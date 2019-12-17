Skip to main content
Lithia Ford Lincoln of Grand Forks

2273 32nd Ave S, Grand Forks, ND 58201
Today 8:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Lithia Ford Lincoln of Grand Forks

36 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Car

by Brenna on 12/17/2019

When I was just expecting to go in and buy out my current leased car, Nick helped me figure out the best option for me and got me into a new car that will handle the winters here much better! For a first time car shopper (without the help of parents) Nick made sure I was comfortable with everything and understood everything he was talking about!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent

by Vipernut on 10/18/2019

I went in to look at some pickups and at first the numbers didn’t go well! But then the next day I got a text from my salesman and asked if I was interested in a different pickup and sent photos of it. I got interested and the deal went down faster then expected. Everything went great, and I got definite value for my money. Me and my family has always had great experience shopping and buying at this dealership. For my first time I loved it. I recommend these guys hands down.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Exceptional Service

by Captain-Morgan on 10/02/2019

I had a great experience working with Nick B. and Austin L. Nick knew exactly what I was looking for and found the perfect vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Vehicle

by Great on 07/11/2019

I had an overall satisfactory experience when I purchased my new vehicle no complaints

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Work Trucks

by Bryan on 06/04/2019

Easy to work with. In and out in no time!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Thanks!

by KyleandLyndseySwitzer on 05/20/2019

Thanks for getting us in our ride. We really appreciate your customer service and assistance with getting us in the vehicle we wanted for a good price!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

yes

by Tommy on 05/16/2019

Thought it all went great...I told Dar to watch out for used 1/2 ton ford 150 and he said we have carry over and priced to move it.. my colors and trim package

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Service!

by klauf on 04/01/2019

Staff was friendly and helpful. Would buy here again. Thanks!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Fantastic buying experience

by Taylor on 03/01/2019

I had the pleasure of working with Dar this time around with Lithia and it was just as exceptional if not better than the first experience with Lithia. My wife and I recommend Lithia 110%

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good place to get a vehicle

by The_Command_Car on 02/09/2019

The sales staff at Lithia Ford was very happy to give great personalized service, very knowledgeable, friendly, expedient, and the vehicle I got more then met my expectations. Bought 2017 Ford Fusion SE from them and am very happy with the car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Friendly and honest

by Tammy on 01/11/2019

I went in with certain specifications as to what I was looking for; the salesman stayed within my requirements and found exactly what I wanted. No pressure sales tactics and straightforward with answers to my questions. Not once did I feel pressured! The follow up after the sale has been perfect.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Nice black truck

by Bruce on 01/05/2019

Good truck good deal

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very Pleased

by Ford on 12/18/2018

Was able to help me on arrival promptly. Was able to quote offers quickly and easily.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Wayne Ziska

by Litha on 12/18/2018

Very personable people willing to deal and answer all my questions Make you feel welcome and like they want your business

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Exceptional Service

by Patrick on 12/17/2018

This was my first experience at Lithia Ford in Grand Forks, ND. Dylan, Bowe & Steve delivered exceptional service and I would most certainly do business with those three again in the future. Thank you for making my vehicle purchase a relaxing experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Nick

by Matt-Klockmann on 12/07/2018

Nick did a good job with the lease of a new pick up for myself. Easy to work with, friendly, etc.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by Tina on 08/10/2018

Best sales experience ever. Dar Trottier is by far one of the most experienced and professional Sales Person I have ever met. If you are looking for a vehicle, I strongly suggest checking out Lithia Ford of Grand Forks. Everyone is awesome to work with from sales to financing, what a great Team!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Vehicle Purchase

by New_Vehicle_purchase on 07/20/2018

I appreciated the professional manor of all Lithia team member as we purchased our new pick up.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Lithia Ford of Grand Forks review

by Art_Shelly on 06/12/2018

We had Nick Bergan as a salesperson. He was so knowledgeable and helpful. We would recommend him to anyone.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

f150

by FordF150_1 on 05/14/2018

Amazing service. I have owned GM products in the past and this is my first Ford. Nick and all the staff at Lithia Ford are exceptional to work with and I love my F150!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome sales service

by Kenziewiest on 05/02/2018

Beau was excellent to work with. We bought and traded a vehicle all over the phone and messaging. Beau answered all of our questions and was very prompt at returning calls!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
