Leith Lincoln
Customer Reviews of Leith Lincoln
I drove to Raleigh from NJ to work with Chris Mclean
by 05/24/2021on
Chris Mclean was fantastic, the best salesman I have ever worked with. He is the reason I decided to work with Leith Lincoln to purchase my vehicle.
I drove to Raleigh from NJ to work with Chris Mclean
by 05/24/2021on
Chris Mclean was fantastic, the best salesman I have ever worked with. He is the reason I decided to work with Leith Lincoln to purchase my vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Customer
by 05/23/2021on
Friendly staff and quick service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent Service
by 05/22/2021on
Staff was very friendly and accommodating. The environment was very comfortable and inviting. Loved the state-of-art setup and coordination.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Excellent dealer to work with
by 05/13/2021on
Very professional. My salesman, Vinny, was awesome to work with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Short wait
by 05/12/2021on
Norisa was ready and only had a 30 minute wait ! Great!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Good News and Bad News
by 05/12/2021on
Mathew is probably the most efficient and intelligent service advisor with whom I have ever dealt... Friendly and helpful with excellent communication skills ... If I still owned my company I would make every effort to hire him away from you.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Saturday Maintenance.
by 05/11/2021on
Matt exceeded my expectations on every level. I didn’t have an appointment yet he fit me in. It was going to take over three hours so he arranged a loaner. He obviously valued my time! In a society of declining customer service, Matt and Leith are a shining star!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
My 1996 Lincoln Mark VIII lives on...
by 05/08/2021on
Never disappointed! Respectful, courteous, competent people who always get the task done. What more can one ask?
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Recall Part
by 05/04/2021on
Norisa placed order for recall part and called us back with date and time to get part replaced. Car part was installed in a timely manner as suggested
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
I had a good experience at Leith Lincoln.
by 05/01/2021on
Ryan was friendly and informative. I had planned to just look at the car but Ryan and Rick were able to get the loan through my credit union and handle the trade in even though I did not have the title with me. I was very glad to drive away in my new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Car Buying Experience
by 04/30/2021on
Chris helped me test out the car I was looking at purchasing and even took the extra time to help set up the Bluetooth function. Bo helped by responding to my interest request of the car and even helped me look for my house keys when I thought I had lost them. Everyone there provided great customer service and even helped with any questions I had about my new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great experience
by 04/30/2021on
Willing to help you. Not put off by having to work hard to get financing for you. Patient and persistent.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
The excellent customer service received at Leith Lincoln on Capital Blvd.
by 04/25/2021on
The excellent customer service I receiived, and the explanation of what needed to be done to fix my vehicle's problem.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Henry is the sales professional you want to see...
by 04/24/2021on
Quick and efficient process from start to finish. Henry was very helpful, professional, and knowledgeable. He had our best interest in mind through the whole process. There was an opportunity to save us an additional $500 after the deal was approved and he made sure we were able to take advantage of the additional savings.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Service Coordinator
by 04/24/2021on
Matthew listened to my concern. He was quick to address the issue, set up a service appointment, and even schedule the loaner car, in advance. All saved me time, and was super easy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Service
by 04/19/2021on
Professional service, with a smile, and they clean your car when service is complete.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Aviator needs some work
by 04/17/2021on
Very clean and open, quite, organized, quick to get in. quick to get part.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
1 Comments
Richard
by 04/14/2021on
prompt and efficient very proffesional
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Completely Satisfied!!
by 04/14/2021on
It was so nice to be at a dealership that was clean and didn’t smell like oil.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great job
by 04/14/2021on
I was very impressed with quickness of the service. I waited and was in an out in an hour. Loved the car wash!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
The best in Raleigh
by 04/07/2021on
From the time I pulled in to the service department to the time I left, the customer service was impeccable! Definitely a cut above the rest!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
1 Comments