We looked long and hard for our perfect new Ford F350 Lariat diesel truck. We finally found it online at Feyer Ford in Williamston, NC. We live in Pennsylvania. We spoke with Rhonda on the phone many times until we were comfortable making a sight unseen sale with the vehicle being delivered to us personally by Rhonda. She provided great service and I have no issues with her. However, during the sales process she connected us to Larry M. who we dealt with when we chose to upgrade our new truck with several items such as Ford factory clearance lights, bug guard, etc. He assured us the items would be covered by the factory bumper to bumper warranty or we would have had them done locally. We also were transferring plates from the truck we were trading in and needed the appropriate weight combination rating for our new truck. Larry assured us that this was all taken care of and we paid dearly in registration and documentation fees. It took about 3 wks for our truck add-ons to be completed and for delivery to occur. In the meantime we received an email to rate our sales experience within the next 5 days (so our only chance to review took place prior to our bad experience) and the truck officially became ours and the warranty started counting down, even though it took 3 more weeks to receive our vehicle. Delivery went great and alleviated my concerns about buying online. But then when we received our paperwork we learned that the paperwork for the weight rating was never done, in fact the weight class rating was LOWERED from our trade in even though the new truck obviously had higher weight ratings from the factory. This ended up costing us more money as we then had to pay more to have the weight rating issue corrected, including having to go to a mechanic to have the weight rating verified. Then a few months later we were driving in the dark and our trailer lights stopped working and we were hours from home. We took our truck to a local Ford dealer to discover that when the clearance lights were installed by Feyer that they drilled right into the wiring harness and that they installed AFTERMARKET lights when we specifically were told by Larry that they would be Ford lights. Well the aftermarket lights leaked and allowed water to short out our lights and caused a significant safety issue that cost us more money to remedy at our local dealer. My husband spoke with Larry who said that they would remedy the situation by having someone come get our truck and drive it back to NC for them to replace the clearance lights. We declined because we did not want to put another 1000 miles on our new truck and they had already caused us issues with subpar workmanship and they were planning to replace with the same aftermarket lights that have horrible reviews. Larry also said they would reimburse us for the work our local dealer did to repair the wiring issue. We sent him the bill and he will not reimburse us. And the worst part is we are unable to get Ford factory clearance lights now without drilling additional holes in the roof of our truck because the aftermarket lights they installed have a different bolt pattern than factory lights. Overall this experience has been less than satisfactory and fighting with Feyer over a few hundred dollars is not worth the heartache in the big scheme of things when you’ve spent over $70k on a vehicle. I would not recommend nor do business there again. Read more