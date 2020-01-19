5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Today is the second time Mr. Brandon Cummings helped us with purchasing a new vehicle. He worked so hard to help us find something we loved as well as worked so hard to help us get into the vehicle we wanted with the features we wanted!!!! If I ever choose to get another vehicle the only person that I would want to help me find another vehicle I love would be Brandon Cummings!!!! Even though we were the last customers there the amount of care for us never changed. Even though we have to go back for the guys in the detail department to get the tape and stickers off the windows for us we do not mind because they were gone by the time we got everything finished up. In our opinion Brandon Cummings went above and beyond to help us and make sure we were happy with every little detail from the vehicle we chose to the numbers in the amount of what our monthly payments are going to be. I will definitely be referring anyone I know to come to Gerry Wood for any of their automotive needs and will also tell them to ask for Brandon!!! Both times that Mr. Brandon Cummings helped us with the purchase of a new vehicle he was very helpful, honest, friendly, respectful, and caring. When it came to the dollar amount of what the monthly payments would be he showed he cared and said he wanted us to be able to make the payments without hurting our pockets by putting us in something where the payments would be too high for us to afford. We feel as though we were treated like family!! If I could give a higher rating for Brandon Cummings in this review I would because of the exceptional customer service he provided to us not only this time but the first time we got a new vehicle from Gerry Wood!!! This is the second time I am buying a brand new vehicle but not the first or second time I have dealt with a sales person at a dealership. I will always choose Gerry Wood for my automotive needs and will always ask for Brandon Cummings with any future purchases!!! I hope that Mr. Brandon Cummings gets the recognition he deserves for the exceptional customer service he provided to me and my husband this evening!!! Read more