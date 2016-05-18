Lithia Toyota of Grand Forks
Customer Reviews of Lithia Toyota of Grand Forks
2016 RAV4
by 05/18/2016on
My experience overall was good. I went into the dealership with no intention of purchasing a vehicle that day. The salesman was good. The manager was knowledgeable and worked with me to get the best deal at the moment. The only thing was that they really wanted me to buy that day and I asked if I could have a couple of days to think about it and they wouldn't grant that. Guess I feel if they are confident that they are giving me the best deal, it would still be available in two days. I decided to purchase anyway.
2015 Swagger Wagon
by 04/04/2016on
The sales staff and all of the staff at Lithia Toyota are amazing!!! They took great care of myself as well as my children that came with me! It was a truly exceptional experience! I will be back for my next car
CR-V
by 07/26/2015on
The salesman, Josh, was great. I don't live in Grand Forks, so I didn't want to go to test drive a vehicle if I didn't wasn't going to get approved with a good interest rate and know approximately what my payment would be. He was very quick and attentive. We did the pre-approval over the phone. I drove up that afternoon and bought it. They were reasonable with my trade in. As a Gen X'r, I'm a texted and appreciated that I could quickly text him and get a timely response. Definitely recommend the dealership!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
over all sales and service
by 11/18/2014on
We have been using the service dept. For all our vehicles and they have always been honest and great to work with. We recently purchased a new Rav4 from here and we took our time making this decision. We did a trade in with this. We worked with Eric and he was not only patient, he took the time to answer all our questions and get us the best deal. Steve A. Was wonderful as well as the whole staff. The sales team are willing to take the time to help you and answer all your question, or to get the answers for you. They give you the space to make your decisions without pressuring you to buy. We were very happy with the whole experience and working with the sales team. Thank you. Lisa in service you have always been wonderful to help with all our vehicle needs. Thank you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes