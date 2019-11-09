Stearns Ford

Stearns Ford

Visit dealer’s website 
602 Alamance Rd, Burlington, NC 27215
(855) 400-9323
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 4:00 PM
Call Us
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Stearns Ford

4.4
Overall Rating
(7)
Recommend: Yes (6) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Great experience

by Shannon on 09/11/2019

It was great the staff and my salesman worked for me and got me the deal I wanted.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
16 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Oil change

by cfesta1 on 11/15/2019

I am always treated with respect by the staff in the service department. They always keep me advised on things they think need to be done in the future and when anything extra needs to be done during my oil change, they come to me and let me know.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great experience

by Shannon on 09/11/2019

It was great the staff and my salesman worked for me and got me the deal I wanted.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Larry's Visit

by Stearns Ford on 06/24/2019

With an appointment, everything went smoothly. They were expecting me and the service was quick and routine. I was able to wait and the service did not take long.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Air bag recall

by Katie H. on 06/17/2019

Everything went as planned and was done in a timely fashion.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

STEARNS FORD IS A UNETHICAL. COMPANY BUY SOMEWHERE ELSE. BUYER BE WARE.

by Swindled NC on 05/27/2019

On Tuesday May 14, 2019 my wife and I purchased a 2010 Honda CR-V from Stearns Ford. On Saturday May 18, 2019 the air conditioning failed. I contacted them and was informed by the sales manager that I should have purchased a extended warranty and that they would not do anything to help us. I posted this information on their Facebook sight and they responded that I should contact them and see if anything could be worked out. They left their central phone number as a contact. Upon calling I was informed that no knew about the posting and there was nothing they could do. This response was to make them look reasonable on Facebook. If you are considering purchasing a previously owned vehicle DO NOT DO SO FROM STEARNS FORD. They will NOT back the vehicles they sell. We are elderly and they are heartless.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Ecosport

by snurf1948 on 03/05/2019

Salesman G did an excellent job with us. Very professional and friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Our experience buying our new car from Stearns Ford

by Lynn&Brenda on 10/23/2018

Tony Mabry went out of his way to locate us a used vehicle that we requested. He had it transported here for us. After test driving the car, my wife decided to look at a new car. Without a moments hesitation, Tony got the keys to the new car and we test drove it. We got the car for the money we wanted to pay and couldn’t be happier.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Put my mind at ease!

by SPOne227 on 01/30/2018

The service I received put my mind at ease. I was buying a car from out of state for my son who is a college student. The salesman was patient and available to answer my questions. I felt he was trustworthy and empathize with my concerns. The process was seamless. Great experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

BEST. DEALERSHIP. EVER.

by katieemery on 12/19/2017

Paige is such a great guy! He helped me buy my car from Stearns Ford 2 years ago and just helped my husband and I buy another last week. He is honest and not once did he make us feel pressured or unsure. He gave us multiple options to help us find the perfect truck for our family. We made the decision 2 years ago when we purchased my car that the next would come from them. It was solidified last week that we will NEVER go anywhere else. We already have it in the works to buy the next one! And I do have to add a side note about the service department. I don't trust many people to be honest with me about service details but I absolutely trust these guys. They call BEFORE they do anything to confirm with me that 1- it's what I want done, and 2- that it's not going to financially hurt us. Who else does that??? They even give me suggestions as to what I can do to help and what can wait a little while and still be perfectly safe. My mechanic husband even trusts these guys to service our cars without question or doubt that they are doing ANYTHING unnecessary. Amazing people, these guys. Not one bad experience or bad word about them. My family will never buy (or get our cars serviced) anywhere else!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Very Friendly

by smith4961 on 11/09/2017

Everyone was very friendly and listened to what we where looking for. Without being pushy, like most sales people, they helped us leave with a very nice vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great Experience

by MWhisnant on 09/28/2017

Anthony WInston our salesperson was friendly and professional. The entire experience was easy, smooth, and hassle free. We absolutely recommend this dealership to anyone looking for a vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Service at Stearn's Ford

by Byrdman22 on 08/08/2016

Ronnie and the service staff always know my needs and handle them very professionally. I could not imagine a better place to have my vehicles serviced.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
sales Rating

Great facilities, amazing service

by hrlincoln76 on 07/19/2016

Could not be more happy the the service provided here, extremely nice and went out their way to help. Couldn't have had a better experience

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great service

by MBBurlington on 07/10/2016

They took care of my needs. Truck was finished when promised.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Fantastic service department

by Fordlover160 on 07/04/2016

Chad Blaylock & the rest of the service department are second to none. I wouldn't think of allowing anyone else to service any of my vehicles. Sadly I doubt I will purchase another vehicle from Stearns Ford

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Great service

by Mrthompsat49 on 07/01/2016

Service was completed on time. Recommendations made for upcoming services .

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
215 cars in stock
96 new119 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford Fusion
Ford Fusion
22 new|5 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Escape
Ford Escape
16 new|8 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
12 new|11 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

To establish and maintain long term relationships with the value conscious customer by providing a top notch service that is friendly, informative, and helpful in the research, delivery, maintenance and customization of the vehicle of their choice.

To give enthusiastic, high character employees an opportunity to grow with our client base.

To ensure optimal dealer value and provide a positive impact to the local community by maximizing efficiency in a cost conscious culture.

Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes