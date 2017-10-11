Leith Ford
Customer Reviews of Leith Ford
New Car!
by 11/10/2017on
Thank to Scott Trew for helping me buy my 2017 Ford Fusion! He made the buying process so easy and I love my new car!!
Very kind
by 05/13/2017on
Our salesman, Henry, was extremely courteous, polite, and patient. He was the first dealer that took me seriously and I'm appreciative for that. Thanks for the help and service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Buying a Focus RS
by 05/13/2017on
Harry was super friendly and helpful. We had been researching the RS at several places, but no one ever took us seriously as potential buyers. Harry was polite, sincere, and even let us test drive the Focus RS before we decided to buy (from our experience this was unheard of with this car). Definitely happy buyers!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Purchase of 2013 F250
by 04/24/2017on
Scott Trew was very professional and courteous throughout whole process from calling before appt to verify date/time to providing directions. ..whole process took less than 4 hours. ..also looked up service info a week later in less than 20 mins. ..Very happy with whole process...will recommend to anyone. ..well worth drive from Jacksonville to Raleigh
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good Deal
by 03/17/2017on
I bought a used Lincoln working with Bob Lusk. He was straightforward, did his best to streamline the process and didn't waste my time. I would definitely work with him again.
Best place to go!
by 01/11/2017on
I went to Leith Ford in Wendell and was helped out by Donielle Davis, let me tell you this man is amazing! We bought a used 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee with all the bells and whistles and at an affordable price. He made sure that I didn't just like but loved the car before I purchased it and he worked hard to make sure that I got the best price for it too. Go see Donielle!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best dealership around
by 09/28/2016on
I just bought my fourth vehicle from them. That should say enough!!!! Mr. Harry was my salesman all four times. He's the best!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Leith Ford cheated me out of $1000.
by 06/09/2016on
Jonny Wisenbaker cheated me out of $1000 on my car purchase. It took them 3 months to get my car financed. I had a $2000 rebate when I bought the car when they financed it they only gave me $1000. They are terrible, don't buy from them!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Excellent experience at Leith Ford !
by 05/01/2016on
My Husband and I recently visited Leith Ford in Wendell NC and we had an amazing experience! Our sales consultant, Harry Blanks, took the time to get to know us and to understand which vehicle would really suit our needs. He showed amazing patience as we explored our choices and was very knowledgeable about all the vehicles. We left with a brand new car that fits our family's requirements perfectly and we are really happy! We received very professional and helpful service from everyone we worked with, from the sales manager to the finance manager and the gentleman who trained us tirelessly on all the aspects of our new vehicle. We would highly recommend you visit Leith Ford in Wendell for all your future purchases. We know we will! kim and mark T
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ordered my dream truck 2016 F-150
by 04/25/2016on
I just took delivery of my dream truck from Leith Ford in Wendell. The salesman, David Swan, was a pleasure to work with and helped me order my tuck just the way I wanted it. It was definitely the best buying experience I've had.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I recently purchased a 2015 Explorer
by 03/30/2016on
The sales and finance team did a great job and went out of there way to get me a great deal.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Sales Team!
by 10/28/2015on
My experience with Leith Ford in Wendell and their sales team has been great. I have been doing business with Harry Blanks for several years now and the service has been outstanding. I highly recommend this dealership!
Great Pleasure with purchasing a new vehicle
by 03/02/2015on
Great place to purchase a vehicle. Very friendly, professional and timely staff. I would recommend this dealer to anyone looking to buy a vehicle. They also own many other dealers as well.
