Great place to purchase a vehicle!
by 07/20/2018on
I just purchased a 2018 CX5. This was my third purchase in the last three years. Everyone is helpful and the buying experience so easy! This is definitely the place to go! Ask for Frank Collins!!
Think again before buying a used vehicle from Medlin Mazda in Wilson
by 07/13/2018on
7/13/2018 I received a call from Medlin Mazda today. My trust in them at this moment has been further tarnished from them only now making my husband and I aware of the 'used' transmission they placed in our vehicle in May 2017 when we bought it from them in June/July 2017. We were not made aware of this replacement in the vehicle. They went back to see if their replaced transmission had any warranty on it and called me back to only tell me that it was a 12,000 mile warranty that no longer applies. I wish I could leave a good review, because there are so many good ones for this dealership (thus the reason why we trusted them and bought our vehicle). All I feel at this point is taken advantage of and being thrown to the side as if our vehicle's issues are none of their concern. 7/12/2018 Had a great customer service representative, but after 1 year of owning the vehicle we bought from them we have had #1 & #2 cylinders replaced. We were advised that due to them going out in this order, we would probably have more go out on us in the future. Also, the vehicle broke down on us while we were 1.5 hours away from our home with our 8 month old baby. It wouldn't switch gears, rpm wouldn't drop down from a 4 or 5, and then it wouldn't even start back up once we turned it off at the mechanics. We are now being told it's probably the transmission. All of this, and we still owe $4000 on this vehicle. Very Displeased!
purchasing a 2018 Envision was easy
by 03/15/2018on
I bought a 2018 from Karen G. @ Medlin Buick GMC, Mazda on a cold rainy day. Karen brought the vehicle around for using the auto start to warm it up before the test drive. She was helpful explaining the features and if she didn’t know she looked looked up the answer to my question in the manual to be sure I got the correct answer. This is my second purchase from Medlin. They make car buying easy.
Best All Around Customer Service
by 02/27/2018on
I recently purchased a new vehicle from Medlin Mazda in Wilson, NC, after being in a total loss accident and find myself having to quickly make an unplanned purchase. My sales associate, Karen Godwin, was great to work with. I felt no pressure and Karen worked with me over several trips to ensure I purchased the vehicle that was right for me. I'd like to add that Vicki Robbins in the service department was instrumental in my choice to deal with Medlin. She provided excellent service last fall with regard to a vehicle I'd purchased from another dealer. These are my go to people from now on and I urge you to pay them a visit if you have not already! They will take care of you from sales to service, long after you've signed the dotted line. If you want excellent customer service, this is the place to go.
The Place to Buy in Wilson
by 04/28/2017on
I was researching on the Edmunds site and received an email response from Medlin Mazda that was so clear and offered such selection and such a great deal, that I changed my plans to wait a few months and bought the Mazda3 the very next day. Brittany Petway led me through the process with courtesy and good humor. I could not be more pleased with the dealership or the product.
Best car buying Experience I ever had
by 01/05/2017on
I recently purchased a 2016 Mazda Miata from Medlin Mazda in Wilson, NC. The experience exceeded my expectation. The staff was professional, knowledgeable, and extremely helpful. The deal was fair and executed smoothly. Everything was presented upfront and honored without any hassles. What a pleasure it was to deal with sales folks Logan Porter and Mi chael Barnes.
Great Experience!
by 09/18/2016on
My husband and I bought a new 2016 Mazda CX-5 Touring from Medlin Mazda this past Labor Day Weekend. We chose this dealership due to the wonderful online reviews and they did NOT disappoint. We are SO glad we drove the extra distance. Two steps into the dealership, we were greeted by a friendly faced Logan Porter. Logan was delightful. My husband and I both enjoyed chatting with him throughout the process. He listened intently to our list of must haves and must not haves. He didn't push us or rush us. He made sure we test drove a CX5 in a color I liked and had the features I wanted. We sat with Logan and went over numbers, adjusted them a few times, and finally decided to go for it THAT DAY. We felt so at ease from beginning to end. Everything went smoothly, everyone we spoke to was friendly and courteous. We were offered a good deal, treated with respect and that may very well have been the reason we drove home in a new car. Jared in finance was also very helpful and explained our options in detail. We highly recommend Medlin Mazda and especially working with Logan. And by the way, I LOVE LOVE LOVE my new Mazda CX5.
Great people!
by 04/10/2014on
I traveled from Apex to Wilson after calling and getting a great deal on a Cx5. They Never used I pressure sales with me and took the time after the sale to come sit in the car and explain every feature of the car. Can't say enough nice things about them.
Unfair business practice and misrepresentation
by 09/21/2013on
The internet E-Price solicitation is a come on to get you to reveal information so the sales people can contact you. The chat gathers information from you but does not reveal the eprice. There is no E-Price. It is just one step toward a sales person so they can negotiate with you. This is not disclosed up front. It is not transparent. This leads me to believe you cannot trust them
Don't waste your time
by 02/20/2012on
I attempted to contact a sales rep at this dealer both via cell and email. No response after three days. I bought a vehicle at another dealer.
The Medlin Mazda story begins with the founding of the first Medlin dealership over 40 years ago. Jack Medlin Sr. first started our dealership group, and his sons Jack Jr. and Jeff continued to build the Medlin dealership family to where it is today. The Medlin family has always been greatly invested in our Wilson community. We sponsor a variety of local sports teams, organizations, charities and non-profits, including the Wilson Rotary, Wilson Shrine Club, Rocky Mount Shrine Club, American Cancer Society Relay for Life and more.
Medlin Mazda joined the Medlin family in 2005. Car shoppers visiting Medlin Mazda will find a variety of vehicles and services. Our inventory is stocked with all of the top car and crossover models that make up the Mazda lineup.