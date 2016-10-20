Doug Henry Ford Tarboro
Customer Reviews of Doug Henry Ford Tarboro
Doug Henry Tarboro- Home of the Bait and Switch Run Away
by 10/20/2016on
I was in the market for a new truck. Found a truck that met my criteria on Doug Henry's site. I contacted the dealer who responded quickly and was quoted their "one simple price". I replied via email asking for an out the door price which I was promptly provided, again no haggling on price drama free affair. I secured funds from my bank and with check in hand call the salesman to let him know that I have a check for the amount he quoted me and that I would be up to get the truck the next day. I receive a voicemail back that the price he quoted me was wrong, BTW still listed on their site for the same price, and the price was in fact $3000 more than what he had quoted me in writing mind you. So I reached out to the dealership for an explanation, received no call back and no one there would speak to me, I was polite and calm. I was finally able to reach the sales manager Chris who informs me that the discount that was advertised on all of their 2500hd was in fact only supposed to be applied to a truck that cost nearly twice what I was looking at. He went on to tell me that it was just a mistake and that he could not sell me the truck for what his salesman quoted me in writing. It is a very convenient mistake to have ALL of your trucks advertised with a discount that only one actually gets and fail to reveal that until money is ready to change hands. Folks there are numerous chevy dealers in eastern NC who are honest and are willing to honor their advertised prices to earn your business I stringly encourage you to do as I am now going to and take your hard earned money to them and leave [non-permissible content removed] to rot.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Good experience
by 07/25/2016on
After looking around locally, I found the vehicle I wanted at Doug Henry Ford. I contacted Jay Coggins on a Sunday afternoon and he was nice to answer my questions after hours. I have never purchased a vehicle but from one dealer before, but Jay made it a good experience. He was understanding of my need to think about the purchase once I had all the information he gave me. I didn't feel pressured and that made all the difference. The whole staff was so nice and welcoming, but Jay was wonderful to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 05/06/2015on
From the moment I walked in the door, all the staff at Doug Henry Ford made me feel welcome. We completed the deal in a short time and I was on my way. It was a great experience not having to go back and forth to get the deal I wanted.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 05/06/2015on
From the moment I arrived, I felt like all the staff at Doug Henry wanted to make sure I had a good experience. The salesman was open and honest and didn't try to use the same old sales pitches other dealers tried. I got a good deal right from the beginning and didn't waste any time.
Best experience ever
by 04/18/2015on
This place is awesome. Everyone of the staff is super friendly. Our sales person rob is top notch! We will never buy a car from anyone else. The experience was fun and very enjoyable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Southern Hospitality at its Best
by 04/14/2015on
I flew from Minnesota to North Carolina to get the car I wanted from Doug Henry in Tarboro North Carolina. They picked me up at the airport and drove me 70 miles to their dealership. I got the car I wanted at the price I wanted then drove it back to Minnesota. Jack and Lee were great. They had all the paperwork ready for me. Everything went smoothly. They treated me like a special person and I felt like a special person. Ill send my friends to them, its worth the trip!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Super sales and financing staff!
by 03/04/2015on
I recently visited Doug Henry Ford to purchase a 2014 Chevrolet Captiva and I couldn't have gotten better service anywhere else. Jay Coggins was my salesperson and he did everything he could to get me the best deal on my vehicle. I'd also like to mention how helpful Trey Weston was with the financing of my new car. Overall, I am very pleased with my purchase and how professional everyone was at the dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service, Great Car, Best Prices
by 02/15/2015on
Bought a 2014 Mustang from Rob at Doug Henry Ford. Excellent experience from first contact to the final handshake. Perhaps the smoothest buying experience in my 30+ years of car buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Ford Dealership I Have Found!
by 09/07/2014on
I had a wonderful experience at Doug Henry Ford and my sales person Jay C helped with every question I had and made the process easy and convenient! I will definitely choose Doug Henry Ford of Tarboro in the future and I strongly recommend them. I love my new Fusion! Go see Jay C and you will not be disappointed!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent dealership to purchase vehicles from
by 08/06/2014on
This was my second new vehicle purchase from Doug Henry Ford. Both times their price was competitive, the sales team was professional without a lot of high pressure "you have to buy now" tactics and pressure to buy additional items or services. The final out the door price was the same as the quote, no hidden add-ons.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford Focus 2010
by 07/28/2014on
I purchased a 2010 Ford Focus which was a great deal, clean, nice car rides real good. I worked with Rob, Jack, Brandon and the manger to secure the deal everyone was nice and it was a very smooth transition. And they followed up after the purchase. After driving the car I decided to get a larger vehicle so I call Jack and he said they can work with me to get the vehicle to satisfy my family needs. They put me in a 2014 Ford Fusion very nice and a great deal, very smooth ride!! I would definitely recommend Doug Henry Ford to my friends.
Well worth the drive!
by 06/19/2014on
We recently purchased a 2014 Taurus from Doug Henry Ford In Tarboro and were very pleased with our car buying experience. Our salesman , Rob C, was very professional and made the whole process smooth and easy. Doug Henry Ford was over a 2 hour drive for us but we were glad we drove the distance to get the best deal anywhere around!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Sales Experience!
by 03/10/2014on
I purchased my Ford Edge from Brandon M at Doug Henry Ford and couldn't be more pleased with the experience. I had very specific requests for the options that I wanted on my car. Brandon listened to my requests and found exactly what I wanted. He was very clear in his explanations when we discussed pricing and I was very satisfied with the overall transaction. I would certainly recommend all my friends to go to Doug Henry Ford first!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A great experience..,
by 03/08/2014on
I recently purchased a 2010 Ford Taurus from Doug Henry Ford and was more than satisfied with the experience. My salesman, Jay Coggins, was a true professional who gave me specific information about the car which made my decision easy. After two (2)test drives and an additional day to think it over, the sale was made. My wife accompanied me the second day and was equally satisfied with this buying experience. "Hats off" to Jay and the entire staff at Doug Henry!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
A great experience..,
by 03/08/2014on
I recently purchased a 2010 Ford Taurus from Doug Henry Ford and was more than satisfied with the experience. My salesman, Jay Coggins, was a true professional who gave me specific information about the car which made my decision easy. After two (2)test drives and an additional day to think it over, the sale was made. My wife accompanied me the second day and was equally satisfied with this buying experience. "Hats off" to Jay and the entire staff at Doug Henry!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
A great experience..,
by 03/08/2014on
I recently purchased a 2010 Ford Taurus from Doug Henry Ford and was more than satisfied with the experience. My salesman, Jay Coggins, was a true professional who gave me specific information about the car which made my decision easy. After two (2)test drives and an additional day to think it over, the sale was made. My wife accompanied me the second day and was equally satisfied with this buying experience. "Hats off" to Jay and the entire staff at Doug Henry!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
A great experience..,
by 03/07/2014on
I recently purchased a 2010 Ford Taurus from Doug Henry Ford and was more than satisfied with the experience. My salesman, Jay C, was a true professional who gave me specific information about the car which made my decision easy. After two (2)test drives and an additional day to think it over, the sale was made. My wife accompanied me the second day and was equally satisfied with this buying experience. "Hats off" to Jay and the entire staff at Doug Henry!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Unorganized- Worst experience ever
by 08/08/2013on
On Saturday June 29th 2013, My wife and I drove almost 2 hours to Doug Henry Ford in Tarboro to look at a 2010 Ford F150 XLT 2WD crew cab ($23000) with our 3 kids. When we got there we were met by Brandon Drake who showed us the 2WD Ford. My wife and I took it for a drive. Upon returning to the dealership, we had my trade (a 2007 Toyota Tacoma appraised ($16500) and the dealership was supposedly working the numbers while we waited with our 3 kids (10, 5 and 2). While waiting I noticed a 2010 F150 XLT 4X4 ($25,700) and asked Drake if I could take a look at it. After getting the keys I went out and looked at it with my 2 year old son. When I came back into the dealership, I began telling my wife that the 4X4 was the better deal and she and I were discussing it. She was more geared toward the 2WD because it was cheaper and I was trying to make her understand that the value of the truck 3 to 4 years from now would be greater with the 4X4. As we were discussing, Drake interrupted and began to tell us what a much better truck the 2WD was and that the 4X4 was bought at auction, etc, etc, basically agreeing with my wife that our best move was to buy the 2WD. To my wife he had made good points but in my opinion still the 4X4 was the better deal. It became harder for me to convince my wife after that so we ended up purchasing the 2WD. The following day was Sunday June 30th, and I convinced my wife that the 4X4 was the better deal and we agreed we would contact the dealership first thing Monday and swap the 2WD out for the 4X4. Doug Henry supposedly has a 5-day exchange policy and our plan was to use it. I called Drake first thing (7am) in the morning on Monday (July 1st) and got his voicemail and