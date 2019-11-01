5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I just wanted to write you a quick note to recognize one of your salesman, Daniel Mouser. It is not often that you encounter the degree of honesty, patience, knowledge, courtesy and understanding that he showed while I was looking at vehicles. He was more professional than any other salesman I have ever encountered. Every question I had was answered and believe me there were a lot of them. His level of customer service is outstanding and that is not something you encounter routinely. Even though I walked away the first day, I returned the next day and purchased the vehicle. I never felt pressured to buy on the spot. When I returned to pick up the vehicle in the pouring rain no less, he kindly helped me remove the things from my other car and put them in the new vehicle and patiently sat there and answered every question about every button and some questions I even asked twice, He went over ever feature and made sure that I was comfortable before leaving. . You can be sure that if I have any friends looking to buy a vehicle in the future, I'll be sending them to Pinehurst Nissan, and telling them to ask for Daniel. He is a true asset to your dealership! Please thank him for me and I look forward to another purchase down the road. Sincerely, Michelle Montler Read more