1.3 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I was very disappointed with my recent transaction with Reidsville Nissan. Let me list the reasons: 1) When the salesman took my trade-in, I was given a filthy rental that reeked of smoke and had dust and ashes everywhere. The replacement rental (though smoke-free and clean) had absolutely no gas in it. 2) It took a week of endless calls before my car was delivered to me. 3) The car was delivered un-detailed and with only a half-tank of gas. 4) The final price had increased by a little over $500. 5) After haggling over that $500 for at least an hour, the salesman gave in and we signed the papers, but he left disgruntled without saying a single other word to me. No "good evening", no "enjoy your new car", no handshake, nothing! 6) Not only did I initiate this sale by calling the salesman ready to purchase the car if he could locate it, I had to locate my car myself, and almost had to drive it from Maryland too (the salesman asked me if I could) despite having already paid $500 in transfer fees. I know that one customer doesn't make a dent in this business, but the final sales transaction was witnessed by several of my co-workers (as the saleman had brought the car to my job to seal the deal in the parking lot). Needless to say, I won't be bringing my mother to buy a car from Reidsville Nissan as I originally claimed I would. And I seriously doubt any of my co-workers, their friends, or their families be doing business with that dealer either. Read more