3.2 out of 5 stars service Rating

I had my Chevy Trail Blazer into Ryan Chevrolet to upgrade the On-Star to digital. In the process of checking in, the service manager asked if I needed an oil change or tire rotation. I did need it done, so I consented. To make a long story short, by the time they were done instead of a $300 bill for the On-Star update and 1 year of On-star service, I now had a $900 bill because they said I needed a new fuel filter and a new set of tires. (They felt the tires I had were unsafe and I would risk having a flat tire.) Since I live 90 miles away, I was sufficiently concerned and agreed. They never did get the oil change done, and after 3 1/2 hours I needed to go. I paid the bill withe my GM card, and left. In less than a week I had a flat tire. (I have NEVER had a flat tire in the 35 years I have driven). I contacted our local tire man and he looked at the tire. I was concerned that I had run over a nail or something, but the valve stem was leaking which caused the flat. I had to purchase a new tire and have it installed. $150. Then within another week, when I had occasion to need my On-Star, I am an insulin dependent diabetic and keep On-Star in both our GM vehicles in case I have a medical problem. It didn't work. I have had On-star for the 4 years I have had GM vehicles. I called On-Star to find out why. After a few questions, the On-Star representative said the installation on the upgrade was done incorrectly. So...I had to drive the 90 miles back to return the bad tire, and have them repair the On-Star again. I was told I would have a check for the incorrectly installed tire within a week or so. After 26 days, I called and asked about the refund and was told by the service manager they were waiting to hear from GM and then she would cut me a check. It has now been 1 month and 3 days, and I have still not received a refund. We have purchased over $80,000 worth of vehicles from Ryan Chevrolet in the past 4 years, and frankly I think thier service department is a horrendous, negligent, and irresponsible. They obviously do NOT care about the well-being of their customers as long as the purchase has been made. I am VERY disappointed in the service we have received and how I have been mislead and lied to in the process. I would NOT recommend purchasing a vehicle from them. Read more