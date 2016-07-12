Customer Reviews of Crossroads Nissan of Wake Forest
New car purchase Crossroads Nissan, Wake Forest NC
by 12/07/2016on
We were considering trading our 2015 Nissan Altima SV after Christmas when I received an email regarding a 2013 NIssan Altima SV that we had owned previously but had been totaled in an accident, hence the 2015 Nissan. Shortly after responding to the email I received a call from the dealership and the salesman told me that he thought he could get me in a 2017 Nissan for a lower payment and a lower interest rate. We talked and agreed upon a certain 2017 Nissan Altima SV and the interest rate was lower and the payment also.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Overall a very good experience
by 04/05/2013on
I was shopping for my son for a new 2013 nissan altima and Crossroads had what he wanted. He is buying the vehicle and got a great deal, with my help. He is very pleased with the vehicle , interest rate @ 1.9% and a reasonable payment. He and I would definitely recommend talking to Crossroads Nissan before you buy anywhere else.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
As long as you know how to play they are just fine
by 08/17/2011on
They were heavy on just talking monthly payments which we kept telling them all we cared about was the interest rate. We got a good deal. We walked in educated and we walked out with a good deal and a dependable brand new car. We had three small kids in two and a teenager to assist, they have a play room which kept the kids occupied for the first 3 hours. I don't understand why it took so long, but maybe that's just part of the schtick.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
untrustworthy
by 03/12/2010on
Purchased vehicle from this place. Do not make the same mistake. They tell you one thing and put another on paper. Go to ANY other dealership. I have purchased MANY new vehicles in my life and NEVER had such a HORRIBLE, AWFUL experience. Everything is peachy until you sign on that line....then, they don't care how bad they screwed up, it's off to find another victim! Wouldn't buy from them again if they were the only dealship left in the state.
Post sale service
by 07/20/2009on
We recently purchased a used vehicle from nissan of crossroads. Service and knowledge of the sales person prior to purchase was great and we reached a fair price. The car was turned over in a good amount of time, before the time promised, but the rush to get it to us resulted in things being overlooked and the attitude towards us when we tried to discuss the issues was no longer friendly. While initially very friendly the salesperson was a little pushy as it was the end of the month, we had to remind them multiple times to get the carfax report to us and prior to purchase we went over the vehicles condition and a number of things that were supposed to be replaced or fixed were not fixed when we came back later to pick the vehicle up post purchase. Certain things that were supposed to be replaced were not only NOT replaced but not even cleaned out, the armrest had some sticky substance inside all the compartments and on the outside buttons. We brought up these issues with them afterwards and they acted like we were complaining and like they didnt remember anything that had been discussed concerning what was supposed to have been replaced and/or done prior, they just told us 'well its a used car not a new car'. However compared to other used cars we had looked at this one was not turned over in a condition as well as some of the others we had seen. The car itself was great though and as far and performance we havent had any problems. But if you are purchasing a car from them that hasnt been turned over and in final condition before you purchase be sure to get EVERYTHING in writing - even if they tell you the parts being replaced have already been ordered or that they already have a list of whats to be done - get it in writing!
Fantastic Voyage:)
by 06/06/2009on
I recently purchased an Altima from the folks at Crossroads and the experience was fantastic. I was treated fairly and we reached a great price. If you're in the market for a car, be smart and check out Nissan. If you go to Nissan, go to Crossroads. I shopped at other area Nissan dealers and didn't have a good experience. These other dealers had a lot of games they wanted to play before getting to price. It was tiring. In contrast, my saleswoman at Crossroads in Wake Forest was completely knowledgeable about the Altima and knew a lot about Nissan in general. The process was open, honest and smooth. I look forward to having my Altima serviced there and I recommend this organization to anyone who is looking for a fair deal and great buying experience.
Great test drive with Barbara Nagel
by 05/06/2009on
I received impeccable service from Barbara Nagel who has an incredibly thorough knowledge of the Nissan product line. During the test drive she explained all of the features, got under the hood and really put a spotlight on the CVT. I felt like I was really getting inside information and that I was being sold the car for what made it stand out versus trying to price it in a similar range to the Accord or the Camry. In the end I did purchase the Honda based on the fact that in the end it was just more comfortable to drive as I tend to make long road trips. Had I chosen the Altima, Barbara would have definitely been the person to buy it from. Another nice touch was the fact that I did email her thanking her for the test drive and information and explained that I had gone with the Honda. Most salepeople seems to either delete, not respond or simply write you back and tell you that you made a mistake. She wrote me a very nice email and wished me well with the Honda. I've have two friends currently in the market for a Maxima and the new Z and will definitely refer them to her! Thanks Barbara
Worst Car Dealership Experience
by 11/01/2008on
We were in the market for a new vehicle and saw an incentive on the dealership's website. When we got there, we told the salesman we saw the advertisement and he proceeded to show us the vehicle. The experience with the salesman was pleasant but after we went into the dealership to talk numbers, it all went down hill. It was beyond any bad car buying experience. The Sales Manager tried to low ball us and told us the website advertisement should have been taken down and the incentives expired the day before. We then asked about the special APR listed on Nissan's website, he told us that special was also over. We had to tell him the special still went on for a few more days and it was clearly stated on Nissan's website. We then spoke to another Sales Manager who was worse than the Manager before. When we asked for a better price on the vehicle and told him what we wanted to pay on the car, he attacked us and asked us why were we trying to buy a car that we could not afford. He was condescending, antagonistic, and hostile. We walked out of the dealership and went to [another dealership]. Crossroads may be the largest dealer in town, with the largest inventory, but they need to take courses on customer service. They don't understand the manufacturers own incentives nor do they keep up with their own. I refuse to buy a car from a dealership that does not treat their customers with respect and integrity.
