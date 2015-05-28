1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I started my search to buy my first ever Honda CRV at Corwin in Fargo. I did not know much about this particular vehicle so I was looking for a salesman that could help me decided exactly what I wanted. The salesman I delt with was George Shipley, we discussed various CRV's over a couple of days and finally decided on one, I called George to tell him we would take a particular CRV only to be told it was sold, which happens all the time no big deal right???? But then he told me he has another one only a year newer and less miles, I thought about it and said I would take it, told me it was sold between our phone calls, then told me its not sold any more because there credit was not good, so I told him I would take it again and gave him a credit card number for a down payment, called George and text him numerous times to find out where my CRV is and all I got was lies and dishonesty from him, I called to talk to the GM Victor Peterson and left a couple messages with no response from him either. I'm not sure what I did wrong other than trying to buy a vehicle from Corwin, but if this is the way you treat new customers I'm not sure how you stay in business, and if I get the chance I will warn anybody that asks me about this salesman. Read more