Customer Reviews of Leith Honda
Best Dealership Around!
by 04/21/2022on
I recently bought a used car from Leith Honda, and will continue to shop there in the future. I always receive excellent customer service (Merry Reynolds is the best!). I feel listened to-- they show me cars that are in my price range that meet my interests, not cars that are out of my price range or that I'm not even remotely interested in. I always get great service, everyone is so nice. I will definitely be back!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Nothing but the Best
by 03/25/2022on
As most know, buying a new car can be a very anxious time. From the time that I walked in and began talking to Sean Rahimi, I felt no anxiety or pressure. He was so accommodating after learning that the Honda Accord Sport Special Edition car I had my heart set on wouldn't be at Leith for a few months. He kept me updated, answered any and all questions, and was just overall very fun to work with. So, thank you Sean for helping me land my new car with no pain whatsoever. You are awesome! The next time you are in the mood for a new car and you're shopping at Leith Honda, Sean Rahimi is your guy!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Awesome service! Bought second vehicle with Leith because I love the peopl.
by 02/28/2022on
Awesome service. Fast, efficient, friendly, professional, not pushy!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Very frustrated
by 01/25/2022on
This has been the absolute worst experience of my life. My finance person was extremely rude, making rude comments to me about not wanting to buy an exstended warranty. He specifically told me about 3-4 times to go get my husband from outside to come inside to the finance office and my husband told him I was the one buying the car and it was my choice. I have called this facility multiples times since January 1st and it took 24 days for someone to give me a real answer to why every single thing went wrong with my purchase. I am very dissatisfaction in the way this place is being run and how customers are the ones getting taken advantage off. I hope this helps the next women who try’s to buy a car to just pass on by this place.
Wonderful Experience!
by 11/13/2021on
Because there were very few Honda Pilots on the lot, mine had to be ordered. The salesman, Marvin Camper, asked me what I wanted on it, any accessories I would like to have, etc. Once my name was put on that particular Pilot he kept me updated all along the way...when the SUV was actually made, when it would be shipped and when it arrived. Once I got to see my new Pilot he explained everything to me, showed me several tutorials and even took me for a ride to show me how some of the new safety features can be used! He told me that when I buy a car from him I am also buying him! He was right! This was such a wonderful experience and I would definitely buy my next Honda from him. The financing went smoothly too. The whole process was so easy and that meant less stress for me. I really appreciate how efficient Leith Honda is and I would recommend this car dealer with no hesitation.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Buy from a different dealership to avoid headaches
by 10/26/2021on
Multiple errors during paperwork process. Finance person unhelpful and with negative attitude.
Smooth and Straightforward Used Car Buying Experience
by 09/08/2021on
Stanley and staff did a fantastic job guiding us through the car buying process. From knowledgeable assistance on test drives to answering questions on warranty and price points to a quick and easy paperwork session, buying a used car from Leith Honda put all my preconceived notions about used car sales to rest. Everything was comfortable from start to finish.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Everything was great with a tiny exception (see review)
by 08/04/2021on
So my lease for my Nissan Altima was going to run out in 6 months. I started looking for cars well in advance as I didn't want to wait until the last minute to see what I'd replace it with. I went to a number of different car dealerships from Nissan to Tesla, and found myself at Leith Honda this past Friday. I immediately met Shawn, and explained my situation. I told him I wanted to pay right around the same thing I'm paying now, but I'm in absolutely no rush. Note that I am 54 and have have had a dozen cars or more so I'm very used to the process. Shawn was very nice, and before we even talked in detail about cars, we chatted about being from NY, and a few other things before getting down to business. I never felt pressure and was very comfortable with his sales approach (I'm in sales myself so I could appreciate it). He asked if I wanted to test drive the sport which we did. I liked it, but I feel that he sensed I wasn't thrilled, so he suggested test driving the sport 2.0 Turbo. I was so impressed with the car and how it performed, I knew in my head that if we could make the numbers work, it was a done deal. Fast forward to today - I picked up my Accord Sport 2.0 T and I'm thrilled. Shawn was attentive, professional and let me know that just because I bought the car, it doesn't mean he's going to just forget about me. He told me to call him any time with questions or concerns, and sat with me in the car showing me all the features and ensuring I did not leave until I was comfortable with the car. I do have to say one negative about our experience. We purchased the car on a Sunday (this matters apparently). We signed all the paperwork, put our money down, and left with a happy face. On Monday I received a text from Sheila (I believe her name was) in finance that we had to provide my wife's paystubs. She then called and texted my wife multiple times requesting this. I then went in to get the car Simonized as part of our purchase, and IMMEDIATELY upon walking in, Sheila must've recognized me and requested the stubs again (this is about the 10th time). I told her while we would certainly provide that as soon as my wife got home from work, that I personally was a bit offended/miffed (insert adjective) that we already got the car. In fact, I felt that we did not have to provide paperwork after the fact as we signed the docs and they gave us the car. She then threatened that they would "take the car back", and that because it was bought on a Sunday, American Honda Finance was closed so they didn't request the docs. Apparently this is the very first care she had ever sold on a Sunday. I personally did not feel like arguing with her as my experience had been wonderful up to this point, but truly I felt that it wasn't our issue and that she made a mistake. I'm still honestly a bit ticked off at her aggressive way of handling her obvious error. No apology, no "we messed up", nothing of the sort. She just came at me and my wife unprofessionally. I truly almost wanted to say she is more than welcome to give us the money back, as well as the car I traded in, but just didn't want to have the experience soured. Overall I would absolutely buy another car from Leith Honda and they should be very happy with Shawn, but definitely need to talk to Sheila about her customer service. Oh and the car - amazing.
