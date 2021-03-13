1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

BEWARE not honest people!...Don't buy a car from Modern Nissan of Winston Salem. We negotiated a deal on the phone with salesman, gave all our info including credit card. Told on Friday we were set to get it on Saturday. Receive text this morning as we were getting ready to leave (only because we had texted salesman at 7 am that we were leaving) that the GM, Brian, sold the car from under us yesterday. I don't even care about the car at this point...it's the principle. As someone who has been in marketing for 35 years, this is VERY POOR business ethics. Another point to note, when we called first time, the price was over $1000 more than advertised. They claimed they had tinted the windows etc...well then include in the price advertised. This is shady. Read more