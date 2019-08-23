Customer Reviews of Leith Honda Aberdeen all sales Reviews service Reviews 5.0 Overall Rating (253)
Recommend: Yes (
253) No ( 0) sales Rating First time customers and future
Quick and easy process. Salesmen were friendly and courteous. Will be back in the near future to purchase another vehicle.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Close review service Rating Honda service - Leith Honda in Aberdeen
Warmly greeted and was taken care of immediately.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review sales Rating First time customers and future
Quick and easy process. Salesmen were friendly and courteous. Will be back in the near future to purchase another vehicle.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Close review service Rating
Arrived at my appointed time for my service. Was greeted and shown the lounge with coffee and water. Didn't take long and I was back on the road. The staff at Leith Honda Aberdeen are top notch!
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
They were on time. It took a little less time than they thought. Everyone was friendly.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
Excellent service for both customer services and services department.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
My vehicle runs more smoothly, more quietly, more efficiently, after the service.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review sales Rating
Salesman was very knowledgeable about the features of the vehicle
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Close review service Rating
Called to have my honda inspected and got an appointment the same afternoon. Always excellent service and friendly staff.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
Fast dependable service. I was left with the oil life indicator on and I don't like having that large oil can showing all the time. I called them and they said to drop by and they would fix it. I told them I lived 30 miles away and asked them to tell me how to get it off. I was told to Google it.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review sales Rating Great vehicle and great dealership
Art is great. He is well informed about the vehicle. He offer clear and accurate information re: features and was helpful with the negotiation. He called the next day and the day after to see if we were enjoying our new vehicle.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Close review service Rating
Very efficient. Everything explained. Did not try to up sale
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review sales Rating Great place to buy a car! Not typical car salesmen
The employees that work there aren’t the typical car salesmen. They aren’t pushy and rude. Very pleasant experience!!
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Close review sales Rating Best Car Dealership in town
Very friendly customer service. Was able to work everything around or schedule which was nice.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Close review sales Rating Great buying experience at Leith Honda Aberdeen
Art Gatling rocks! I enjoyed working with him and he understood exactly what I was looking for and made the whole experience pleasant and pressure free.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes Close review service Rating
BJ Simmons was the young man who helped me and he was probably the nicest man I have ever had dealings with at a car dealership he got the air-conditioning repaired the same day and made sure I had a way home instead of having to stay there all day.He is an asset to your business.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
Very polite, work done quickly, nice waiting area with wi-fi
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
Prompt, helpful and courteous.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
They keep you updated, are courtesy, expertise.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
Everyone in Service dept. are so nice an friendly, I feel totally satisfied bringing my car in for service...
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
Everything was fixed and easy to understand.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review service Rating
Courteous, prompt, and serviced by Neil so I am sure it was thorough.
Read more
Recommend this dealer? Yes Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes Close review See less