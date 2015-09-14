5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My husband and I recently purchased a 2015 and dealt with Jeff Etten, the General Manager at this dealership. We had went to several other dealerships before coming to Deacon Jones. I have to say we almost did not purchase any vehicle due to the fact we had received promises on the phone from other dealerships that they could and would meet our trade in value and budget limit. We visited these dealerships and needless to say they did not keep their promise over the phone. We ended up spending hours only to end up with the dealerships offer being thousands over our limit or budget. We were already pre-approved through for the loan and they still wanted $3,000 down and only offered $10,000 for our trade. I received a call from Deacon Jones the next day. I was so frustrated and stressed out. We had decided the night before that we would keep our current vehicle since it was a 2013 Dodge Dart with only 24,700 in mileage and still under warranty. The call center listened to me tell her about how I and my husband felt and asked if I would hold on and speak to Jeff Etten, the GM before giving up. Jeff was very kind, he listened to my frustration. I told him that going to these dealerships was wasting my time and theirs because they were not being honest with me or my husband. He asked if I could give him the Vin # of our Dart and sight unseen told me he would give me $12,000 for our trade. He was honest, extremely professional and asked me what I was looking for and what options I and my husband wanted. I told him a 2105 journey sxt and we would like to have some of the options we had in our Dart. He gave a figure at first of $27,900 and I offered $26,400 out the door with the trade. He accepted. I told my husband he didn't believe me. He said wait till we go out there and they start changing numbers on us. I told him I trusted Jeff and believed he would be a man of his word. Guess what he was!!!! We walked into Deacon Jones and was introduced to Jeff almost immediately. He greeted both my husband and I and a few minutes later said your truck is outside and ready to go for you. He took us outside and he looked over the truck to make sure it was cleaned up properly for us. I walked him over to our Dart. He simply walked around the car and briefly looked inside and stated Well I told you $12,000 and that is what it is. We went back into the dealership. He walked away for a few a minutes. Jeff returned and showed me the paperwork and where the break down was for our final purchase. Right to the penny!!!! It was exact!! He said he was going to leave but was leaving us in good hands. He was right Chris the salesman was so kind, helpful and professional. He took us back to Ken the finance manager. He was polite, professional and yet put us at ease with our purchase. I have to say I could go on and on about Jeff and the Dealership. If I had just a few words to say about it I would say Honest, Trustworthy, Respectful and Professional combined into one!!!! Thank you so much, Jeff you and Deacon Jones are truly One Of a Kind and you have my husband and I for a very long time as a customer, along with anyone who should ask about buying a new vehicle. I will point them right to you!!!! Their motto is true; "We Treat People The Way They Would Like To Be Treated" and that is the truth! Read more