GREAT EXPERIENCE OVERALL
by 08/03/2021on
Just bought a second car from Leith Honda, and the the whole process was easy from beginning to end, thanks to Aamar Lewis he answered all our questions.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
The most stress free care buying experience ever!!! I am a Happy Camper
by 08/02/2021on
I recently purchased a Honda Accord from Leith Honda at Capital Blvd. Marvin Camper was the sales person. Never have I ever had such a pleasant experience with buying cars. It was easy, it was fun and Marvin thought of everything I could think of.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great dealership
by 07/31/2021on
Really pleased with the no pressure salesman and the easy process for financing. This is my second purchase at Leith and will not be my last.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Customer Service
by 06/26/2021on
This is my second time purchasing a CRV from Leith. Sean Rahimi exceeded my expectations before so we chose to do business with him again. Excellent customer service and he makes the process so easy. Thanks for helping me find a new ride!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
EDDIE IN SALES WAS VERY HELPFUL & KNOWLEDGEABLE!
by 05/29/2021on
Eddie in sales was super helpful and knowledgeable, and Jesse and Derek in Finance were key in making our experience great!
The agony of shopping for a car (NOT)
by 04/14/2021on
The one thing I hate more than the dentist is shopping for a car. I went into Leith Honda on Capital Blvd. Raleigh and was greeted by Asmar Lewis. Super nice and personable or ask me a ton of questions, just listened to what I had to say. I ended up buying a new Insight. The whole process was the easiest and stress free I've ever experienced in a dealership. These guys have the buying process nailed. I was out in about an hour. Great experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
BUY THAT NEW CAR WITH THE BEST!
by 02/26/2021on
This dealership was very professional. Stanley and his team made sure I was comfortable and understanding of everything going on. They were very helpful throughout the entire car buying process
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
A Great Car Buying Experience
by 02/13/2021on
Aamar Lewis took the time to fully explain the vehicle's features and answered all of our questions. He did not apply any high pressure sales tactics. He allowed us plenty of time to think things over and we ultimately purchased the vehicle from Aamar at what I believe was a very fair price.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Shavar Hayes is the BEST
by 02/10/2021on
Shavar was the best salesman ever. He took the time to listen and understand me. He helped me see the bigger picture and because of that I walked away, well drove away in a 2021 Honda CRV! The color I wanted and all. He was patient with me and did not push me into a sale, I shall be a lifetime client!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Eddie Vaughan Is the Man
by 12/29/2020on
I am exceedingly pleased with my experience in purchasing a 2021 Honda Civic EX from Eddie Vaughan at Leigh Honda. He did an exceptional job in helping me buy my first car. He made the entire process comfortable and very straightforward. He attentively listened to my needs in finding the perfect car and offered it to me for a great price that fit my budget. I feel very lucky that Eddie was the Sales Representative that helped me at Leigh Honda. Thanks, Eddie! You rock.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Read your paperwork
by 12/28/2020on
Ok place but I got a deal from one of there workers mistake sending me a quote for the wrong car online by mistake was rushed to buy the car because of the “Deal” I thought I was receiving...reading is fundamental folks and I definitely should’ve went thru my bank don’t let a deal you think you getting have you in trouble definitely won’t return tho
2021 Honda CRV
by 12/21/2020on
I purchased a 2021 Honda CRV from Jamal Badwan at Leith Honda in Raleigh last week and had a great experience with him and the staff at Leith. Attentive to my needs and respectful of my time. Great experience with a quick bottom line price. I recommend this Dealership and Jamal.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Experience!
by 11/15/2020on
We came in to look at the new Honda Odyssey and Stanley Collins was tremendously helpful as the technology of the new cars is quite daunting and he was very patient! We traded in and bought the new Odyssey and drove off the lot that afternoon! Ray, the sales manager, was delightful and helpful through the process also! Thanks Leith Honda!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
