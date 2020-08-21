Customer Reviews of Sanford Honda
dont go there
by 08/21/2020on
Service department failed to replace the parts I requested,and did not notify me .I left explicit,clear instructions to inform me of any changes to the work I wanted performed..Instead,they did a sub-par,inferior,"shade tree" job and did not replace all of the old parts as I requested. I will not take anything to them for repair,and I cannot recommend that anyone buy any vehicle from them..I suggest anyone to avoid them at all costs or you will regret it.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Run the other way
by 01/27/2017on
If it was possible, I wouldn't even give Sanford Honda one star. My husband and I bought a car from this dealership 6 weeks ago and it has been a horrible experience from the beginning. First of all, the car was filthy when we went for our test drive. Then, once discussing details, the salesman showed us the wrong history report on the car. He didn't believe me the first several times that I pointed this out (his inability to listen to me became a theme). Our salesman would direct all questions and comments to my husband even when I was the one asking for details. This was even after he was told that this car was going to be my vehicle and I was the one writing the $20,000 check for the car. I was livid. I took my husband outside and let him know that if there was another option (they had the only model/year/package used model within 150 miles) I would not be buying a car from them. Any way, I suppressed my anger and we buy the car. I had no problems with the finance department. They were great and competent. A few weeks later we receive the tax and registration bill from the DMV and notice that it doesn't have the correct VIN number. We call the dealership and they say that they sent the wrong information to the DMV. Unbeknownst to me, they had called my husband shortly after we bought the car for him to verify the VIN (which he did). They did not explain why they needed this information. So, they had known about this problem for weeks but hadn't let us know or corrected the problem. When we call, the dealership promises us that they have sent in the correct information to the DMV and we will receive a tag in threee days maximum. No tag appears... We call a week later and they tell us that they are working on it and feed us the exact same lines as they had the week before (meaning that they have not done anything to correct the problem). They did tell us that we could drive down to the dealership to get another temporary tag. We live an hour and a half away, have a newborn, and this is not our fault. All of these issues should have already been fixed and all tags should have been overnighted to our house. So, in summary, I've owned a car for 6 weeks that is not registered, I have expired tags, and I owe a tax and registration bill on a car that I don't own. I feel like my concerns have been completely ignored by Sanford Honda. If you want to buy a Honda, go to a Flow dealership. I've worked with them multiple times and they were fantastic.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Awesome Service for the 5th Time
by 03/06/2015on
I am so pleased with my 5th Honda purchase from Sanford Honda in Sanford NC. I have gotten 3 brand new and 2 used cars. I love the Management and Sales staff. They take the time to try and make sure you are getting what you need and are always willing to talk with you and that makes the buying experience so much better. I recommend Sanford Honda to anyone for a brand new and used vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good Honda Owner
by 01/26/2015on
Pricey but worth it
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
AMAZING!!
by 12/11/2014on
The customer service was absolutely amazing! If you are looking into getting an awesome deal on a great reliable Honda, definitely go to Sanford Honda! Everyone there is super nice. Susan helped put us into a more reliable vehicle that fit perfectly into our budget. I couldn't be more thrilled! I have already recommended so many people already, because my experience was that great. NO pushy salesman trying to get their payday and screw you over! Not to mention the whole process was headache free compared to other vehicle purchases my husband and I had made in the past.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
ChathamHonda
by 10/11/2014on
Pleased with the service and the positive attitude of the service advisor.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Internet Purchase a Breeze
by 08/10/2014on
I used my insurance company car buying sevice to establish contact with Sanford Honda. Internet sales persons Charles C and Amanda M handled from their Internet Sales handled the initial contact and helped find a matching car. Salesman Roy R was easy to work with to test drive and process the car purchase. A very easy process, pleasant experience, and quick purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
maintance service
by 06/29/2014on
service was orderly and past records were reviewed
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Accord maintenance
by 06/01/2014on
All the scheduled maintenance items were completed in a timely manner. Good work!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
7th car purchase from Sanford Honda
by 03/21/2014on
We have purchased 7 Hondas from Sanford Honda and Willie D...no he is not a relative but we keep going back to Willie because of the way he treats us. He anticipates our car needs and remains helpful after the sale. Their service department, especially Rhonda, are also a big plus.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great service
by 03/17/2014on
I received a great service from Sanford Honda. I am a busy professional and don't have much spare time. All the necessary paperwork was done for me without me having to go to dealership and then my car was delivered to my door! I am very happy and love my new car. Thank you Sanford Honda!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Do your homework, typical salespeople
by 11/21/2013on
