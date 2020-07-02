Hubert Vester Honda
Customer Reviews of Hubert Vester Honda
Be Leary - Service after the sale is horrible
by 02/07/2020on
Although the sales experience was amazing, I have purchased my LAST vehicle from this dealership. Mind you, I have purchased at least FOUR vehicles from this place in the last ten years. I purchased a car care plan with my last vehicle. I have since traded the car and I've needed assistance trying to get a refund for the unused portion of my warranty. I have called the dealership 8 times in the past three days. These are the people I was transferred to from their switchboard. I have left (3) voicemail messages for Kelly Stewart, Finance Manager, (2) Voicemail for Braydon Castello, Finance Manager (1) Voicemail for Audrea Martin, some kind of manager. I have called a couple other times to be put on hold and no one answers. All I want is someone to help me resolve this minor issue and they don't even have the common courtesy to call me back. Considering the THOUSANDS of dollars I have spent at this dealership over the years, I feel like a phone call isn't too much to ask.
ONE HAPPY CUSTOMER
by 03/30/2015on
I could not be more happy with my new Honda Civic!! Kristie Williams was an amazing salesperson helping me get my new car located and getting all the extra items installed! She was very patient with me and made sure I was happy. This was my first brand new car and I am so pleased with my experience at Vester!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Experience Ever!!
by 03/19/2015on
Huge thanks to Kristie Williams and Hubert Vester Honda. Was able to drive away in exactly what I wanted. Very kind and considerate people....always there to help you out, even after your purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very Good Buying Experience
by 04/20/2014on
We recently purchased a used car on a busy weekend from this dealer. The sales representative Mark was focusing on introducing the features and answering questions during the process. Mark and Chris were very helpful on our decision making and pricing toward our budget. They even worked after hours to meet customer's schedule and made sure the car was super clean inside and out when it was delivered. It was a very good buying experience, no pressure and hassle free. We greatly appreicate their efforts, positively recommend this dealership and certainly will do business with this dealership again for our future needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Anna F at Vester Honda...The only place to buy
by 03/03/2013on
My wife and I have leased 4 Accords and 4 Odyssey's from Anna F. in the last 10 years. We live an hour away now and still go to Anna for all vehicle transactions. She is honest and has earned our trust. Every number she gives checks out, there has never been a surprise at the last minute and she has never committed and not delivered. I have recommended Anna and Vester to many friends and neighbors over the years, and non have been disappointed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding Experience
by 02/28/2013on
Greatest car buying experience ever. Great selection and the fastest paperwork processing I have ever have. Thank you Jim T and Kristy W
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
buying a new car
by 02/22/2013on
The sales consultant was very helpful.JIM T helped me find the right car for me and took his time with me to make sure that i was happy with my new car VERY HAPPY THANK YOU LINDA
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Jim T
by 02/12/2013on
Jim T is a fabulous part of the Hubert Vester Team. His concern for his customer is oustanding! My husband and I have bought our last two cars from Jim and we hope to buy man more from him!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
Wonderful Dealer
by 01/11/2013on
I had a very enjoyable time when I was looking for a new Honda accord from Hubert Vester Honda. The whole time Anna and Roy were just great. Looking forward to future purchases from Hubert Vester Honda!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Above and Beyond Expectations
by 12/19/2012on
I bought a new Honda on Sat. Craig was an excellent salesman. He was friendly, but let me have enough space to thing and explore my options. I love the car! To top it off, when I sold my old car, Hubert Vester offered free notary service. Jared gladly helped to witness my signing over the title to the new owner. When I offered to pay, he simply said that this was his pleasure and part of their service. These folks were helpful all the way around.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Thank You!
by 09/06/2012on
Purchased my Odyssey from Hubert Vester. Pleasant and professional experience. They had to find the vehicle I wanted, so they gave me a loaner. Delivered my car a couple days later to my home. This was impressive because I live over an hour away. It's nice to have a positive experience in a car dealership. Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Experience
by 09/06/2012on
I bought my Honda from this dealership a few months back. My experience with their team was excellent. Janel was my main point of contact and did a great job of answering my questions. Definitely would recommend them!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Beyond the Call of Duty
by 09/01/2012on
Janel Buckingham was truly amazing! My life had changed dramatically and in the middle of all the personal mess a car buying ordeal was not on the top of my list of more pains to endure; however, Janel and the others at Hubert Vester made this experience so pleasant and easy for me---completely painless. Everything was honest, true, quick, and the way car buying should be. Everyone was knowledgeable and compassionate. As a Christian, I was thankful to Hubert Vester Honda and thankful to God for placing me at the right place at the right time with the right people. They went beyond the call of duty and surpassed any expectations I could have placed on the experience. I shared the experience with everyone I knew for days after my purchase. I am very thankful to Hubert Vester, Janel Buckingham, and my new car that I adore. Much gratitude for all!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
My frist Honda
by 07/13/2012on
Best experience we have ever had buying a new vehicle. The folks we worked with were great;Chris pearice. I will be sure to recommend anyone I know that is looking for a new vehicle to contact Hubert Vester Honda
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
GOOD DEALERSHIP
by 05/02/2012on
We was in and out. They didn't pull us around or try to make us get something we didn't one. They was a lot better than Cox Dodge they just was trying to make another dollar. They had the car ready for me to look at when we get there, and they made sure everything was up to date on the car and all the oil,filters, tires, and lights was good to go before we left the lot. I would be buying our next car from there. Very Happy and I'm enjoy my new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Janel made it happen!
by 05/01/2012on
Thank you Janel Buckingham for making our deal happen. We were in the market for a 2012 Pilot and we found the best price from Hubert Vester. More importantly, we found customer service that was unparalleled elsewhere. All we had to do was be home (in Raleigh) when the car was delivered. It was very easy and Janel was a pleasure to work with. I would highly recommend working with Hubert Vester as they know how to treat customers!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Marquis Howard and Jared Mosley
by 04/11/2012on
I would really like to thank Marquis Howard for all his time and dedication to helping me get into my HHR. After being tricked and jipped more than once when it came to buying cars I was very skeptical about going to Hubert Vester...I was on the verge of giving up when I recieved a call from Marquis. I went in thinking theres no way I'm walking outta this big fancy dealership here with a car. Marquis asked me a couple of questions and next thing I new I was test driving a car!!! It was like he knew exactly which car would fit me and he brought it to me, I was so exstatic! He went beyond his way to make sure that I was comfortable, to make sure that I was happy. I was then sent to speak with Jared Mosley to fill out my paperwork, not only did he make sure that I understood everything, he took the time to know me a little bit so that I would feel at home..I didnt feel like I was at a dealership, I felt as though we were all friends and that they had my back. Thanks to them I am riding in style in something I love and its affordable. So thank you!!!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Honda Civic
by 04/10/2012on
Due to unfortunate circumstances I was faced with havent to make a car purchase at no fault of my own and of course I was faced with having to do the thing I hate the most, having to deal with a car dealership and salesman!!! So, I stated doing my research online all weekend long to see what would be my best options and the best price for what I was looking for. Once I had all my face and pricing down my parents had referred me to Mr. Mickey Bissette and was told that he would take care of me but I had my doubts but when I contacted Mr. Bissette I explained what I wanted and the price I was looking to pay. He assured me that he would do whatever he could be make it happen and he did!! It was great I did everything over the phone and all I had to do is go into the dealership to sign the paperwork and pick up the car it was GREAT!!! I really hate car shopping due to the fact I have always felt that they only care about selling the car not me as a person but this was not the case Mickey made me feel importatant and did whatever it took to get me what I wanted. I also like the fact I didnt have to spend my whole entire day in the dealership. He keep me informed throughout the process and it was a done deal before I ever stepped foot in the dealership, again it was an awesome exspeacy!!! The Finance manager was great in explaining everything from the financing to the warranties. I would definitely refer both Mickey and Janel to anyone interested in a Honda and I would definitely come back to Vester and Mickey to purchase another vehicle, hopefully not anytime soon but maybe in the further. Thank you Mickey for the great experience in buy my new Honda Civic and for making it as painless as possible. Now lets hope your serves department is as great as you guys have been. Lol.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Buying Experience
by 04/10/2012on
My experience went very well. Everyone was very courteous and helpful. Thank You Hubert Vester Honda.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
Marquis
by 03/05/2012on
I would personally like to thank Marquis for all of his help last week with leasing my Honda Accord. He was kind and courteous and did not mind running around trying to locate several different cars for me to test drive. He was patient and worked with me when I was uneasy with the price of the vehicle. He even spoke to my husband over the phone and helped us lease a great car for a great price! I would also like to thank Jared, in Finance, as he helped make the last part of the process a "smooth ride" out the door. Thanks to all the great team members at Hubert Vester!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Job
by 02/05/2012on
Best experience we have ever had buying a new vehicle. The folks we worked with were great; Janel Buckingham and Roy Edwards. I will be sure to recommend anyone I know that is looking for a new vehicle to contact Hubert Vester Honda.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments