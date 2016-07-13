Skip to main content
Bill Barth Ford

3205 Memorial Hwy, Mandan, ND 58554
Today 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Bill Barth Ford

5 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great sales great dealership

by Cowboy167 on 07/13/2016

I bought a 2012 f150 platinum the salesmen talked to me on the phone and in a short time the truck was parked in my driveway to test for as long as I wanted all of Bill barth so staff know me truck was good and so was the sale.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome dealership and sales and service

by Petercar on 01/07/2016

Took my 2013 F250 down for tires and talking to my salesman I decided to trade in for a new F350 our salesman is Awesome and same goes for the service department they all make you feel like part of their family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service and Salesman.

by patriot122 on 04/11/2015

Bill Barth had the car for us, and backed it up with a great salesman, service and price. We are very pleased.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Exceptional customer service

by aaaaasa on 01/26/2015

First of all, I purchased a Mercury Mariner from Bill Barth years ago and was very pleased with the whole experience from start to finish. I recently was involved in a motor vehicle accident in where my Mariner was totaled (I was rear ended) and I didn't give it a second thought as to where I would bring my car for possible repair or repurchase a new car from. I have been pleased with the entire facility as I've had auto body work and service work done to my Mariner in the past. The staff at Bill Barth are knowledgable, trustworthy, and truly genuine people who go the extra mile. They have inspired me in my career to provide similar customer service to those I serve. Thank you again Ryan Barth and staff for helping me through the whole process after my accident. I now won't need to see you anytime soon as I'm enjoying my Ford Edge! I couldn't give a higher review! Bill Barth is exceptional! It's the people that make it!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Customer Service

by Shannon72 on 10/09/2014

I recently purchased a new vehicle from Bill Barth Ford and the customer service was excellent during the process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
