Leith Honda Aberdeen

11045 N US Hwy 15 501, Aberdeen, NC 28315
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Leith Honda Aberdeen

5.0
Overall Rating
(253)
Recommend: Yes (253) No (0)
sales Rating

First time customers and future

by Frank on 08/23/2019

Quick and easy process. Salesmen were friendly and courteous. Will be back in the near future to purchase another vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Honda service - Leith Honda in Aberdeen

by Barbara on 08/23/2019

Warmly greeted and was taken care of immediately.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Outstanding Service

by Gwen on 08/23/2019

Arrived at my appointed time for my service. Was greeted and shown the lounge with coffee and water. Didn't take long and I was back on the road. The staff at Leith Honda Aberdeen are top notch!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

recall

by Gerald on 08/22/2019

They were on time. It took a little less time than they thought. Everyone was friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

I will return

by Ruby on 08/22/2019

Excellent service for both customer services and services department.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Value

by Mike on 08/22/2019

My vehicle runs more smoothly, more quietly, more efficiently, after the service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Leith Honda Sales

by A on 08/21/2019

Salesman was very knowledgeable about the features of the vehicle

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Great service

by Betty on 08/20/2019

Called to have my honda inspected and got an appointment the same afternoon. Always excellent service and friendly staff.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service to my 2018 CRV

by Jerry on 08/20/2019

Fast dependable service. I was left with the oil life indicator on and I don't like having that large oil can showing all the time. I called them and they said to drop by and they would fix it. I told them I lived 30 miles away and asked them to tell me how to get it off. I was told to Google it.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great vehicle and great dealership

by Richard on 08/20/2019

Art is great. He is well informed about the vehicle. He offer clear and accurate information re: features and was helpful with the negotiation. He called the next day and the day after to see if we were enjoying our new vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Great experience

by Sanford on 08/20/2019

Very efficient. Everything explained. Did not try to up sale

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great place to buy a car! Not typical car salesmen

by Stephen on 08/20/2019

The employees that work there aren’t the typical car salesmen. They aren’t pushy and rude. Very pleasant experience!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Best Car Dealership in town

by Joshua on 08/20/2019

Very friendly customer service. Was able to work everything around or schedule which was nice.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Great buying experience at Leith Honda Aberdeen

by Nancy on 08/19/2019

Art Gatling rocks! I enjoyed working with him and he understood exactly what I was looking for and made the whole experience pleasant and pressure free.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Customer Service

by Lois on 08/18/2019

BJ Simmons was the young man who helped me and he was probably the nicest man I have ever had dealings with at a car dealership he got the air-conditioning repaired the same day and made sure I had a way home instead of having to stay there all day.He is an asset to your business.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

45k mile service

by Steven on 08/17/2019

Very polite, work done quickly, nice waiting area with wi-fi

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Outstanding

by Wes on 08/17/2019

Prompt, helpful and courteous.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Leith Honda

by Carol on 08/17/2019

They keep you updated, are courtesy, expertise.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Satisfied customer

by Donna on 08/16/2019

Everyone in Service dept. are so nice an friendly, I feel totally satisfied bringing my car in for service...

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Visit

by Josh on 08/14/2019

Everything was fixed and easy to understand.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Excellent Service

by Dora on 08/14/2019

Courteous, prompt, and serviced by Neil so I am sure it was thorough.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
