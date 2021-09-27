5 out of 5 stars service Rating

Shane Hannah at Modern Toyota left no stones unturned in helping me get all of the services requested, done on my 2010 Corolla. It had to be "winterized" early in the season, due to my job constraints. He fully reviewed service records and reminded me that a transmission service ought to be done. I'd told him at check-in that "this visit is when I need all stuff done". This visit included replacing windows weather strip molding that had dry rotted . Days prior , I called to add this item to the service appt, and the lady who handled my call made sure to get those window molding parts on time. The mechanics (probably short staffed and hustling hard) ) let me know my brakes drums needed cleaning soon,, or else brakes might quit adjusting properly. We got that done. Words can't describe how happy I was to see and feel the difference in how my car drove off the lot! Shane even carried my spare oil and coolant purchase to the car and loaded it into trunk. I never even had to walk over to the parts dept to do a fluids purchase; as he did all the footwork and consolidated that purchase into my service bill. I got tremendous service from every angle. Thank you to all of these people! They were so motivated and kindhearted. Read more