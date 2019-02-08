Skip to main content
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Grand Forks

2373 32nd Ave S, Grand Forks, ND 58201
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Grand Forks

11 sales Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome

by kennedy. on 08/02/2019

Thanks for all the attention and service provided by Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Keep purchase

by Moose on 10/28/2018

Great day purchasing a new vehicle. Easiest purchase ever.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2019 Ram 1500

by MikeStenvold on 09/06/2018

Don Sandbothe and the entire Lithia team were absolutely fantastic to deal with during the process of finding and purchasing a pickup that fit my needs. 10 out of 10 recommend them for your next Chrysler, Jeep, Ram or Dodge purchase!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Lithia of Grand Forks

by Chris on 07/17/2018

Outstanding, professional, and knowledgeable are 3 words I would use to describe Lithia’s sales team. Great, painless experience.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Superb customer service during my Jeep purchase

by GFJeepowner on 05/24/2017

Purchasing a Jeep Grand Cherokee at Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge in Grand Forks, ND was a wonderful experience. The sales representative who helped me was extraordinarily knowledgeable about the Jeep products and worked with me over a few days to settle on the Grand Cherokee. His assistance was superb. All steps during the purchasing process went very smoothly and I left with a new Jeep and a smile.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Dreams do Come True

by Steve_K123 on 09/02/2016

This is the 5th vehicle we've purchased from this dealership, which shows how much we enjoy and appreciate this company. The sales group always make us feel welcome, and the service department has done a good job. We have also had extremely good service from the Dodge's and Jeep's we've purchased, no issues at all...

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome buying experience

by Moviestar on 05/10/2016

This was an enjoyable no hassle car purchase. We were kept informed of every step. Zohn our salesman took the time to explain all the features our new car had. We will recommend this dealership to our friends.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience

by jswgolf on 04/05/2016

Sherry was very good to work with. The experience wasn't stressful and she was willing to work with us in a friendly manner.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

bought a pick up

by royals11 on 12/08/2015

The process takes too long, other than that people were friendly and good to work with. They were fair.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great day to buy a vehicle

by farming77 on 09/18/2015

We had been in the market for a new vehicle and had been looking off and on all summer. We decided to stop at Lithia, not planning to purchase. Next thing we knew we had made a deal that we couldn't refuse. We are happy as a seagull with a French fry.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2011 Dodge Nitro Heat

by gypzboyz on 03/13/2011

Thank you for making me feel important my sales man was at my car when I got out and never let me feel pushed or left alone never up sold me just let me talk it out

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
126 cars in stock
0 new126 used0 certified pre-owned
Ram 1500
Ram 1500
0 new|18 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
0 new|10 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Dodge Durango
Dodge Durango
0 new|8 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