Another Great Experience
by 08/30/2008on
For the second time in just over a month we purchased a new vehicle from Crossroads Nissan of Wake Forest. We had such a pleasant and stress free experience the first go round that when we decided to trade in my Honda, this was our first stop. The salesman who helped us with the truck wasn't in that day but we still had a great experience with one of the other guys. The nice lady at the front desk recognized us and welcomed us back, which was a big shock since I'm sure they see a lot of people. For us it has been a matter of going in telling them what we want and they make it happen. I realize that at the end of the day they are in the business of selling cars and if they want to continue to be #1 they had better be tops in customer service. I would not hesitate to recommend this dealership to my mother and either of the two salesman who helped us. On both occasions we have received hand written thank you letters from the salesman within two days of our purchase. That has never happened before! I would say the finance manager seems to have no personality and talk down to you like you have no knowledge of your what your insurance will cover. I know he's just trying to put a few extra dollars in his pocket selling extended warranties and GAP insurance. I've read enough articles on Edmunds.com and done my research to know a thing or two about the closing process. It sucks that you have to deal with him at the end when everyone has been so excited and friendly but at least you know you'll only have to deal with him for a 10 minutes or so.
DO NOT GO HERE
by 08/05/2008on
We went to this dealership because of an advertised internet price. When we got there they had to look at the internet price since it was much cheaper than the sticker price on the used car. They finally agreed that if we take the car at that very second that we could have it out the door for the sticker price. Unfortunately, we had just begun our car search and wanted to look at other cars since buying a car is an extremely important decision. After testing other cars, we decided we wanted the car at Crossroads Nissan. We came back not more than three hours after leaving the dealership and they would not longer honor the OTD price because "that was the price then and this is the price now" They had upped the price with taxes and dealer fees to 600 dollars more than the internet price OTD. We got up to leave because we thought this was highly disrespectful to us and the manager proceeded to loudly and within plain sight of us crumble up the negotiation papers he had brought us as well as the internet sales price sheet we had brought in. He also tried to bully us by saying one of the off-duty car salesmen was his "auctioneer" and was ready to load the car up and take it to auction. I can understand somewhat if a car salesman reacts this way, but the manager of a dealership? No way. I will not set foot on ANY other Crossroads Dealerships, nor will I recommend one to someone else looking to buy a car. The car salesman himself who showed us the car was quite nice and very accomodating. Just hope you don't have to deal with the manager.
Great Service
by 07/23/2008on
We recently visited Crossroads Nissan looking to purchase a new vehicle. Like most people we dreaded the visit to a car lot due to pushy sales people. When we drove up there were a couple of salesman in a golf cart watching as we pulled up. My husband and I just looked at each other and rolled our eyes like here we go again. But we shouldn't have jumped to conclusions. Jerry was the sales person who helped us and we could tell immediately by his introduction that he was a laid back person who wasn't going to push anything on us. I am big on first impressions and can't stand the limp, sweaty handshake from most sales people. He looked us right in the eye, gave us both a firm handshake, and asked us how our day had been going. Great, a salesperson who actually can make small talk and not immediately try to guage if we are worth his time. We got around to telling him what we were looking for and after he asked a few more questions about what we specifically wanted he went inside and grabbed some keys. We took a vehicle out for a spin and then headed back to the dealership. We wanted to browse through the inventory to see what else was available and he was happy to oblige. We soon discovered that he had not chosen the most expensive vehicle for us to test and hopefully sell, but one that fit the most important factors we were looking for. Wow! He was upfront when we asked questions about the vehicle, how well they held their value, and if we really need certain things on the vehicle or they may be a waste. We were so happy with our experience that I would recommend him to anyone I know! Even when were inside waiting on a financing offer, the other sales staff made eye contact and spoke. They appeared to have a genuine appreciation for all customers whether they sold you the vehicle or not. I can already tell you that when we buy another car next year, Crossroads Nissan will be our first stop. Check their website and commericals as they have some really sweet deals they are hard to beat. Plus when you factor in the service they are tops in this area.
CrossRoads Nissan is the areas choice for your next New Nissan or the pre-owned vehicle of your choice, regardless of make or model. We are also your one stop dealer for Nissan Service and Parts. As part of one of the regions leading Used Car networks, CrossRoads Nissan also offers a great selection of Certified Pre-Owned Cars, Trucks, SUVs, and more. Call ahead or stop in and see us. Just remember...
When They Go Low, We Go Lower!
2 Comments