Westgate Dodge Ram
Customer Reviews of Westgate Dodge Ram
Worst Dealership Ever
by 09/20/2021on
If you have a disagreement with them about any warranty repairs made to your brand new vehicle, they will tell you to leave and never come back.
Worst Service Experience I have ever had!
by 08/15/2021on
I currently have my car in their shop going on 4 weeks. They have yet to tell me exactly what is wrong with it. I took it in for a cylinder 5 misefire code and I've been told they are engaging Mopar as my car only has 30,000 miles on it and they think the engine needs to be replaced. 4 weeks and no clear description of the problem or a resolution. To top it off I drove by this weekend ( Saturday night ) and my car was in a customer parking stall in the lot - unlocked! Take you car to another dealer for service. They need to get their act together!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Do NOT get your car serviced at Westgate Dodge! - You've been warned.
by 05/24/2021on
Do not get your Dodge serviced at Westgate Dodge Ram of Wake Forest. My broken A/C was mis-diagnosed as needing a new Evaporator. I was charged $1891. Four days after Westgate "fixed" my Durango I returned with the same issue (A/C still broken). They returned the truck to me stating the system just needed to be purged of air after last fix. I returned the truck for a 3rd time when the A/C blew hot again, and they said they could not find a leak, re-filled the refrigerant and sent me on my way. I drove straight to Dodge Service in Cary, they immediately found the leak was originally a faulty Compressor, fixed it and had me on my way...(another $1800).
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Orlanzo Hall (service director) NEEDS TO BE FIRED!!!!!!
by 03/18/2020on
I have been taking my Magnum to this dealership for some time now and this is the last time I will be going there until Orlanzo Hall is fired!!!!! This man is the most disrespectful person that I have met since I have been going there. The way he speaks to the customer is appalling and he should be removed from that position before you lose long standing customers like myself. He tries to bully people into paying for work that didn't need to be done, he speaks over the customer when they are asking him to explain the reasons for said price in a attempt to intimidate and bully them into silence about the wrong doing that they know is taking place. He is confrontational and borderline threatening to the customer antagonizing them as if he was going to fight them when confronted about his actions and tone!!!!! This is unacceptable in any business setting I'm sure you will agree!!!! I have never had a problem with paying for services done to my car nor have I been disrespectful to anyone that works there(EVER). I have never had to raise my voice or wanted to fight anyone that has worked there until I met this man!!! I thought it might just be me he had a problem with so I had my wife speak with him who is a Mechanical Engineer/ Mechanic so she knows what she is talking about and is able to understand like me diagnostic results and various part functions. He gave her no attitude until he realized that he couldn't just say what he wanted without her inquiring for further explanation because it made no sense to her either. That is when he proceeds to be short, bullyish and condescending to her witch made me fly off the handle because he knew he was in the wrong and instead of just admitting it he chose to disrespect my wife and that WILL NOT HAPPEN. I will not be returning and I will be letting the Mopar club (60+ strong) that I'm VP of who also brings their cars there to be worked on not to go there either until he is fired!!! Sucks that it had to come to this but the disrespect was surprising.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
WORSE DEALERSHIP EVER!!!
by 02/16/2020on
Well I will start with, I have looked and looked for several months now, and finally find one I wanted , put in my credit app ( FOR THIS SPECIFIC ONE) and spoke with someone named Dakota ( very unhelpful ) told her I wanted this vehicle and I was hoping to speak with someone in sales, because u could clearly tell she knew absolutely nothing, but she insisted she’d tell them to locate my app and put me together a deal and she’d call me back. NOPE!! Never did, until the next day I called them and once again HOT HER, and I thought oh crap her again, because it was clear the lady knew nothing, and she says, oh honey I think they were calling you to tell you the vehicle sold. WHAT??? Seriously?!?! YOU SAID you’d have them throw me together a deal , considering you bunch have already pulled my credit 4-5 times( which will be disputed) all you got for me is that you sold the dam vehicle I CLEARLY applied to purchase, and couldn’t even have the decency to call me yesterday, I WOULD NOT ABSOLUTELY WOULD NOT RECOMMEND THIS DEALERSHIP!!!!! NO NO NO I am beyond devastated with you all, mainly DAKOTA because she wouldn’t let me speak to sales , someone that knew what hell was going on. But it’s WHATEVER
Purchase with ease
by 01/06/2020on
It was so refreshing to have a sales person who did not make me feel pressured when making a selection. Gage Deem answered all my questions and let me test drive as many cars that I wanted. Total driven was 4. I am very pleased with the purchase that I made and I am eager to refer him to friends and family! I will do business here again! So many times I have left a car lot because of high anxiety due to an overbearing sales person. Gage was the total opposite and I left feeling at ease and happy with my purchase! Thanks Westgate and Gage Deem!
