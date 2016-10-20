1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

On Saturday June 29th 2013, My wife and I drove almost 2 hours to Doug Henry Ford in Tarboro to look at a 2010 Ford F150 XLT 2WD crew cab ($23000) with our 3 kids. When we got there we were met by Brandon Drake who showed us the 2WD Ford. My wife and I took it for a drive. Upon returning to the dealership, we had my trade (a 2007 Toyota Tacoma appraised ($16500) and the dealership was supposedly working the numbers while we waited with our 3 kids (10, 5 and 2). While waiting I noticed a 2010 F150 XLT 4X4 ($25,700) and asked Drake if I could take a look at it. After getting the keys I went out and looked at it with my 2 year old son. When I came back into the dealership, I began telling my wife that the 4X4 was the better deal and she and I were discussing it. She was more geared toward the 2WD because it was cheaper and I was trying to make her understand that the value of the truck 3 to 4 years from now would be greater with the 4X4. As we were discussing, Drake interrupted and began to tell us what a much better truck the 2WD was and that the 4X4 was bought at auction, etc, etc, basically agreeing with my wife that our best move was to buy the 2WD. To my wife he had made good points but in my opinion still the 4X4 was the better deal. It became harder for me to convince my wife after that so we ended up purchasing the 2WD. The following day was Sunday June 30th, and I convinced my wife that the 4X4 was the better deal and we agreed we would contact the dealership first thing Monday and swap the 2WD out for the 4X4. Doug Henry supposedly has a 5-day exchange policy and our plan was to use it. I called Drake first thing (7am) in the morning on Monday (July 1st) and got his voicemail and left a message with my intentions of swapping vehicles. No return call. At 10am I called again and this time talked to the receptionist (who confirmed he was working that day) and asked her to give Drake the message to call me ASAP. No return call. Again right after lunch I called and was sent to his voicemail. Drake finally called me back at 5pm on Monday night. When he called he said that he sold the 4X4 that morning to someone who had called the previous week and wanted to fly down to look at it and if he liked it he was going to drive it back home. He also said the guy did not want to put a deposit on it, he just wanted to take the chance that the truck would not sell and fly in and buy it. I was really upset because now I realized why he was so adamant that the 2WD was such a much better deal for us then the 4X4. It was really a much sweeter deal for Drake because he knew he had the 4X4 sold if he could keep anyone from buying it that Saturday when we had come to the dealership. My wife was very angry as well because she had believed his reasons to purchase the 2WD were valid but later it was reveealed that his reasons were self-motivated. if he could sell the 2WD to us, then he knew he could also sell the 4X4 on Monday to the guy who was scheduled to fly in but refused to put a deposit on the 4X4 The Tacoma I traded was financed through our bank (USAA). We traded the truck on June 29th and of course the dealership asked for the 10-day payoff which we were able to get easily from USAA. I received a phone call from USAA on July 12th asking me if I knew when the dealership was going to send payment for the Tacoma. I told them I had figured within 10 days but since we were on day 13 now, I would call the dealership and find out. When my wife called the Tarboro dealership, Joe T told my wife that they had mailed the payment to the wrong address but they had mailed another one out. We called USAA back to give them the information and were told that the payment was actually due on July 15th but we would only be assessed a late fee if it went 15 days past due. So it was the 12th and we figured another check had time to be mailed and processed before the 30th. On July 25th, payment had still not arrived at USAA and my wife called the dealership again and was told by Joe that obviously they had mailed it again to the wrong address. My wife and I were very frustrated. We asked Joe if he could wire the money to USAA and he agreed. Once the money had been wired over, we assumed everything was finished. I checked our online banking on July 25th and it appeared that the truck had finally been paid off. No late fees. No dented credit. Fast forward to August 6th, while doing some online bill paying I noticed that at some point, the balance owed for the Tacoma had appeared once again and we had been assessed a late fee. I called USAA and was told that the money that had been wire transferred to pay it off had been reversed. Now we are 24 days past due and no one can tell my wife and I why the wired transfer had been reversed. So we called the dealership and was told by Joe T that they already had the title. We were so confused, frustrated and angry. How could we be 22 days late on a truck we haven't owned for the last 6 weeks? How could the dealership already have a title but our bank not have received payment? Seriously? What happened was the dealership put 'stop payments' on both mailed checks once they wired the pay off. The 2nd mailed check had actually arrived at the right mailing address and was being processed. When the wire came in the USAA representative saw the 2nd mailed payment had posted and the truck showed a 0 balance. She informed the dealership and they asked for the wired transfer to be reversed. Later that day, after the title had already been mailed, the stop payment showed up in the USAA system on the 2nd mailed check and the balance owed on the Tacoma returned. This is what I was most upset about, the dealership knew they had NOT made payment on the truck on July 29th but obviously they had received the title. Instead of talking to USAA about what went wrong. The finance people in Tarboro did nothing. They knew they had stopped payment on both mailed checks and they also knew that the wire transfer had been reversed. How would they not know? They really didn't care because they had the title and they figured they would deal with it when someone called them. So from July 29th - August 6th, my wife and I are assuming that everything is ok when I look at the online bill pay and see we still owe the balance on the Tacoma, have been assessed a late fee and are less than a week from having our credit dented for something that we have absolutely no control over. On August the 6th, the dealership finally sent another wire transfer over to my bank and the truck is again showing payed off. Read more