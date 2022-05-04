Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Leith Chrysler Jeep
Awarded 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022

Leith Chrysler Jeep

Visit dealer’s website 
Awarded 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022
5500 Capital Blvd, Raleigh, NC 27616
Call Dealer
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Leith Chrysler Jeep

4.9
Overall Rating
4.94 out of 5 stars(1593)
Recommend: Yes (616) No (4)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Satisfied Buyer

by Margaret on 04/05/2022

Frank was wonderful when it came to accommodating my busy schedule and re-leaving my drive time back and forth to the dealership. He was also very helpful even after the purchase with questions and suggestions on accessories.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
1593 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Experience

by Lisa on 04/07/2022

Fast, quick service, offered me water, made sure my wait was comfortable

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Jeep Oil Change

by James on 04/06/2022

Tyler was very kind and easygoing. I also appreciate working with someone who is Not trying to sell a bunch of services and parts.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent Service

by William on 04/05/2022

The way my service was handled. I had no appointment and they got me in and completed the work I needed. Very helpful and friendly.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Satisfied Buyer

by Margaret on 04/05/2022

Frank was wonderful when it came to accommodating my busy schedule and re-leaving my drive time back and forth to the dealership. He was also very helpful even after the purchase with questions and suggestions on accessories.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Routine oil change and maintenance

by Edmunds on 04/04/2022

Immediate attention when I drove in. Promptly directed to right location for work order and escorted to wait area!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Satisfied Customer

by Carolyn on 04/04/2022

I was provided the first available appointment in a timely matter. I was provided a loaner car in my time of need for transportation. I am very pleased that my car was serviced in a timely manner and is running fantastic! Many thanks to Christian, Jay and Holly for the exceptional customer service I received. Keep up the great work in these most challenging times and in the days ahead. Again, thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

MissBryant_07

by MissBryant_07 on 04/03/2022

Greeted, courteous, professional, not a long wait time and nice to their customers..

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great experience

by Walter on 04/03/2022

Smooth experience. Kept me informed throughout the process.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Looking for a friendly and helpful dealership

by Tamee on 04/02/2022

I just moved to NC and needed a new dealership to service my jeep.The friendliness of the CSR AND TECH was on point. I had a ton of questions and each was answered kindly and without making me feel the questions were not relevant.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Getting the job done

by Apryl_CDG on 04/01/2022

Good conversation and Attention to my needs

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Good dealership

by Earle on 03/30/2022

Team was very helpful. Gave accurate updates and information.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

modern & responsive

by Will on 03/28/2022

quick drop. reasonable appt booking process. jay was terrific. john was accessible.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing experience

by Jennifer on 03/23/2022

Everyone was so helpful and professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Phillip on 03/21/2022

Honest communication from Steven Abbacchi

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by Lisa on 03/19/2022

Jacob was a great salesperson. Was an easy handoff b/t the internet salesperson to him.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Jeep Wrangler Service

by Louis on 03/19/2022

Quick, reliable and shuttle service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Excellent service with a smile ALWAYS

by Juliette on 03/16/2022

I travel far to get my car serviced because of the excellent service that I receive at this location. I would recommend this location to anyone with a Jeep or any other vehicle for that.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great buying experience!

by Anne on 03/15/2022

Questions were answered promptly. Staff were easy to talk to.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

"02 Chrysler Town & Country

by Peter on 03/15/2022

Our service advisor (Tyler Hudson) was professional, personable, and very helpful. The Service department was clean and well run, the whole experience was pleasant.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Jeep gladiator purchase

by Andrew on 03/13/2022

Expediency and professionalism

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Leith Jeep Fan!!

by Brian on 03/12/2022

resolved items quickly and correctly

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
125 cars in stock
68 new56 used1 certified pre-owned
Jeep Gladiator
Jeep Gladiator
16 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Jeep Wrangler
Jeep Wrangler
12 new|5 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Jeep Wagoneer
Jeep Wagoneer
14 new|0 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes