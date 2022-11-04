Westgate Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram
Don’t Buy Anything!!
by 04/11/2022on
I bought a used Jeep Wrangler from these people. The front end shook all the way home. Tires had not been rotated in god knows when. I had to get new rear brakes and rotors the very next day. Tire shop told me it was dangerous, they shouldn’t have let me drive it home like that. 2 days later, check engine light comes on. They didn’t check this thing out at all. Multi Point Inspection my ass!
Inmates running the show.
by 10/17/2021on
I bought a vehicle from the dealer. I purchased the extended warranty and GAP insurance at the time. 5 months later I am ready to change careers and need to sell the vehicle. I have tried to cancel the warranty and insurance. It can only be done throught the dealer. I have called, left messages for 5 straight days. They receptionist recognizes my phone number as I'm sure the finance department also does. One time I gave a fake name and my call was then answered by a man in finance. He picked up the phone and said " I don't give [non-permissible content removed], I'm not calling him" Then he hung up. He wanted me to know that he was in charge and he was not going to call me or cancel the policies. I hope the owner reads this and immediately fires the man who is running the finance dept. I don't expect much from the general manager to correct this behavior, He obviously has let the employees take over the owners business.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
First Impressions are everything
by 09/30/2021on
Today I drove over 25 min . To find out not to do business with this place. I made a appointment Apon arrival I was greeted by a gentleman who told me the vehicle I was there see wasn't there. And he couldn't find my appointment. So l left call the Dealership from my truck. To see how this misunderstanding acured. The Sales person on the phone gave me her name and told me to come back assured me the vehicle was there. She told me she had the keys in her name. Told me to ask for her but come back. Back across the lot I go big lot no parking. Right. Now I ask the. Not to nice lady at the Desk for The Sales person I talked to on the phone. Surprisingly I find out she not a Sales person so I need to talk to someone else. 10 min later after several pages for a Sales representative. 5 Volchers show up. I felt totally uncomfortable and treated like a mark. Funny thing is I have a pre-approved loan . Lol I'll find the Truck I want . Trust me. But this place at first transactions is bad from the start. Just imagine later transactions. Nope. Nope Nope
Don’t do it
by 03/03/2021on
Was lied to multiple times about a truck I pre-ordered months ago. From the sales team to the general manager, these guys are a joke. Please don’t be dumb enough to do business with these guys unless you’re in the business to lose money and get ripped off.
Crappy service
by 02/08/2021on
I haven’t even gotten my car fixed yet, but the customer service at this place is atrocious. I have done more waiting at the place for a loaner vehicle than I think it would take to actually fix my car. I would recommend going elsewhere for service if you want anything done in a timely manner. I will not be coming back after this.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Free coffee and fast service
by 01/29/2021on
Free coffee and fast service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Disappointed
by 08/04/2020on
I recently went to this dealership to test drive a Jeep Grand Cherokee. The sales person they teamed me with did not wear a face covering the entire time we interacted. While I was test driving the vehicle, the gas light came on and the paddle shifts were disabled. I suggest that you be more diligent enforcing proper safety procedures for your customers and staff. I am considering buying a vehicle from this dealership but, I would request a different sales person.
They employ a salesman with no integrity or professionalism
by 12/18/2019on
Salesman Bill Hapgood has no integrity and should not be selling cars. I test drove an Alfa Romeo this past weekend, agreed on a cash price, and had a confirmed appointment to pick up the vehicle this evening at 520pm. Drove 1 hr and 20 min (Greensboro to Raleigh) with cashiers check in hand, and when I’m 10 min away he sends a text message telling me he sold the vehicle. I immediately call him to ask why he would even show the vehicle to someone else when he already confirmed the sale to me and his response was “alot of people make deals and say they are coming and they do not show up”. When I told him I was 10 min away he told me not to come because the vehicle was already gone! I arrived to the dealership before the scheduled 520p appt, spoke to a sales manager and showed him my phone with all our correspondence and a bank cashiers check from for the vehicle. Bill Hapgood never once apologized to me. He walked by me outside as I was leaving, looked down to the sidewalk, shook his head and continued walking past me without uttering one word. Funny how the day I was test driving the car, he went on and on about being in the business for 20+ years, sharing his religion with me and so on. He is a fraud, fake, his word means nothing, and I hope corporate reads my review and addresses his actions accordingly.
First Time Purchase with Great Sales and Staff
by 09/11/2017on
I highly recommend Westgate! Great selection of vehicles! Great team! Eddie was very helpful with helping with my purchase and they continue to be helpful! Great great great!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Once the deal is done, they're done with you
by 09/05/2017on
Extremely poor work ethic and professionalism. I purchased a vehicle from this dealership and after weeks of waiting for my license plate from the DMV I got a bit nervous about receiving it before the temporary tag expired. The DMV informed me that no information on the vehicle had been submitted to them and to contact the dealership where I purchased the vehicle. I called Westgate and spoke to the Title clerk. She informed me that she had not submitted for my tag and then sent me to their finance department. Finally I found out that they never did anything with my paperwork because there was a $110 balance. Naturally I wondered when were they going to call me or notify me in some way. It's been over 3 weeks, one would think someone would have picked up the phone and called the customer. What would have happened if I didn't inquire? I brought a check for over $30,000 to them to purchase a vehicle all cash but because of their negligence the tags are expiring and I cannot drive the car. Can you imagine the frustration... One would think that a car dealership would have some level of competency in communicating with customers. I guess once they 'close the deal' they couldn't care less what happens to the customer.
Great Experience!
by 04/02/2016on
I had such a great experience working with Westgate Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram. I have previously purchased vehicles from Westgate Imports. I learned that the Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram was owned by the same person. My family and I have always had such a great experience with Westgate Imports, so when I was ready for a Jeep it was a easy decision. Wes Parker was my Sales Representative for both my most recent purchase of my Jeep Wrangler and my previous purchase of my Jeep Cherokee. I find that they have the best prices around ( with tons of research!). I did not feel any pressure while deciding which vehicle was the right one for me. From start to finish, it was a pleasant experience. Once deciding, I was in and out of the dealership in less than an hour. Everyone I worked with ( Wes, Sales Manager, Finance Specialist, Receptionist) was super nice and polite.
Awesome Service with Gregg Jacobs
by 09/13/2015on
I just recently bought a VW Passat with Gregg Jacobs at Westgate Jeep Dealership. He was absolutely amazing and I really enjoyed working with him. He was knowledgeable, helpful, and courteous. I would definitely work with him again. :)
Phenomenal Service
by 09/06/2015on
My husband and I just had an amazing car buying experience at Westgate with Tom Mascia. We went to Westgate because they were one of two dealerships who carried a particular vehicle that we wanted. When we arrived, we were able to browse the truck without immediately being hounded. When someone did come out, it was Tom...he talked with us, but didn't push. He gave us some time to ourselves and when we were ready to talk numbers Tom went above and beyond to simplify everything and make it painless. We would definitely be back to see Tom and Wesgate for our next vehicles.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thank you Oba Goodson
by 09/05/2015on
Bought a Grand Cherokee and Oba Goodson was very helpful & thorough. He was patient with me when l asked him millions of questions. Ask for him
Highly recommend Tom M !
by 09/03/2015on
My experience at Westgate was amazing thanks to a wonderful salesmen named Tom M. He made me feel comfortable and relaxed. When I finally found the car I desired he did everything in his power to do so. I felt like I was dealing with a friend rather than a car sales man. I received the car of my dreams and am a very happy customer thanks to Tom and his team.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Review for Westgate and Danny Markadakis
by 09/01/2015on
Danny Markadakis was an amazing salesman and made my whole family comfortable and happy with the purchase. He was friendly, easy to talk to, and kept everything simple. This was the best car buying experience we have ever had and it was because of Danny. A million thanks to him and Westgate.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Happy Customer : )
by 06/07/2015on
My experience was really smooth. Keith Perry took care of me as soon as I walked up. Along with the help of Garrett, they both made sure I felt comfortable with my purchase. They worked hard to accommodate my needs. Keith took the time to go over the features of my car with me and has reached out to me since to make sure all is well. It was a good experience and I'm in love with my car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Keith Perry--- made my car-buying experience a breeze!!!
by 06/06/2015on
Keith Perry made my first-time car buying experience a breeze! After driving the same car since I was 15 (I am now 30), it was time to update the wheels...even though I was reluctant to do so. I came to the dealership with a couple vehicles in mind that I wanted to look at after searching Auto Trader. During the test drives, Keith patiently answered all my questions about all the "bells and whistles" on the 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee that my previous 2000 SUV certainly did not have. Keith was calm, not pushy, and simply let the car sell itself. If he didn't know the answer to something, he was honest and went to someone else for the answer--which I appreciate! Keith went above and beyond to make my car buying experience a stress-free one. He followed up with me a few days later to make sure I was satisfied with my purchase, and even offered to wash my Jeep when I bring it in for free oil changes--- now THAT is what I'm talking about!!!:) I not only liked Keith as a car salesman, but also as a person. I will be recommending Westgate and Keith to anyone in the market to buy a new/used vehicle.
2015 Jeep Renegade
by 06/06/2015on
My mom and I just both bought Jeeps from Sam A at Westgate. Right off the bat, he was super helpful and knowledgeable about both jeeps we were interested in. My family and I have been to the other "5 Star Rated" dealerships, and it was a total waste of time, the guy acted like he didn't even want to sell me a car. But at Westgate Sam treated us like too customers the entire time, EVEN when we were late and had to come buy basically at closing time. He stayed until he was the last one on the lot to ensure we had everything ready to go. And we even came back to get more stuff set up, and he happily allowed us to come back and learn more about setting up our brand new Jeeps. You know the mark of a good salesman when they don't make you feel pressured into buying something, and yet you upgrade what you even originally wanted in the first place! They also have a great test drive experience, at the other "5 Star Rated" dealership they only let me take back roads because the sales guy was too lazy to put gas in it so I wasn't even able to test it at highway speeds, but with Westgate and Sam, I was able to try highway and backroads, AND he allowed me to try the different 4 Wheel drive options to test the difference in how the allowed the car to drive. Just all around great device from both Sam and the dealership. Everyone we met here made you feel comfortable and important.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Job well done
by 06/06/2015on
I had the pleasure of being sold a car at Mr. Oba Goodson I haven't purchased a new car in a very long time so I had a ton of question he took his time explained everything to me and it was a great experience
Richard Grizzard is THA MAN!!!
by 06/05/2015on
Richard assisted me in the purchase of my Cross tour. He was totally awesome. I have purchased several cars in my lifetime and never have I had the experience I had with Richard and the staff. Richard was very confident in the cars they had for sale and he made the experience easy, fun, and fulfilling. Thanks Richard!!
