1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

7/13/2018 I received a call from Medlin Mazda today. My trust in them at this moment has been further tarnished from them only now making my husband and I aware of the 'used' transmission they placed in our vehicle in May 2017 when we bought it from them in June/July 2017. We were not made aware of this replacement in the vehicle. They went back to see if their replaced transmission had any warranty on it and called me back to only tell me that it was a 12,000 mile warranty that no longer applies. I wish I could leave a good review, because there are so many good ones for this dealership (thus the reason why we trusted them and bought our vehicle). All I feel at this point is taken advantage of and being thrown to the side as if our vehicle's issues are none of their concern. 7/12/2018 Had a great customer service representative, but after 1 year of owning the vehicle we bought from them we have had #1 & #2 cylinders replaced. We were advised that due to them going out in this order, we would probably have more go out on us in the future. Also, the vehicle broke down on us while we were 1.5 hours away from our home with our 8 month old baby. It wouldn't switch gears, rpm wouldn't drop down from a 4 or 5, and then it wouldn't even start back up once we turned it off at the mechanics. We are now being told it's probably the transmission. All of this, and we still owe $4000 on this vehicle. Very Displeased! Read more