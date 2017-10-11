1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We found a car we were interested in online and before they had a chance to run it through reconditioning. But wow, reading other reviews about Leith and Harry makes me think that they arent the same people. We had four problems with our purchase: 1. Harry gave us apprehensive, hostile, and dismissive answers when we were negotiating on the car. All we wanted to do was understand the value of the vehicle. That requires an understanding of the features, competitor pricing, bluebook value, etc. We were polite and courteous. 2. They have no consideration for your time. The wife and I had to do our search with our 20 month old in tow. Obviously, a disruption to his routine is challenging, and planning ahead of time is the most effective way to avoid potential problems. We were supposed to get the car after work, and Harry said they would have the reconditioning started first thing in the morning. He assured us it would be ready when we came by. The wife checked in during the afternoon, and it was on track supposedly. We showed up and Harry said it wasnt ready. He said he was expecting us at 6PM. It was 5:52PM. No big deal. The wife, our son, and I went to the toddler play area inside to try to keep the little guy pacified. Shortly after 6PM Harry came by and said he was expecting us by 6:15PM. A brief time later he walked back by and said that he was really expecting us around 6:20-6:25PM, but the car would be ready very soon. He came by again at 6:30PM and told us the technicians just got the tool they needed to finish the job. 3. During reconditioning they scratched the car in several places. I am - 100% - absolutely  positive - that the scratches didnt exist prior. Harry tried to tell me they did, but after a brief conversation I got him to agree that the damage was new. 4. They dont care enough to respond to your feedback. I made attempts to contact management, which included sending an email to the general manager and service manager regarding our experience. Again, I was polite and courteous, but I documented the whole encounter. I havent heard a word back from them. We still ended up with a car that we like, and any one of these issues isnt the end of the world. Taken as a whole, it indicates a dealership that just doesnt care. If they will lie to you about little things, can you trust their sincerity on something with consequences? Take your money to somebody that does care. We will not be returning to Leith brand dealerships. We should have walked away. Read more