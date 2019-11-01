Southern Pines Nissan
Customer Reviews of Southern Pines Nissan
Daniel Mouser
by 01/11/2019on
I just wanted to write you a quick note to recognize one of your salesman, Daniel Mouser. It is not often that you encounter the degree of honesty, patience, knowledge, courtesy and understanding that he showed while I was looking at vehicles. He was more professional than any other salesman I have ever encountered. Every question I had was answered and believe me there were a lot of them. His level of customer service is outstanding and that is not something you encounter routinely. Even though I walked away the first day, I returned the next day and purchased the vehicle. I never felt pressured to buy on the spot. When I returned to pick up the vehicle in the pouring rain no less, he kindly helped me remove the things from my other car and put them in the new vehicle and patiently sat there and answered every question about every button and some questions I even asked twice, He went over ever feature and made sure that I was comfortable before leaving. . You can be sure that if I have any friends looking to buy a vehicle in the future, I'll be sending them to Pinehurst Nissan, and telling them to ask for Daniel. He is a true asset to your dealership! Please thank him for me and I look forward to another purchase down the road. Sincerely, Michelle Montler
Still thanking God
by 12/25/2018on
I was in the market for a vehicle but I had stopped looking since I’ve been turned down. I saw an ad on Facebook and filled out the preapproval application. I was called immediately and I came in not knowing what to expect. From the time I pulled into the driveway I was greeted and taken care of. I was not haggled or pressured. They worked with me and 2 hours later my son and I were on our way! I just want to thank my salesperson and finance department for helping me in every way!! I am grateful! Merry Christmas to you all! God bless
Highly recommended
by 05/03/2017on
I got an amazing deal on a wonderful used Nissan at Pinehurst Nissan, but what really impressed me was the high quality of customer service and the community/Christian values the staff PRACTICED. Raul Gomila is the new general manager (he's been there for 6 months), and he's set an admirable standard that all car dealerships should follow. If you're shopping for a NISSAN or KIA, call Pinehurst Nissan, speak with Raul, and ask him when their next Midnight Madness sale is. Great deal. Great service. Great values. I couldn't recommend Raul's shop more highly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very Poor Experience
by 06/12/2009on
I leased a vehicle from this dealership on March 6, 2009 (the lease exp. date was 3/25/09 - 19 days after the date I returned the vehicle. At that time I turned in my 2006 leased vehicle. As of June 4, 2009 Nissan Motor Assistance Corp has no record of the car being turned into the dealership. I have been charged late fees and additional months "rent" on the vehicle. I understand that the ball sometimes gets dropped. My issue with this dealership is that I can not get ONE PERSON to return a phone call. NMAC tells me that it is my responsibility to have the dealer submit the proper paperwork in regards to the vehicle's return. I would love to if SOMEONE WOULD BE KIND ENOUGH TO RETURN A PHONE CALL. I have left countless messages with the sales person, the sales manager and the finance manager. Not one returned call. Apparently, they are the epitome of the stereotypical car dealership. Once they make the sale, they move on to the next customer. This is my third Nissan purchase in three years. I will NOT be returning to PINEHURST NISSAN and I would advise you to do the same.