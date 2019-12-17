Lithia Ford Lincoln of Grand Forks
Customer Reviews of Lithia Ford Lincoln of Grand Forks
New Car
by 12/17/2019on
When I was just expecting to go in and buy out my current leased car, Nick helped me figure out the best option for me and got me into a new car that will handle the winters here much better! For a first time car shopper (without the help of parents) Nick made sure I was comfortable with everything and understood everything he was talking about!
Excellent
by 10/18/2019on
I went in to look at some pickups and at first the numbers didn’t go well! But then the next day I got a text from my salesman and asked if I was interested in a different pickup and sent photos of it. I got interested and the deal went down faster then expected. Everything went great, and I got definite value for my money. Me and my family has always had great experience shopping and buying at this dealership. For my first time I loved it. I recommend these guys hands down.
Exceptional Service
by 10/02/2019on
I had a great experience working with Nick B. and Austin L. Nick knew exactly what I was looking for and found the perfect vehicle.
New Vehicle
by 07/11/2019on
I had an overall satisfactory experience when I purchased my new vehicle no complaints
Work Trucks
by 06/04/2019on
Easy to work with. In and out in no time!
Thanks!
by 05/20/2019on
Thanks for getting us in our ride. We really appreciate your customer service and assistance with getting us in the vehicle we wanted for a good price!
yes
by 05/16/2019on
Thought it all went great...I told Dar to watch out for used 1/2 ton ford 150 and he said we have carry over and priced to move it.. my colors and trim package
Great Service!
by 04/01/2019on
Staff was friendly and helpful. Would buy here again. Thanks!!
Fantastic buying experience
by 03/01/2019on
I had the pleasure of working with Dar this time around with Lithia and it was just as exceptional if not better than the first experience with Lithia. My wife and I recommend Lithia 110%
Good place to get a vehicle
by 02/09/2019on
The sales staff at Lithia Ford was very happy to give great personalized service, very knowledgeable, friendly, expedient, and the vehicle I got more then met my expectations. Bought 2017 Ford Fusion SE from them and am very happy with the car.
Friendly and honest
by 01/11/2019on
I went in with certain specifications as to what I was looking for; the salesman stayed within my requirements and found exactly what I wanted. No pressure sales tactics and straightforward with answers to my questions. Not once did I feel pressured! The follow up after the sale has been perfect.
Nice black truck
by 01/05/2019on
Good truck good deal
Very Pleased
by 12/18/2018on
Was able to help me on arrival promptly. Was able to quote offers quickly and easily.
Wayne Ziska
by 12/18/2018on
Very personable people willing to deal and answer all my questions Make you feel welcome and like they want your business
Exceptional Service
by 12/17/2018on
This was my first experience at Lithia Ford in Grand Forks, ND. Dylan, Bowe & Steve delivered exceptional service and I would most certainly do business with those three again in the future. Thank you for making my vehicle purchase a relaxing experience.
Nick
by 12/07/2018on
Nick did a good job with the lease of a new pick up for myself. Easy to work with, friendly, etc.
Great Experience
by 08/10/2018on
Best sales experience ever. Dar Trottier is by far one of the most experienced and professional Sales Person I have ever met. If you are looking for a vehicle, I strongly suggest checking out Lithia Ford of Grand Forks. Everyone is awesome to work with from sales to financing, what a great Team!
New Vehicle Purchase
by 07/20/2018on
I appreciated the professional manor of all Lithia team member as we purchased our new pick up.
Lithia Ford of Grand Forks review
by 06/12/2018on
We had Nick Bergan as a salesperson. He was so knowledgeable and helpful. We would recommend him to anyone.
f150
by 05/14/2018on
Amazing service. I have owned GM products in the past and this is my first Ford. Nick and all the staff at Lithia Ford are exceptional to work with and I love my F150!
Awesome sales service
by 05/02/2018on
Beau was excellent to work with. We bought and traded a vehicle all over the phone and messaging. Beau answered all of our questions and was very prompt at returning calls!