Awesome service
by 01/13/2015on
I finally found the right truck, and the best deal in the area. I didn't receive the run around like other ford dealerships. I wanted a very specific truck, and for the right price. I bought my truck this past Saturday 1/10/15 and I love everything about my purchase. Jose Rodriguez and Tony Enderle met all my requirements, and took all the difficulty out of buy a new vehicle. I highly recommend Leith ford Wendell if you want to save money and get the right vehicle. Charles Davis
Excellent Service
by 10/09/2013on
I went Leith Ford of Wendell at the suggestion of a family member who had purchased a vehicle from this location several years ago. I was greeted by Sales Consultant, Jonny W. Jonny was knowledgeable about the features available on each vehicle as well as the maintenance services offered at Leiths Service Center. I was impressed with Jonnys honesty and integrity. He was attentive and worked with me to understand my goal to put me in a vehicle that suited my needs and budget. There was no pressure. In fact, I worked with Jonny for several months looking for just the right vehicle. During that time, he kept me informed with the current inventory on their lot and any incentive and rebates offered by Ford and Leith. On the day of purchase, I did not feel rushed when it came time to discuss numbers. I got the car I wanted at a fair price and I am very pleased with the car, so far. Jonny followed up with me a week later to ensure that I was happy with my new car. He even took time to answer a technical question Ive had the vehicle since the purchase. Overall, I thought the staff at Leith Ford of Wendell was helpful and I have recommended Jonny to friends who are in the market to purchase a new vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Disappointed
by 06/01/2013on
We found a car we were interested in online and before they had a chance to run it through reconditioning. But wow, reading other reviews about Leith and Harry makes me think that they arent the same people. We had four problems with our purchase: 1. Harry gave us apprehensive, hostile, and dismissive answers when we were negotiating on the car. All we wanted to do was understand the value of the vehicle. That requires an understanding of the features, competitor pricing, bluebook value, etc. We were polite and courteous. 2. They have no consideration for your time. The wife and I had to do our search with our 20 month old in tow. Obviously, a disruption to his routine is challenging, and planning ahead of time is the most effective way to avoid potential problems. We were supposed to get the car after work, and Harry said they would have the reconditioning started first thing in the morning. He assured us it would be ready when we came by. The wife checked in during the afternoon, and it was on track supposedly. We showed up and Harry said it wasnt ready. He said he was expecting us at 6PM. It was 5:52PM. No big deal. The wife, our son, and I went to the toddler play area inside to try to keep the little guy pacified. Shortly after 6PM Harry came by and said he was expecting us by 6:15PM. A brief time later he walked back by and said that he was really expecting us around 6:20-6:25PM, but the car would be ready very soon. He came by again at 6:30PM and told us the technicians just got the tool they needed to finish the job. 3. During reconditioning they scratched the car in several places. I am - 100% - absolutely positive - that the scratches didnt exist prior. Harry tried to tell me they did, but after a brief conversation I got him to agree that the damage was new. 4. They dont care enough to respond to your feedback. I made attempts to contact management, which included sending an email to the general manager and service manager regarding our experience. Again, I was polite and courteous, but I documented the whole encounter. I havent heard a word back from them. We still ended up with a car that we like, and any one of these issues isnt the end of the world. Taken as a whole, it indicates a dealership that just doesnt care. If they will lie to you about little things, can you trust their sincerity on something with consequences? Take your money to somebody that does care. We will not be returning to Leith brand dealerships. We should have walked away.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great Service
by 05/25/2012on
Had an excellent experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 05/18/2012on
Just purchased a F-150 from Leith Ford in Wendell. This is my second purchase in the last 5 months (the other was a Ford Edge for my wife). Both purchases were with Harry Blanks. Can't say enough about how great Harry was in making sure I got what I wanted. He made the buying experience smooth and easy. I would recommend stopping by Leith in Wendell, the sales team is fantastic to work with - Harry, Sherry & Tony you guys are the best. Thanks Harry, love the truck!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best cutomers service around!
by 04/05/2012on
I stopped by to "browse" the mustangs (always wanted one) and was approached by Steve Jones. He went above and beyond great customer service! The transaction was smooth and he made sure that all my questions were answered and any concerns were handled properly. If you are looking for a sales person that is not pushy, arrogant or a "badger" please see Steve Jones!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thanks!
by 03/07/2012on
I wanted to thank Harry Blanks for our 3rd vehicle since 2002. We purchased all 3 from Harry and Leith of Wendell! Fast efficient and great prices!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
First time in NC
by 03/07/2012on
This sale went very smooth and pleasant compared to my past experience with buying a car. I was a little hesitant because they were a little ways away from my home, but the trip was well worth it. I got the car I wanted at the price and payment I wanted with no hassle! Very smooth and comfortable sale! I will return for future business. My salesman, Paul Lee, was very helpful every step of the way. Thanks again Paul and Leith Ford!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments