BEWARE...especially if buying online
by 03/13/2021on
BEWARE not honest people!...Don't buy a car from Modern Nissan of Winston Salem. We negotiated a deal on the phone with salesman, gave all our info including credit card. Told on Friday we were set to get it on Saturday. Receive text this morning as we were getting ready to leave (only because we had texted salesman at 7 am that we were leaving) that the GM, Brian, sold the car from under us yesterday. I don't even care about the car at this point...it's the principle. As someone who has been in marketing for 35 years, this is VERY POOR business ethics. Another point to note, when we called first time, the price was over $1000 more than advertised. They claimed they had tinted the windows etc...well then include in the price advertised. This is shady.
BEWARE...especially if buying online
by 03/13/2021on
Great Service
by 04/29/2020on
Derek Bordner, Nissan Certified Service Advisor who assisted me was Awesome! He addressed my service concerns for my Nissan Altima SL and took the time to answer all my questions. He was welcoming, professional, and extremely knowledgeable. In the midst of this COVID-19 pandemic, he made me feel safe by reassuring his office, the bathrooms & customer waiting areas had been cleaned/sanitized. I had a 0730 appt on Friday morning. My vehicle was serviced and ready in a timely manner. Mr. Bordner even saved me money by explaining/offering the Sunbit program! I will continue to bring my Nissan to Modern Nissan of Winston Salem for servicing! I will continue to recommend them for sales & service. Thank you Derek Bordner!
great service
by 04/22/2020on
they did threat with explaining to me about my services were always making sure i understand everything and they were always willing to answer my questions.
We love our Rouge
by 05/17/2019on
We were in search for the perfect SUV for us. We decided we needed to check out and test drive all the brands on the market. We encountered Collins McGee about the sixth vehicle. He was so knowledgeable and able to answer all of our questions. We concluded that the Rogue was the vehicle for us. Even after the sale, Collins continued to offer assistance. We were completely satisfied with the service and the vehicle.
Great Buying Experience with Collins McGhee at Modern Nissan Winston Salem
by 04/30/2018on
My husband and I have purchased two vehicles from Collins McGhee at Modern Nissan in Winston Salem. He made our buying experience very easy from start to finish and made it worth the drive from Raleigh for a great deal on our new Murano and Rogue.
Mercy Newsom
by 11/06/2017on
Me and my wife just purchased a 2017 Pathfinder at Modern Nissan. This is the 7th vehicle we have purchase in the last five years! We absolutely love this dealership. Ask for Mercy Ramirez Newsom next time you are in the market. Chris
Best sales team; nobody will beat their service
by 09/27/2017on
My husband and I have purchased our last 10 vehicles from Ron Long and Reggie Bethea. These are true gentlemen and make the experience of purchasing a vehicle easy. They genuinely make you feel like family and not a customer. I'm Modern Nissan loyal.
My best car buying experience!
by 09/26/2017on
This was by the fastest experience I have had at a car dealership. All the staff were helpful and courteous. Very Smooth in and out! I would recommend this dealer to anyone!
Great customer service by Mercy
by 08/28/2017on
I went into Modern Nissan of Winston Saturday to look around, start the process of buying a new car, drove out with a 2017 Rogue. Mercy Newsome was the epitome of the saleswoman you want to work with but never seem to find. She was patient, knowledgeable, and customer centric. I looked at several Rogues and she helped me find just the right one for me. Then the fun began, trade in on my car and price for the new one. Usually a very arduous and difficult process, not this time. The dealership gave me a very fair trade in and a great price on the new one. I couldn't ask for a better combination, I drove out of the dealership win beautiful 2017 Rogue, my third car purchased from Mercy and Modern. I highly, highly recommend both.
5 Star Service!
by 08/28/2017on
My experience at Modern Nissan in Winston-Salem was wonderful! Ron Long was my sales rep and he was so helpful and patient! He was very knowledgeable and personable. I wanted a car that was at their Hickory location and they brought it to Winston that day! I do not regret purchasing my vehicle from them. Would 100% recommend.
Great Experience!!!
by 08/28/2017on
My husband & I recently purchased a vehicle from Modern Nissan and the service was excellent. Joe Pierce was our salesman and it was a pleasure working with him. The entire team were great to work with as well. Great staff, great service, and a great overall experience.
Excellent service
by 08/23/2017on
I just bought a new Rogue which I love and while there ended up getting a Sentra as well. Joe Pierce was easy to work with and very knowledgeable. He took his time and explained everything to us. I would definitely recommend him and Modern Nissan of Winston Salem.
Ron Long is a gem!
by 07/23/2017on
I worked with Ron Long on a new car lease this week. He is a pro. He was prepared, helpful, courteous and so pleasant to work with. He is truly a gem. He will always be our "man" at Modern! D. Slawter
Wonderful experience!
by 07/18/2017on
Modern Nissan of Winston-Salem is the place to go! Ron Long was such a pleasure to work with and it felt like he was a part of our family from the start. He is honest and loyal to his word. I would highly recommend him and plan to use him again in the future. A special thanks to Chris Wilson for referring us to him. Both of you were a pleasure!
2014 Kia Optima Ron Long
by 06/08/2017on
Buying my new car here was the best experience ever! Ron is awesome so friendly and willing to help he's like family now! I would recommend anyone to go here and see Ron!
2017 Titan Joe Pierce
by 05/30/2017on
After searching the Internet for my Titan, Modern Nissan had what i was looking for. Can't say enough about Joe Pierce. We were very well taken care of, from start to finish
2017 Maxima - Ron Long
by 05/30/2017on
As always, Ron Long was fabulous! This is the 6th vehicle we have purchased from Modern Nissan since 2000. Ron's expertise and kindness serve him well in his role. All staff members friendly....got me in and out ASAP! We'll keep coming back to Modern Nissan of Winston Salem!
Great experience
by 05/19/2017on
First of all hi just a few lines to tell you about my experience I was looking for a used car on line an add came up from modern Nissan in Greensboro n.c selling a new car for what I was going to pay for used well that's a 2 hour drive as I live in the mountains so I called them checked my credit everything was good went down the next day and got a car that simple no pressure from them my sales lady was awesome her name Mercy Newsom there is a Nissan place where I live but not like modern if you go there I don't think you will be disappointed great experience
Great Service
by 05/06/2017on
My experience was as quick and painless as a car buying experience could be. Ron Long is wonderful, helpful, and so patient. He is the opposite of the stereotypical car salesman. He seems to love his job and love helping customers. Definitely not pushy and very honest.
New Rogue Pernell Callahan
by 05/02/2017on
Mercy, how I love my new Rogue, thanks to Pernell Callahan. This is my 7th Nissan and this is why I go back. Pernell Callahan, Mercy, is kind, caring and very helpful in getting you in the car you want and one that meets your budget. Pernell is the best!
Thanks for everything Ron Long!
by 04/28/2017on
I want to thank Ron Long for helping me out out getting my 2011 Nissan pathfinder couple days ago. The SUV was in great condition and well kept up with maintenance compare to others I seen at different dealers. Most important Ron made me and my family felt very welcome while we were there. I have to say, this is the first and best experience I had purchasing a vehicle at a dealership.
