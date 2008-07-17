1.7 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We were considering buying an Accord and had spent a LOT of time researching reviews and prices of the Honda and a lot of other candidates (Passat, Camry, Altima, Malibu, etc.). We felt that we should give the local dealer an opportunity to do business with us, despite the fact that they did not respond to our emailed requests for quotes. We went over in person one afternoon and spent 2 hours looking at cars with a salesperson - we were serious and he knew it. It was the last day of the month (and possibly the fiscal year) and he admitted he'd bend over backwards to make the sale. We already had some very aggressive quotes from other dealers and told our salesperson of this (although we did not mention what those quotes were) - everyone's hurting these days, even Honda. He admitted that their stock selection of the model I wanted was weak but that he could do a dealer trade to get me the car I wanted. He asked if he could make the numbers "sing" could we do business? - we said we'd see but privately we thought it looked promising. He took us into his office and left us alone there for 20 minutes, staring at the walls (which needed a coat of paint). He came back to us with his offer which was just a single number with no breakdown and appeared to be full MSRP plus tax, title, and doc fees! I had received quotes for a V6 Accord with the same options at a price less than what he was asking for the 4-cyl, for cryin' out loud!! We left on the spot. Tell me, what exactly did he do the time he was gone?! The very next day we bought the Honda we wanted at a great price and with very little haggling from another dealer in the area. As a courtesy, I called every dealer with whom I had either visited, emailed, or phoned to let them know that I had made a purchase and to thank them for their time. A short while later I get a call back from the Alan Vester salesperson who is actually irate that I didn't do business with him and demands an explanation. I pointed out that he had had his opportunity, that he had suggested that he would give us a great deal but in fact had tried to take advantage of us. I noted that it wasn't worth my time to play games, especially since I already had much better quotes in my back pocket and since Alan Vester had a poor stock selection and would have to trade with another dealer to get the car I wanted. As this conversation progressed, I became more and more disturbed at the lack of professionalism on his part. Alan Vester Honda/Ford needs to realize that you can't sell cars today the way you did back in 1982. Serious shoppers hit the Internet (especially Edmunds.com) and become well-informed shoppers in the process. I wasn't trying to nickel and dime the guy - had their offer indicated that they respected us and were serious about coming to terms, I probably would have bought from them even if it meant waiting a day or two for the car I wanted to arrive. However, their first quoted price was a full $2800 more than the best quote I had received!! Read more