Sadly, this dealership is like most of them, trying to take advantage of people's ignorance. Get pre-approved before you go, that way the dealer will match your loan rate. Otherwise, they will charge the highest rate they can. Watch them carefully to make sure all the numbers add up. I caught them mis-adding in their favor.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Tires, License Plate and Communication problems
by 08/27/2010on
The initial experience was great, but then ..... not so much. I'm giving them an "average" rating just because they DID end up fixing the problems I had. See below. #1. I found a great used car (a Certified 2007 Accord) on the internet at Sanford Honda. I called and spoke to the internet rep, Charles, who was very helpful. Living in Raleigh, I didn't really want to do the drive to Sanford, but they had the exact car I wanted for a good price. Better than any prices in Raleigh. I called and told them when I'd be there and I was greeted by 2 salesmen who had the car waiting and cooled off for me (It was one of THOSE days in July). The car drove great and I ended up buying it. At the time of purchase, I was told the car had new tires. The tread looked great and they did *appear* to be new. However, after a few days of driving on different road surfaces, especially newly paved ones, the one tire had a noise that was very noticeable. I took it to a local tire shop and they informed me that the tires were cupped. That the front tires were, indeed, new, but the back tires were the original 2006 tires. Good tread left, but the previous owner had never rotated them. I paid to have the tires rotated, hoping it would help, but it didn't. The sound became so intolerable I had to call the sales manager to ask them to fix it. Although I had paperwork showing the uneven tread depth and cuppage, I had to drive the car back to Sanford in order for them to replace the tire. They did, and I've had no other problems, but to purchase a CERTIFIED car with [violative content deleted] tires is really not acceptable. I do take some of the blame for not having the tires checked, but they told me they were new. #2 I had to apply for new tags, so I had a temporary tag on the car. 2 DAYS before the tag was to expire (which is a month's time) I had to call the dealership to find out where my license plate was. They told me it had an inspection stop on it. Huh? Why didn't Sanford inspect it? (The car came from SC, so it was never inspected in this state) "Oh, it must have slipped through the cracks." So I had to drop what I was doing, get the car inspected, and fax them the info WITH the bill to get my tag released. #3 Again, when I asked why hadn't someone CALLED me to tell me the inspection info, "Oh, it must have slipped through the cracks." So, three strikes and they're out. I won't buy a car from them again, just for the hassle. They did reimburse me for the tire rotation and alignment and inspection, but it took a month and an extra afternoon off work to drive down there to get this all done. However, I don't think I'd buy a car that far away again anyway. They were nice enough, but I felt like I had to pull teeth to get it all right.
Shall We Play A Game?
by 08/21/2010on
After a poor experience at our local Honda dealership we decided to checkout Sanford Honda. This dealership does a lot of advertising in our area touting the fact that you'll get a better deal from them. By now my wife and I had decided that buying a new car wasn't the best use of our money, so leasing was the way we would go and the Insight was still the car we wanted. We knew about Honda's lease rate and after a test drive told the sales person our intention to lease. This sales person had a Sales Person of the Month award on display in their cubicle, so I assumed they knew what they were doing. Unlike our previous experience with Bryan Honda, this sales person had to leave the cubicle to workout the numbers. Upon the sales persons return we were shown a series of figures, which didn't match the advertised rate. The initial layout was way below the quoted figure, but the monthly cost was way above. I pointed this out to the sales person, at which pointed they stated they would have to go back and check again. I then asked my wife for a pen and paper and ran both sets of numbers. The dealerships number came to just over $11K, while the advertised rate came to approximately $8K, this was on a 36 month lease. It was obvious that they were attempting to scam us, so I told my wife if the sales person didn't return in 10 minutes we would leave. After 10 minutes, no one had returned so we left. Again, after a 30 minute ride home we found a message on our phone waiting for us. I returned the call as we really liked the car and we wanted to make a deal. The sales person asked why we had left. I explained about seeing the award and how I had doubted that they didn't know the advertised rate. I also explained that I didn't like the fact that the whole numbers process had taken so long. I was offered the excuse that the advertised rate wasn't matching the figures the dealership was given for the car by Honda Corporate. I was then told I could get the car at the advertised rate, but that the car I was shown had premium mats in them, which cost approximately $600, but they would give them to me for appproximately $300. This made absolutely no sense to me what so ever and seemed like a cheap ploy to milk as much money from me. Needless to say my wife and I didn't bother going back.
Sanford Honda has everything you need to make driving easy, accessible, and affordable all in one location.
Visit us to explore the complete lineup of new Honda vehicles. There are options to excite any car buyer no matter what you want to drive or how much you have to spend.
You can expand your options even further by considering our extensive inventory of pre-owned vehicles. Models from many major automakers have been extensively inspected, thoroughly detailed, and priced to help you save big. You can count on finding the perfect vehicle to satisfy your needs and wants at our expansive dealership.
Financing is also fast and easy at Sanford Honda, and we are committed to getting anyone from Fayetteville, Southern Pines, Raleigh-Durham, Lillington, or Angier approved for a loan.