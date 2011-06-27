  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. McNeil Chevrolet Buick

McNeil Chevrolet Buick

Visit dealer’s website 
1931 US 421 B, Wilkesboro, NC 28697
Call Dealer
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of McNeil Chevrolet Buick

There are no sales reviews for McNeil Chevrolet Buick.

Be the first to write a sales review.

Write a sales review Write a service review
73 cars in stock
44 new29 used0 certified pre-owned
Buick Encore GX
Buick Encore GX
9 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
3 new|6 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Buick Encore
Buick Encore
6 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

Empire Chevrolet is conveniently located in the beautiful foothills of Wilkes County, Just a short drive from Winston Salem, Boone, Hickory, Lenoir, Sparta, and Elkin..Empire has been saving thousands of customers money for decades on New and Pre-Owned Chevrolet and Buicks....Our award winning Sales and Service Dept are here to help you with any of your vehicle needs,and we currently added a state of the art Detail Center,to allow us to take care of your purchase for years to come. We carry a huge selection of New Chevrolets and Buicks, as well a great selection of Pre-Owned car's, trucks and SUV's

Transparency - Your numbers are provided up front with no back and fourth negotiation required.

We provide Top Dollar for your Trade - We market our vehicles nationwide which allows us to put more in yours.

We are among the Highest Ranking GM dealerships in Customer Satisfaction.

Great Selection - At any given time, Empire has over 300 vehicles in inventory to choose from.

what sets us apart
Great Finance Options Available
Power Train Warranty Available!
Community Focused, Community Involved
Google Map
Amenities
Complimentary Car Wash
Complimentary Coffee
Television
Cable Television
Vending Machines

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes