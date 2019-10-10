Southern Pines Chevrolet Buick GMC
Customer Reviews of Southern Pines Chevrolet Buick GMC
Great Experience
by 10/10/2019on
The staff at Southern Pines Chevrolet was very friendly and knowledgeable.
exceptional purchase experience
by 05/01/2019on
I had one of my best Purchasing experiences during my recent visit to southernpinesauto. the whole process was fast and easy, most importantly I felt like they gave me a great deal, and actually cared that I was completely satisfied. they walked me through and introduced me to the service department. Just a awesome experience
Stay Away!
by 02/16/2019on
Car I purchased from Southern Pines Chevrolet was delivered to my residence in Chesapeake, VA and noticed damage to the front bumper and windshield. Purchased a car (2015 FIAT 500 Abarth) on January 27, 2019 from Southern Pines Chevrolet and car was delivered to my residence in Chesapeake by an open trailer on January 28, 2019. Upon arrival, I inspected the vehicle with the driver of the truck that delivered the car. I noticed the damages on the front lip of the car and the front bumper. I also noticed 2 rock chips on the windshield. I immediately contact the sales associate that help me with the purchase. I sent him pictures of the damages, and he talk to the driver confirming the damage of the car. I have my sales associate send me an e-mail saying that they will take care of the damages. I have the e-mail of the sales associate saying they will take care of the damage. I was advised to look for a shop to fix the issue. So I went looking for places to fix the damages (Fiat Dealer in Norfolk) and the sales associate told me it's too expensive. So me and the sales associate been going back and forth and it feels like I have wasted my time as I get a push back and he always says that I will get back at you. I called Southern Pines dealer to speak with the manager, and did not get hold of him. I left a message and no call back.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Good Deal
by 09/02/2016on
Good deal and purchase experience was very smooth. Desire to give good service was very evident.Went out of their way to arrange delivery of new vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Best yet
by 08/05/2016on
Great experience from being greeted at the door to driving away with my new vehicle. I expected to have to ask for my point of contact, but he was actually waiting outside for me. Great experience from start to finish.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Mr canty's review
by 12/16/2015on
It was great sonny evanshaw did a very good job I will send all my friends there to buy a car this is my second vehicle that I have brought from Chevrolet of southern pines.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Customer Service and Customer Satisfaction at its Best!
by 10/23/2015on
I was quite suprised when I walked up and Mr. Vince Brown had greeted me immediately. I was dressed up like a person who was not a person interested in purchasing a vehicle that day. It took the Toyota dealership next door about 20 minutes to actually have someone even approach me. Mr. Brown took care of me from the point of contact to the time I had left the dealership with my new 2015 Rocky Ridge GMC Sierra. He was all about customer service and customer satisfaction. I would recommend him to any of my friends and family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Mark Wong 2015 Silverado
by 08/21/2015on
Great Sales and Customer Service. Always made my wife and I feel welcome and confortable while we worked a great deal.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
The Best
by 07/10/2015on
Very pleased with everyone that i met .... Charlie is the best ... All Salesmen should be true and kind as he is ....
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Experience
by 06/02/2015on
Had a very positive experience. My salesman was very friendly and helpful throughout the process, very pleased and would defiantly recommend to friends and family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
HIGH COUNTRY
by 05/05/2015on
The visit was quick, Fast and accurate and very friendly with all the employees and everyone working hard for a common goal of getting me and family the best offer available.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Friendly and Professional Staff
by 10/03/2014on
Southern Pines Chevrolet Buick GMC made my first car buying experience easy. I was treated with respect and my sales rep, Bobbie, was knowledgeable and friendly. They made the entire experience a great one. I will be returning for future purchases.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best two truck buying experiances EVER!!!
by 09/13/2014on
I did not have the Truck Buying run a round from The Managers or Sales Staff. Straight up and honest. Start to finish FIVE STAR.!!! I thank and will see this dealer again. Recommend the experience for anyone one who wants treated right the first time and every time..
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchase with a trade in
by 07/09/2014on
We found that dealing with Southern Pines Chevrolet Buick was a very good experience. This was our 3rd auto purchase from this dealer, so we felt comfortable with going back there. Bobby, our sales rep was very knowledgeable and efficient in handling the transaction. We are satisfied with the whole experience. We have always found their Service Department to be very good and by making an appointment, we have never had to wait to get the vehicle in.
Do not trade in a vehicle
by 06/08/2014on
Best sales staff I have ever purchased from but the managers are something else. Only issue I have had was purchasing my 3rd car. I was offered 25% of the values that edmunds and Kbb said my car was worth. Sad thing is that I purchased my vehicle from them! Like I said the sales, service and support staff are top notch.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Excellent customer service
by 05/07/2014on
By far the best car buying experience I've had. The staff worked diligently to get us into the truck we wanted and went out of their way to ensure we were happy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Professional Staff and extremely clean modern facility
by 04/03/2014on
I just purchased a 2014 Sonic RS and my experience with Southern Pines Chevrolet Buick GMC was excellent. The staff was informative and extremely helpful and worked to get the car I wanted at the price I was looking for. I highly recommend this team to anyone looking for a new or used car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Superb Customer Service
by 03/31/2014on
This dealership really does have a home town feel to it. There was never any pressure to buy. Charlotte, my Sales Associate was very knowledgeable with all the equipment on the Impala and made sure all my questions were answered. I was on a tight schedule but everyone from the Sales Manager, David to David in Finance made the purchase happen quickly, especially since the car I wanted was located in Georgia. Outstanding, Exceptional and Professional are the words that truly define this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Superb Customer Service
by 03/31/2014on
This dealership really does have a home town feel to it. There was never any pressure to buy. Charlotte, my Sales Associate was very knowledgeable with all the equipment on the Impala and made sure all my questions were answered. I was on a tight schedule but everyone from the Sales Manager, David to David in Finance made the purchase happen quickly, especially since the car I wanted was located in Georgia. Outstanding, Exceptional and Professional are the words that truly define this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Purchase 2014 Acadia Denali
by 03/21/2014on
Everyone involved in my purchase of noted car at Southern Pines Cheve was extremely helpful, genuine, professional, and with attention to my interests. The dealership had a highly friendly "small town" feel to it. My sales person, Bobbie D, was very knowledgeable and attentive to my needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
The best service hands down
by 12/07/2013on
We went in to look for a SUV, the sales lady Charlotte B understood our needs and made us feel comfortable in our car buying experience. She cares for each customer to make sure you get her undivided attention. Staff was very courteous. Dealership is inviting and service dept makes sure your car concerns are taken care of.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments