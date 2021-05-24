Skip to main content
Leith Lincoln

2350 Capital Summit Ct, Raleigh, NC 27616
Today 8:30 AM - 8:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Leith Lincoln

5.0
Overall Rating
4.97 out of 5 stars(680)
Recommend: Yes (194) No (0)
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

I drove to Raleigh from NJ to work with Chris Mclean

by Jason on 05/24/2021

Chris Mclean was fantastic, the best salesman I have ever worked with. He is the reason I decided to work with Leith Lincoln to purchase my vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

680 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Customer

by Clara on 05/23/2021

Friendly staff and quick service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent Service

by Leigh on 05/22/2021

Staff was very friendly and accommodating. The environment was very comfortable and inviting. Loved the state-of-art setup and coordination.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent dealer to work with

by Jean on 05/13/2021

Very professional. My salesman, Vinny, was awesome to work with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Short wait

by Betty on 05/12/2021

Norisa was ready and only had a 30 minute wait ! Great!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

4 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Good News and Bad News

by Jerry on 05/12/2021

Mathew is probably the most efficient and intelligent service advisor with whom I have ever dealt... Friendly and helpful with excellent communication skills ... If I still owned my company I would make every effort to hire him away from you.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Saturday Maintenance.

by Peter on 05/11/2021

Matt exceeded my expectations on every level. I didn’t have an appointment yet he fit me in. It was going to take over three hours so he arranged a loaner. He obviously valued my time! In a society of declining customer service, Matt and Leith are a shining star!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

My 1996 Lincoln Mark VIII lives on...

by Richard on 05/08/2021

Never disappointed! Respectful, courteous, competent people who always get the task done. What more can one ask?

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Recall Part

by Cleotis on 05/04/2021

Norisa placed order for recall part and called us back with date and time to get part replaced. Car part was installed in a timely manner as suggested

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

I had a good experience at Leith Lincoln.

by Peter on 05/01/2021

Ryan was friendly and informative. I had planned to just look at the car but Ryan and Rick were able to get the loan through my credit union and handle the trade in even though I did not have the title with me. I was very glad to drive away in my new car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Car Buying Experience

by Kyle on 04/30/2021

Chris helped me test out the car I was looking at purchasing and even took the extra time to help set up the Bluetooth function. Bo helped by responding to my interest request of the car and even helped me look for my house keys when I thought I had lost them. Everyone there provided great customer service and even helped with any questions I had about my new car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by Denise on 04/30/2021

Willing to help you. Not put off by having to work hard to get financing for you. Patient and persistent.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

The excellent customer service received at Leith Lincoln on Capital Blvd.

by Laverne on 04/25/2021

The excellent customer service I receiived, and the explanation of what needed to be done to fix my vehicle's problem.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Henry is the sales professional you want to see...

by Wil on 04/24/2021

Quick and efficient process from start to finish. Henry was very helpful, professional, and knowledgeable. He had our best interest in mind through the whole process. There was an opportunity to save us an additional $500 after the deal was approved and he made sure we were able to take advantage of the additional savings.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service Coordinator

by Jana on 04/24/2021

Matthew listened to my concern. He was quick to address the issue, set up a service appointment, and even schedule the loaner car, in advance. All saved me time, and was super easy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by WarrenR on 04/19/2021

Professional service, with a smile, and they clean your car when service is complete.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Aviator needs some work

by William on 04/17/2021

Very clean and open, quite, organized, quick to get in. quick to get part.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Richard

by Richard on 04/14/2021

prompt and efficient very proffesional

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Completely Satisfied!!

by Melissa on 04/14/2021

It was so nice to be at a dealership that was clean and didn’t smell like oil.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great job

by John on 04/14/2021

I was very impressed with quickness of the service. I waited and was in an out in an hour. Loved the car wash!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

The best in Raleigh

by Ashley on 04/07/2021

From the time I pulled in to the service department to the time I left, the customer service was impeccable! Definitely a cut above the rest!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

5 cars in stock
0 new0 used5 certified pre-owned
Lincoln MKC
Lincoln MKC
0 new|0 used|
2 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Lincoln Nautilus
Lincoln Nautilus
0 new|0 used|
2 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Lincoln Navigator
Lincoln Navigator
0 new|0 used|
1 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for