Leith Jeep Review
by 05/10/2022on
Nathan was very nice and professional, and knowledgeable about Jeeps.
Oil change
by 05/11/2022on
Fast service and done as I requested.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Highly Reccomend!
by 05/03/2022on
Great service! Great people. Highly Recommend. Go see Nathan.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Trusted Service
by 05/02/2022on
Prompt, professional an cordial service was provided.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome Service
by 05/01/2022on
The technician was able to keep me informed throughout the day about what was being done with my vehicle and immediately sent me a message if anything came up. I really appreciated the communication.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Thank you
by 04/29/2022on
Sean has been great both times I've bought cars from y'all .
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Same day service
by 04/26/2022on
The repair order write up was quick and the repair wait time was actually quicker than I expected.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Really nice folks
by 04/25/2022on
Aliza was wonderful. He kept me informed, and was helpful and knowledgeable. The process was so easy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Auto Service
by 04/25/2022on
It is quick. The customer service representatives are all friendly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Awesome!
by 04/16/2022on
Staff was great, especially Holly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2022 Jeep Rubicon
by 04/16/2022on
Nathan was very easy to work with, was not pushy, knew his product well and was able to give us all the information we needed in order to get our Jeep.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great visit
by 04/15/2022on
Was kept aware of the work progress.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Job!
by 04/15/2022on
Communication was excellent and the job was done in a timely manner!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Experience
by 04/07/2022on
Fast, quick service, offered me water, made sure my wait was comfortable
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jeep Oil Change
by 04/06/2022on
Tyler was very kind and easygoing. I also appreciate working with someone who is Not trying to sell a bunch of services and parts.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service
by 04/05/2022on
The way my service was handled. I had no appointment and they got me in and completed the work I needed. Very helpful and friendly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Satisfied Buyer
by 04/05/2022on
Frank was wonderful when it came to accommodating my busy schedule and re-leaving my drive time back and forth to the dealership. He was also very helpful even after the purchase with questions and suggestions on accessories.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Routine oil change and maintenance
by 04/04/2022on
Immediate attention when I drove in. Promptly directed to right location for work order and escorted to wait area!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Satisfied Customer
by 04/04/2022on
I was provided the first available appointment in a timely matter. I was provided a loaner car in my time of need for transportation. I am very pleased that my car was serviced in a timely manner and is running fantastic! Many thanks to Christian, Jay and Holly for the exceptional customer service I received. Keep up the great work in these most challenging times and in the days ahead. Again, thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
MissBryant_07
by 04/03/2022on
Greeted, courteous, professional, not a long wait time and nice to their customers..
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great experience
by 04/03/2022on
Smooth experience. Kept me informed throughout the process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