left a message with my intentions of swapping vehicles. No return call. At 10am I called again and this time talked to the receptionist (who confirmed he was working that day) and asked her to give Drake the message to call me ASAP. No return call. Again right after lunch I called and was sent to his voicemail. Drake finally called me back at 5pm on Monday night. When he called he said that he sold the 4X4 that morning to someone who had called the previous week and wanted to fly down to look at it and if he liked it he was going to drive it back home. He also said the guy did not want to put a deposit on it, he just wanted to take the chance that the truck would not sell and fly in and buy it. I was really upset because now I realized why he was so adamant that the 2WD was such a much better deal for us then the 4X4. It was really a much sweeter deal for Drake because he knew he had the 4X4 sold if he could keep anyone from buying it that Saturday when we had come to the dealership. My wife was very angry as well because she had believed his reasons to purchase the 2WD were valid but later it was reveealed that his reasons were self-motivated. if he could sell the 2WD to us, then he knew he could also sell the 4X4 on Monday to the guy who was scheduled to fly in but refused to put a deposit on the 4X4 The Tacoma I traded was financed through our bank (USAA). We traded the truck on June 29th and of course the dealership asked for the 10-day payoff which we were able to get easily from USAA. I received a phone call from USAA on July 12th asking me if I knew when the dealership was going to send payment for the Tacoma. I told them I had figured within 10 days but since we were on day 13 now, I would call the dealership and find out. When my wife called the Tarboro dealership, Joe T told my wife that they had mailed the payment to the wrong address but they had mailed another one out. We called USAA back to give them the information and were told that the payment was actually due on July 15th but we would only be assessed a late fee if it went 15 days past due. So it was the 12th and we figured another check had time to be mailed and processed before the 30th. On July 25th, payment had still not arrived at USAA and my wife called the dealership again and was told by Joe that obviously they had mailed it again to the wrong address. My wife and I were very frustrated. We asked Joe if he could wire the money to USAA and he agreed. Once the money had been wired over, we assumed everything was finished. I checked our online banking on July 25th and it appeared that the truck had finally been paid off. No late fees. No dented credit. Fast forward to August 6th, while doing some online bill paying I noticed that at some point, the balance owed for the Tacoma had appeared once again and we had been assessed a late fee. I called USAA and was told that the money that had been wire transferred to pay it off had been reversed. Now we are 24 days past due and no one can tell my wife and I why the wired transfer had been reversed. So we called the dealership and was told by Joe T that they already had the title. We were so confused, frustrated and angry. How could we be 22 days late on a truck we haven't owned for the last 6 weeks? How could the dealership already have a title but our bank not have received payment? Seriously? What happened was the dealership put 'stop payments' on both mailed checks once they wired the pay off. The 2nd mailed check had actually arrived at the right mailing address and was being processed. When the wire came in the USAA representative saw the 2nd mailed payment had posted and the truck showed a 0 balance. She informed the dealership and they asked for the wired transfer to be reversed. Later that day, after the title had already been mailed, the stop payment showed up in the USAA system on the 2nd mailed check and the balance owed on the Tacoma returned. This is what I was most upset about, the dealership knew they had NOT made payment on the truck on July 29th but obviously they had received the title. Instead of talking to USAA about what went wrong. The finance people in Tarboro did nothing. They knew they had stopped payment on both mailed checks and they also knew that the wire transfer had been reversed. How would they not know? They really didn't care because they had the title and they figured they would deal with it when someone called them. So from July 29th - August 6th, my wife and I are assuming that everything is ok when I look at the online bill pay and see we still owe the balance on the Tacoma, have been assessed a late fee and are less than a week from having our credit dented for something that we have absolutely no control over. On August the 6th, the dealership finally sent another wire transfer over to my bank and the truck is again showing payed off.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments