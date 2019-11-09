I am always treated with respect by the staff in the service department. They always keep me advised on things they think need to be done in the future and when anything extra needs to be done during my oil change, they come to me and let me know.
STEARNS FORD IS A UNETHICAL. COMPANY BUY SOMEWHERE ELSE. BUYER BE WARE.
by Swindled NC on 05/27/2019
On Tuesday May 14, 2019 my wife and I purchased a 2010 Honda CR-V from Stearns Ford. On Saturday May 18, 2019 the air conditioning failed. I contacted them and was informed by the sales manager that I should have purchased a extended warranty and that they would not do anything to help us. I posted this information on their Facebook sight and they responded that I should contact them and see if anything could be worked out. They left their central phone number as a contact. Upon calling I was informed that no knew about the posting and there was nothing they could do. This response was to make them look reasonable on Facebook.
If you are considering purchasing a previously owned vehicle DO NOT DO SO FROM STEARNS FORD. They will NOT back the vehicles they sell.
We are elderly and they are heartless.
Our experience buying our new car from Stearns Ford
by Lynn&Brenda on 10/23/2018
Tony Mabry went out of his way to locate us a used vehicle that we requested. He had it transported here for us. After test driving the car, my wife decided to look at a new car. Without a moments hesitation, Tony got the keys to the new car and we test drove it. We got the car for the money we wanted to pay and couldn’t be happier.
The service I received put my mind at ease. I was buying a car from out of state for my son who is a college student. The salesman was patient and available to answer my questions. I felt he was trustworthy and empathize with my concerns. The process was seamless. Great experience.
Paige is such a great guy! He helped me buy my car from Stearns Ford 2 years ago and just helped my husband and I buy another last week. He is honest and not once did he make us feel pressured or unsure. He gave us multiple options to help us find the perfect truck for our family. We made the decision 2 years ago when we purchased my car that the next would come from them. It was solidified last week that we will NEVER go anywhere else. We already have it in the works to buy the next one! And I do have to add a side note about the service department. I don't trust many people to be honest with me about service details but I absolutely trust these guys. They call BEFORE they do anything to confirm with me that 1- it's what I want done, and 2- that it's not going to financially hurt us. Who else does that??? They even give me suggestions as to what I can do to help and what can wait a little while and still be perfectly safe. My mechanic husband even trusts these guys to service our cars without question or doubt that they are doing ANYTHING unnecessary. Amazing people, these guys. Not one bad experience or bad word about them. My family will never buy (or get our cars serviced) anywhere else!!
Chad Blaylock & the rest of the service department are second to none. I wouldn't think of allowing anyone else to service any of my vehicles. Sadly I doubt I will purchase another vehicle from Stearns Ford
To establish and maintain long term relationships with the value conscious customer by providing a top notch service that is friendly, informative, and helpful in the research, delivery, maintenance and customization of the vehicle of their choice.
To give enthusiastic, high character employees an opportunity to grow with our client base.
To ensure optimal dealer value and provide a positive impact to the local community by maximizing efficiency in a cost conscious culture.