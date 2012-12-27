1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I called salesman at Gabe Rowe Nissan. Ask for info on new car. Had met salesman before and he was very nice to work with. When I ask for a price he called back and said that Mr. R. want to meet us in person to talk price. Told salesman about contact with another dealership and the excellent price they had email us. Salesman said that Mr. R. said he would meet or beat the other dealership's price. Told salesman we didn't want to drive the @45 miles without a price. He called back and promised a price match or better and would even pay us gas money if we would only come talk to R. Drove to Rky Mt., waited 20 min for R. to come in and tell us he could not match price. No gas money was offer either. Don't believe their pitch. Got excellent price from another dealer. Find what you like and shop around. I don't recommend Gabe Rowe Nissan. Read more