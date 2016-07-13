5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

First of all, I purchased a Mercury Mariner from Bill Barth years ago and was very pleased with the whole experience from start to finish. I recently was involved in a motor vehicle accident in where my Mariner was totaled (I was rear ended) and I didn't give it a second thought as to where I would bring my car for possible repair or repurchase a new car from. I have been pleased with the entire facility as I've had auto body work and service work done to my Mariner in the past. The staff at Bill Barth are knowledgable, trustworthy, and truly genuine people who go the extra mile. They have inspired me in my career to provide similar customer service to those I serve. Thank you again Ryan Barth and staff for helping me through the whole process after my accident. I now won't need to see you anytime soon as I'm enjoying my Ford Edge! I couldn't give a higher review! Bill Barth is exceptional! It's the people that make it! Read more