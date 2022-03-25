5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

So my lease for my Nissan Altima was going to run out in 6 months. I started looking for cars well in advance as I didn't want to wait until the last minute to see what I'd replace it with. I went to a number of different car dealerships from Nissan to Tesla, and found myself at Leith Honda this past Friday. I immediately met Shawn, and explained my situation. I told him I wanted to pay right around the same thing I'm paying now, but I'm in absolutely no rush. Note that I am 54 and have have had a dozen cars or more so I'm very used to the process. Shawn was very nice, and before we even talked in detail about cars, we chatted about being from NY, and a few other things before getting down to business. I never felt pressure and was very comfortable with his sales approach (I'm in sales myself so I could appreciate it). He asked if I wanted to test drive the sport which we did. I liked it, but I feel that he sensed I wasn't thrilled, so he suggested test driving the sport 2.0 Turbo. I was so impressed with the car and how it performed, I knew in my head that if we could make the numbers work, it was a done deal. Fast forward to today - I picked up my Accord Sport 2.0 T and I'm thrilled. Shawn was attentive, professional and let me know that just because I bought the car, it doesn't mean he's going to just forget about me. He told me to call him any time with questions or concerns, and sat with me in the car showing me all the features and ensuring I did not leave until I was comfortable with the car. I do have to say one negative about our experience. We purchased the car on a Sunday (this matters apparently). We signed all the paperwork, put our money down, and left with a happy face. On Monday I received a text from Sheila (I believe her name was) in finance that we had to provide my wife's paystubs. She then called and texted my wife multiple times requesting this. I then went in to get the car Simonized as part of our purchase, and IMMEDIATELY upon walking in, Sheila must've recognized me and requested the stubs again (this is about the 10th time). I told her while we would certainly provide that as soon as my wife got home from work, that I personally was a bit offended/miffed (insert adjective) that we already got the car. In fact, I felt that we did not have to provide paperwork after the fact as we signed the docs and they gave us the car. She then threatened that they would "take the car back", and that because it was bought on a Sunday, American Honda Finance was closed so they didn't request the docs. Apparently this is the very first care she had ever sold on a Sunday. I personally did not feel like arguing with her as my experience had been wonderful up to this point, but truly I felt that it wasn't our issue and that she made a mistake. I'm still honestly a bit ticked off at her aggressive way of handling her obvious error. No apology, no "we messed up", nothing of the sort. She just came at me and my wife unprofessionally. I truly almost wanted to say she is more than welcome to give us the money back, as well as the car I traded in, but just didn't want to have the experience soured. Overall I would absolutely buy another car from Leith Honda and they should be very happy with Shawn, but definitely need to talk to Sheila about her customer service. Oh and the car - amazing. Read more