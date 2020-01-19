Customer Reviews of Gerry Wood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
ram eco diesel
by 01/19/2020on
the team at gerry wood made our puchase easy !! thanks to nate and jerry !! we love our new ram !! hugh/maureen
Very Pleased
by 09/19/2019on
I am very pleased with my time at Gerry Wood Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, I was assisted by Abbie Carroll and Brett Holder. Abbie was very prompt on responding to my questions and kept me informed. My wife and I were at the dealership for our appointment at 9:00 am and we were greeted by Brett. Brett was very helpful during the entire process, with no pressure to buy being felt by either of us. We also worked with Mike Mokoff and Steve Brooks, both were very easy to work with during our business. We completed our purchase and were driving away within 3.5 hours. I have and will recommend Gerry Wood CDJR to others.
Best dealership I have ever visited!!!
by 04/16/2019on
Recently bought a truck from Gerry Wood Chrysler, the customer service was second to none, they bent over backwards to make the deal happen and accommodate an out-of-town buyer. I would reccomend them to anybody! Not to mention they offer a Lifetime Powertrain Warranty!!! Great people, Great dealership!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Highly Recommend
by 03/12/2019on
Great service. Worked with Francis and Shawn during my process. They made me feel like my business was valued and were willing to work with us. Really recommend them if you are looking for a new ride.
Sales experience
by 02/28/2019on
This was my first new vehicle purchase and I decided to go to Garry wood because of the good sales reviews, and have to say at first I was very impressed with the experience, but when we got to the desk to do the paperwork and deal with the price things turned the other way. The vehicle I purchased did have the Garry wood discount on the site, I get there and did the test drive and confirmed the discount with the sales agent during the drive, but back at the sales desk I was presented full MSRP and was told they are not discounting 2019 rubicons yet, I pulled up the Jeep on my phone and the discount had disappeared. The sales manager comes over and said the same thing that they were not discounting them yet. I did make a mistake before getting back to the dealership during the test drive and mentioned this was the first new car I have purchased and the sales tactics came out after that. I will add, unfortunately I was still battling with acute bronchitis at the time, and was extremely fatigued and believe they took advantage of that since I was not feeling well. I really should have walked out, but I was tired and just wanted to be done with this. I did manage to get a little off msrp but not what it should have been. I will not recommend anyone buying a vehicle from them. I would give this a 1 star rating, but because some of the other staff I dealt with was very nice , I will give it a 2
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Mislead
by 01/20/2019on
I drove an hour and 46 minutes to see an advertised truck for sale that was still with the owner. I asked Victoria who contacted me if there was any tears in the seats. She put me on hold and came back with a no. How could she look at a vehicle that wasn’t on your property?? My first and last dealings with this dealership!!
Car purchase
by 12/31/2018on
Jimmy Yelland was very knowledgeable and courteous. He was not pushy at all. We drove several cars and he was very patient, I take my time to make decisions.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Exceptional and amazing customer service from Brandon Cummings
by 12/29/2018on
Today is the second time Mr. Brandon Cummings helped us with purchasing a new vehicle. He worked so hard to help us find something we loved as well as worked so hard to help us get into the vehicle we wanted with the features we wanted!!!! If I ever choose to get another vehicle the only person that I would want to help me find another vehicle I love would be Brandon Cummings!!!! Even though we were the last customers there the amount of care for us never changed. Even though we have to go back for the guys in the detail department to get the tape and stickers off the windows for us we do not mind because they were gone by the time we got everything finished up. In our opinion Brandon Cummings went above and beyond to help us and make sure we were happy with every little detail from the vehicle we chose to the numbers in the amount of what our monthly payments are going to be. I will definitely be referring anyone I know to come to Gerry Wood for any of their automotive needs and will also tell them to ask for Brandon!!! Both times that Mr. Brandon Cummings helped us with the purchase of a new vehicle he was very helpful, honest, friendly, respectful, and caring. When it came to the dollar amount of what the monthly payments would be he showed he cared and said he wanted us to be able to make the payments without hurting our pockets by putting us in something where the payments would be too high for us to afford. We feel as though we were treated like family!! If I could give a higher rating for Brandon Cummings in this review I would because of the exceptional customer service he provided to us not only this time but the first time we got a new vehicle from Gerry Wood!!! This is the second time I am buying a brand new vehicle but not the first or second time I have dealt with a sales person at a dealership. I will always choose Gerry Wood for my automotive needs and will always ask for Brandon Cummings with any future purchases!!! I hope that Mr. Brandon Cummings gets the recognition he deserves for the exceptional customer service he provided to me and my husband this evening!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Misleading information and not organized.
by 12/17/2018on
I contacted this dealer about a vehicle they had advertised for sale. After receiving notification back, the dealership wanted me to come for a visit. I asked if pictures could be sent of the vehicle that I was interested in, as I had some questions pertaining to the frame. I was sent pictures but no one knew or could describe what it was that I was seeing in the pictures that I had questioned. After further discussion the vehicle wasn't even on the lot yet available to view. After waiting a week, I contacted the dealership again and was told the vehicle had been delivered and was on the lot. I made an appointment to come see and test drive the vehicle and the contact person stated that it would be ready. After driving for more that 2 hours one way to view this vehicle and test drive it, I was told that it had not been through inspection yet and that I legally could not test drive it until it goes through inspection. After viewing the vehicle, the pictures that I had been sent originally did not show the extreme amount of rust and corrosion on the vehicle. Furthermore when asked what the price of the vehicle was or would be, I was given a higher price than what was listed on the internet. I wasted my time and was lied to and will tell everyone I come in contact with about how sorry of a dealership this is and not to buy anything from them!
Great Salesman, Horrible Accounts Manager
by 01/02/2018on
Unable to get a warranty refund I was told would happen in early Dec. Now, no one talks to me and I have to call ahead if I fax something (so 1989) Be ware of the money handler, you will re-buy the air in the tires
Incredible Experience
by 07/07/2017on
I am writing this in hopes that it will find its way to the very top office and in turn maybe some recognition will be forthcoming. I personally want to thank a few of your staff specifically Brett Colburn, Travis Williams and Cathy Crisp. Throughout the sales process they were very patient, kind, and even insightful providing information on things I forgot to ask about. They addressed all questions and concerns in a professional, knowledgeable and non-car salesman fashion…I appreciate that! They allowed time in their shop to have the car inspected in detail on their lift. Their expertise and commitment to providing top notch quality vehicles gave me great comfort in purchasing the 2008 Dodge Viper from you. I was impressed with your honesty, integrity, and straightforward approach to selling a car. Having the extra bonus of feeling a personal bond with these individuals is even more unique…… And there is even more…. Brett Colburn went above and beyond with the whole process PLUS…. helping with a transport company for pickup and delivery of my new purchase all the way to New Hampshire. He communicated extensively with the transport company to assure on time pickup and delivery three days after the sale!!! These guys even went so far as to find a car cover in their shop to provide extra protection to my vehicle being shipped. The car arrived early and in perfect condition. Unbelievable experience!! I will recommend this dealership to all of my friends!!! Thank you ALL again!! Ken
Amazing service
by 07/05/2017on
Couldn't be happier with the service I received from Francis Thayil. He was beyond helpful in getting me in my dream car last week. He went over and beyond to make sure I got exactly what I wanted and needed. This is a sales professional who doesn't just care about selling cars but cars about his customers.
