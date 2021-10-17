5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My mom and I just both bought Jeeps from Sam A at Westgate. Right off the bat, he was super helpful and knowledgeable about both jeeps we were interested in. My family and I have been to the other "5 Star Rated" dealerships, and it was a total waste of time, the guy acted like he didn't even want to sell me a car. But at Westgate Sam treated us like too customers the entire time, EVEN when we were late and had to come buy basically at closing time. He stayed until he was the last one on the lot to ensure we had everything ready to go. And we even came back to get more stuff set up, and he happily allowed us to come back and learn more about setting up our brand new Jeeps. You know the mark of a good salesman when they don't make you feel pressured into buying something, and yet you upgrade what you even originally wanted in the first place! They also have a great test drive experience, at the other "5 Star Rated" dealership they only let me take back roads because the sales guy was too lazy to put gas in it so I wasn't even able to test it at highway speeds, but with Westgate and Sam, I was able to try highway and backroads, AND he allowed me to try the different 4 Wheel drive options to test the difference in how the allowed the car to drive. Just all around great device from both Sam and the dealership. Everyone we met here made you feel comfortable and important. Read more