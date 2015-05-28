Corwin Honda
Customer Reviews of Corwin Honda
Dishonesty and Deceit
by 05/28/2015on
I started my search to buy my first ever Honda CRV at Corwin in Fargo. I did not know much about this particular vehicle so I was looking for a salesman that could help me decided exactly what I wanted. The salesman I delt with was George Shipley, we discussed various CRV's over a couple of days and finally decided on one, I called George to tell him we would take a particular CRV only to be told it was sold, which happens all the time no big deal right???? But then he told me he has another one only a year newer and less miles, I thought about it and said I would take it, told me it was sold between our phone calls, then told me its not sold any more because there credit was not good, so I told him I would take it again and gave him a credit card number for a down payment, called George and text him numerous times to find out where my CRV is and all I got was lies and dishonesty from him, I called to talk to the GM Victor Peterson and left a couple messages with no response from him either. I'm not sure what I did wrong other than trying to buy a vehicle from Corwin, but if this is the way you treat new customers I'm not sure how you stay in business, and if I get the chance I will warn anybody that asks me about this salesman.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
My new baby, '15 Honda Civic Si
by 03/03/2015on
Jake Mueller sold me my 2015 Honda Civic Si, him as well as all of his coworkers were there to answer all of my questions. They all went out of their way to ensure i was satisfied with my purchase. Jake mueller was able to pin point exactly what i was looking for within seconds. Fives stars all around
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Iffy at best
by 12/18/2014on
Kept us there for hours when we finally decided to buy the vehicle. Once the bank guy finally got to us, he told us that the banks had closed at 5PM and that he couldn't do anything until tomorrow. It was then 7PM, they should have told us that at 5PM so we could leave. Had to come in the next day and wait 2 more hours. Very extremely slow. They also gave us the typical runaround of "well we cant go any lower because we wont make any money". I just wouldn't buy from them again, the whole experience left me feeling like I was pick-pocketed somewhere along the way.