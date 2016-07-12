4.5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We recently visited Crossroads Nissan looking to purchase a new vehicle. Like most people we dreaded the visit to a car lot due to pushy sales people. When we drove up there were a couple of salesman in a golf cart watching as we pulled up. My husband and I just looked at each other and rolled our eyes like here we go again. But we shouldn't have jumped to conclusions. Jerry was the sales person who helped us and we could tell immediately by his introduction that he was a laid back person who wasn't going to push anything on us. I am big on first impressions and can't stand the limp, sweaty handshake from most sales people. He looked us right in the eye, gave us both a firm handshake, and asked us how our day had been going. Great, a salesperson who actually can make small talk and not immediately try to guage if we are worth his time. We got around to telling him what we were looking for and after he asked a few more questions about what we specifically wanted he went inside and grabbed some keys. We took a vehicle out for a spin and then headed back to the dealership. We wanted to browse through the inventory to see what else was available and he was happy to oblige. We soon discovered that he had not chosen the most expensive vehicle for us to test and hopefully sell, but one that fit the most important factors we were looking for. Wow! He was upfront when we asked questions about the vehicle, how well they held their value, and if we really need certain things on the vehicle or they may be a waste. We were so happy with our experience that I would recommend him to anyone I know! Even when were inside waiting on a financing offer, the other sales staff made eye contact and spoke. They appeared to have a genuine appreciation for all customers whether they sold you the vehicle or not. I can already tell you that when we buy another car next year, Crossroads Nissan will be our first stop. Check their website and commericals as they have some really sweet deals they are hard to beat. Plus when you factor in the service they are tops in this area. Read more