Sales department failure
by 10/19/2019on
Getting oil changed and tires rotated on my ram. Strolled through the lot looking at the new vehicles. I liked a truck and Miguel became my salesman. Well they ran my credit report without my approval saying they could get a better payment for me. We finally agreed on a price for the truck and shook hands. We even started to sign a few papers. I went out to the truck to get my registration and the manager Jeff came out telling me he could not sell me this truck because it was USED with 3500 miles on it. They said it shouldn’t have been in the lineup with the new trucks since it was a loaner. Jeff said he would try to make it right after 4 hours of being there. He fell very short and came nowhere in sight of what we shook hands on and I signed papers for. So I decided to leave and asked for my paperwork with my social security number on it. Miguel decided to make copies of it before I took it. So I took both copies. He tried to stop me on my way out and even reached for the paperwork in my hands and the other manager intervened and said I could have my paperwork that I signed and they backed out on. I would not recommend dealing with them. The other manager was trying to resolve the situation and still is. He knew they screwed up bad and that was their words!!
Thank you!
by 09/24/2019on
Paul F. was awesome! He found my husband the perfect truck with everything he was looking for. He's happy so I'm happy... and I have Paul to thank for that. Paul was a great salesman, knowledgeable and efficient. 5 stars all the way!
Excellent service
by 09/12/2019on
Taylor s. and d rest of the team provided great service, they worked with me to meet my price range. I definitely recommend them if you planning on buying a new car, and if u need someone in particular to help u find d right car for you, Taylor S. is d guy you need. Am definitely coming back for future purchases.
Outstanding Customer Service
by 08/01/2019on
Thank you very much... to all the mechanics who worked on my truck, the parts department for being so friendly plus helpful, and my service adviser Nicholas Cunningham for his outstanding customer service and for going the extra mile to get me back on the road. Thanks again :-) Best regards, Willie M.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding customer service!
by 07/30/2019on
Thank you very much... to all the mechanics who worked on my truck, the parts department for being so friendly plus helpful, and my service adviser Nicholas Cunningham for his outstanding customer service and for going the extra mile to get me back on the road. Thanks again :-) Best regards, Willie M.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great team
by 04/19/2019on
James and the rest of the team took great care of us and did exactly what I asked them to do in order to put me in the truck I wanted. They were very friendly and professional throughout the whole process. The kids had a fun time on the playground while we did paperwork and the entire staff was extremely nice to them too. We will be going back for our next purchase.
WOW!!!!!
by 03/18/2019on
We just left the lot with a 2016 charger srt scat pack , and the entire experience from start to finish with Jim Beebe was AMAZING !!! We can’t thank everyone that had a hand in this experience enough. We drove over 1.5 hours from Fayetteville to come here and it did not disappoint. Truly y’all have lifetime customers !!! We will send everyone looking to buy yalls way !!! Thanks Jim you made our daughter enjoy this process too!!!!!! Again y’all did everything right the first time!
Kelsey & the Dodge Team
by 12/20/2018on
We have nothing but WONDERFUL things to say about our experience at WestGate Dodge in Wake Forest, NC. Kelsey Collins made it the best we have ever had with a car dealership. Would definitely send folks to her and the team.
Amazing people!
by 10/10/2018on
My salesman James was amazing. He was very personable and fun. He had great knowledge of the fleet and helped me find exactly what I wanted. Mike made sure I was well taken care of also through the entire process. Garland worked hard for us to get the best deal possible.
Westgate Dodge Ram Wake Forest in Wake Forest, NC treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence!
Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options.