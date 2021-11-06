Ryan Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Ryan Chevrolet
Silverado Trail Boss
by 06/11/2021on
Ryan Chevy made everything easy and painless buying my new truck
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2 Comments
Excellent Sales and Service team
by 02/22/2014on
Went in during a presidents day sale not knowing whether or not I'd actually buy... They staff was very courteous and no pushy at all. Everyone was very honest and pleasant to be around. Wound up buying a truck from them and it was one of the most hassle-free dealerships I've ever bought from. Gave me a reasonable trade and a GREAT APR for financing... would highly reccomend!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very supportive and honest
by 01/05/2014on
Just bought a 2014 Suburban LT z71 and was quite impressed with the professional staff helping me and each other to make the sale. I got rock bottom bottom line with a minimum of negotiations. Highly recommend dealership!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Ryan Chevrolet Service
by 11/06/2007on
I had my Chevy Trail Blazer into Ryan Chevrolet to upgrade the On-Star to digital. In the process of checking in, the service manager asked if I needed an oil change or tire rotation. I did need it done, so I consented. To make a long story short, by the time they were done instead of a $300 bill for the On-Star update and 1 year of On-star service, I now had a $900 bill because they said I needed a new fuel filter and a new set of tires. (They felt the tires I had were unsafe and I would risk having a flat tire.) Since I live 90 miles away, I was sufficiently concerned and agreed. They never did get the oil change done, and after 3 1/2 hours I needed to go. I paid the bill withe my GM card, and left. In less than a week I had a flat tire. (I have NEVER had a flat tire in the 35 years I have driven). I contacted our local tire man and he looked at the tire. I was concerned that I had run over a nail or something, but the valve stem was leaking which caused the flat. I had to purchase a new tire and have it installed. $150. Then within another week, when I had occasion to need my On-Star, I am an insulin dependent diabetic and keep On-Star in both our GM vehicles in case I have a medical problem. It didn't work. I have had On-star for the 4 years I have had GM vehicles. I called On-Star to find out why. After a few questions, the On-Star representative said the installation on the upgrade was done incorrectly. So...I had to drive the 90 miles back to return the bad tire, and have them repair the On-Star again. I was told I would have a check for the incorrectly installed tire within a week or so. After 26 days, I called and asked about the refund and was told by the service manager they were waiting to hear from GM and then she would cut me a check. It has now been 1 month and 3 days, and I have still not received a refund. We have purchased over $80,000 worth of vehicles from Ryan Chevrolet in the past 4 years, and frankly I think thier service department is a horrendous, negligent, and irresponsible. They obviously do NOT care about the well-being of their customers as long as the purchase has been made. I am VERY disappointed in the service we have received and how I have been mislead and lied to in the process. I would NOT recommend purchasing a vehicle from them.
2 Comments