, the saleswoman. However, she did not offer a business card. Jody watery professional. She provided important information re new car rebates as well as demonstrated how to use the bells and whistles of the cars technology.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Car Buying Experience I've Had!
by 07/27/2017on
Everyone at the dealership was very friendly. Ben was amazing, he was very professional and courteous, and very patient when I was being indecisive. He didn't try to get me to keep raising my budget or put me in more car than I could truly afford, which I greatly appreciated. He made my experience a great one. I will definitely be back to Autopark in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Pacifica
by 07/20/2017on
Ben did a great job getting me a fair price and getting me out of the dealership in a reasonable amount of time. The Pacifica is a wonderful vehicle and I am very impressed with it so far.
Awesome
by 07/20/2017on
Ben was awesome and even gave us Pizza as we had not eaten all day. Great experience and we love our new Jeep
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Cary jeep- leith jeep-
by 07/18/2017on
Ask for Johnson bullock if u ever need a jeep. He is the sweetest and most helpful man ever. Set me up with a wrangler I could afford, and made me so very happy!! Denise h
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jeep
by 07/12/2017on
I was very happy with the purchase that I made. Your dealership and staff was excellent! Thank you so much
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Buying Experience
by 07/01/2017on
Mr Cornell Davis was very helpful to us in deciding to purchase the vehicle. He answered all our questions and made the process very easy for us. I love the fact that it didn't thake a long period of time waiting as we were used to at other dealerships. Very nice experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy Customer
by 06/25/2017on
Knowledgeable,friendly,and polite salesman Paul. He was patient and answered all my questions;inspite of putting up with my "migraine headache" with need for him to repeat a few things. Finance man,the same, as by then really had to repeat- patient even with his stack of customer files adding up! This has been my second positive experience at this dealership. Paul reached out to me the very first day and has continued until date! A+. Lezlie Suits
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
