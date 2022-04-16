5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

When I needed to replace a dying car in 2019- Capital Ford, Odell Lumley and James Anderson were there every step of the way. At the time I was unable to purchase my vehicle so the next best thing for me was a lease. After I had my 2019 Escape for just a short period of time I knew this was my forever vehicle and I would purchase at lease end. When it came time to purchase I compared a local dealership with Capital Ford and Capital won hands down. There are no words to express my gratitude and loyalty to the Capital Ford Team. Thank You Guys! You Rock :-) Read more