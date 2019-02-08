Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Grand Forks
Customer Reviews of Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Grand Forks
Awesome
08/02/2019
Thanks for all the attention and service provided by Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge dealership.
Keep purchase
10/28/2018
Great day purchasing a new vehicle. Easiest purchase ever.
2019 Ram 1500
09/06/2018
Don Sandbothe and the entire Lithia team were absolutely fantastic to deal with during the process of finding and purchasing a pickup that fit my needs. 10 out of 10 recommend them for your next Chrysler, Jeep, Ram or Dodge purchase!
Lithia of Grand Forks
07/17/2018
Outstanding, professional, and knowledgeable are 3 words I would use to describe Lithia’s sales team. Great, painless experience.
Superb customer service during my Jeep purchase
05/24/2017
Purchasing a Jeep Grand Cherokee at Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge in Grand Forks, ND was a wonderful experience. The sales representative who helped me was extraordinarily knowledgeable about the Jeep products and worked with me over a few days to settle on the Grand Cherokee. His assistance was superb. All steps during the purchasing process went very smoothly and I left with a new Jeep and a smile.
Dreams do Come True
09/02/2016
This is the 5th vehicle we've purchased from this dealership, which shows how much we enjoy and appreciate this company. The sales group always make us feel welcome, and the service department has done a good job. We have also had extremely good service from the Dodge's and Jeep's we've purchased, no issues at all...
Awesome buying experience
05/10/2016
This was an enjoyable no hassle car purchase. We were kept informed of every step. Zohn our salesman took the time to explain all the features our new car had. We will recommend this dealership to our friends.
Great Experience
04/05/2016
Sherry was very good to work with. The experience wasn't stressful and she was willing to work with us in a friendly manner.
bought a pick up
12/08/2015
The process takes too long, other than that people were friendly and good to work with. They were fair.
Great day to buy a vehicle
09/18/2015
We had been in the market for a new vehicle and had been looking off and on all summer. We decided to stop at Lithia, not planning to purchase. Next thing we knew we had made a deal that we couldn't refuse. We are happy as a seagull with a French fry.
2011 Dodge Nitro Heat
03/13/2011
Thank you for making me feel important my sales man was at my car when I got out and never let me feel pushed or left alone never up sold me just let me talk it out
