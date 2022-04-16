Capital Ford
Customer Reviews of Capital Ford
Incredible service
by 04/16/2022on
Absolutely the best car buying experience I have ever had. Kevin and Chris H were there with me every step of the way. They answered all my questions and help me find the car I’ve been looking for. Definitely the easiest and courteous car purchase I have ever made. As for my family this is 100% our car purchasing place!
Incredible service
by 04/16/2022on
Absolutely the best car buying experience I have ever had. Kevin and Chris H were there with me every step of the way. They answered all my questions and help me find the car I’ve been looking for. Definitely the easiest and courteous car purchase I have ever made. As for my family this is 100% our car purchasing place!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Lease to Purchase Outstanding
by 03/01/2022on
When I needed to replace a dying car in 2019- Capital Ford, Odell Lumley and James Anderson were there every step of the way. At the time I was unable to purchase my vehicle so the next best thing for me was a lease. After I had my 2019 Escape for just a short period of time I knew this was my forever vehicle and I would purchase at lease end. When it came time to purchase I compared a local dealership with Capital Ford and Capital won hands down. There are no words to express my gratitude and loyalty to the Capital Ford Team. Thank You Guys! You Rock :-)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great service!
by 02/11/2022on
My experience from the start was a great one. Kels & his sales manager was upfront, very helpful, and accommodating. I would definitely recommend them if you are looking for a new or used vehicle. I am happy with my purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great customer service
by 02/07/2022on
Robert Harris was very nice polite and helpful. He explained all of the features that the car had. He also went the extra mile to make sure that I was a happy customer. The manager Mike Shane was also polite and courteous they worked my deal out and I was able to purchase the car that I wanted.☺️☺️☺️ I would recommend any one to go to Capital Ford of Raleigh to make a purchase you won’t regret it. I had a great experience working with Capital Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Sales
by 01/13/2022on
These guys are so professional, kind and courteous! You all need to go buy and trade vehicles at Capital Ford!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Awesome experience!
by 01/08/2022on
Went in to look at a used car. Scheduled an appointment and had great communication better the appointment. When we arrived, we were greeted by CJ Jones and it was nothing but exceptional. Ended up purchasing a used vehicle. CJ and his sales manager went above and beyond to make our experience exceptional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great Experience, Honest Dealer
by 01/07/2022on
The number one thing is they did not do a 'market adjustment'. In this market that is very difficult and really shows the honest dealers from others. I will buy from them again and certainly recommend them to others. I'm super excited about my maverick!
F150 Purchase
by 12/31/2021on
Wonderful experience. They were honest, fast, and gave me the best bang for my buck!
Most efficient and professional transaction!
by 12/31/2021on
Was the most efficient, pleasant and professional vehicle transaction I have ever done.
Best Sales experience
by 12/08/2021on
Could not have been any better experience. Have dealt with Capital for years. Always including today better than any experience with any other dealer ever. Absolutely the best.
Awesome
by 12/03/2021on
Capital ford was the only dealer that would take an order for a new Mach 1 build. Beyond that Capital did NOT add 5 to 15k to the MSRP for the order. When I went to pick it up I was in and out in minutes.
Satisfied customer
by 11/17/2021on
I purchased a commerical truck from Robert Kenney. I was an out of town customer to him but he treated me like I was a repeat local client. He made it very easy for me to purchase and delivered the truck as well. He was very straight, honest & forward with all my questions. I would highly recommend him and his team.
Always Good Service
by 11/16/2021on
We have been customers at Capital Ford for over 30 years. We are pleased with our buying experience. Our salesman Jordan was excellent. He is very friendly and knowledgeable. He explained the new features on the 2021 Escape and demonstrated how to use them. Before we left Jordan install Ford Pass on our phones and reviewed usage.
spot on
by 11/10/2021on
Truck Center and Todd are true professionals. Makes buying a breeze. Highly recommend Capitol Ford
Best Car Lot to go to!!!
by 10/29/2021on
I like how they go above and beyond. And make sure they don’t just put you any ole car. They give you great deals. CJ can get you into anything. He the best man at Capital Ford.
Just bought my Ford F-150 from Capital Ford
by 10/28/2021on
Like the fact it was all via phone with docs sent to me overnight, financing everything great experience with James Anderson would recommend him to everybody!
Consummate Professionalism
by 09/11/2021on
From beginning to end, the focus was on me, the customer. Each member of the team (salesperson, sales manager, F&I manager, and detail department) performed his/her task to perfection. Competitor dealerships should "go to school" on Capital Ford's commitment to excellence. They project the image and spirit to which all dealerships should aspire. They are a credit to the industry and a blessing to their customers. They are indeed consummate professionals!
2019 F250 Lariat
by 09/06/2021on
Don and Darlene, the dynamic duo, made the buying and financing process wonderful. Limited our time there, went above and beyond to help us obtain the deal we wanted. Thank you to Capital and Don and Darlene. We even got to meet Mark at the end and had a few jokes. Will definitely be back. Thanks again.
Great sales service
by 09/04/2021on
Mitchell was awesome. I pulled into the parking lot and was greeted extremely well. Mitchell took the time to see what I was looking for but also kept it light. We talked like we already knew each other. He was just outstanding.
Nices customer service, they made you feel like they want to do it.
by 08/29/2021on
They work fast, check on you every 5 minutes it was a pleasure to work with the lady in financial she is very attentive, and professional.❤️❤️❤️
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Overall experience
by 08/26/2021on
All the staff were super kind and truthful. I really liked how upfront they were. No hidden agenda.
1 Comments