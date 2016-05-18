5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We have been using the service dept. For all our vehicles and they have always been honest and great to work with. We recently purchased a new Rav4 from here and we took our time making this decision. We did a trade in with this. We worked with Eric and he was not only patient, he took the time to answer all our questions and get us the best deal. Steve A. Was wonderful as well as the whole staff. The sales team are willing to take the time to help you and answer all your question, or to get the answers for you. They give you the space to make your decisions without pressuring you to buy. We were very happy with the whole experience and working with the sales team. Thank you. Lisa in service you have always been wonderful to help with all our vehicle needs. Thank you. Read more