Satisfied Buyer
by 04/05/2022on
Frank was wonderful when it came to accommodating my busy schedule and re-leaving my drive time back and forth to the dealership. He was also very helpful even after the purchase with questions and suggestions on accessories.
Great Experience
by 04/07/2022on
Fast, quick service, offered me water, made sure my wait was comfortable
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jeep Oil Change
by 04/06/2022on
Tyler was very kind and easygoing. I also appreciate working with someone who is Not trying to sell a bunch of services and parts.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Service
by 04/05/2022on
The way my service was handled. I had no appointment and they got me in and completed the work I needed. Very helpful and friendly.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Satisfied Buyer
by 04/05/2022on
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Routine oil change and maintenance
by 04/04/2022on
Immediate attention when I drove in. Promptly directed to right location for work order and escorted to wait area!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Satisfied Customer
by 04/04/2022on
I was provided the first available appointment in a timely matter. I was provided a loaner car in my time of need for transportation. I am very pleased that my car was serviced in a timely manner and is running fantastic! Many thanks to Christian, Jay and Holly for the exceptional customer service I received. Keep up the great work in these most challenging times and in the days ahead. Again, thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
MissBryant_07
by 04/03/2022on
Greeted, courteous, professional, not a long wait time and nice to their customers..
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great experience
by 04/03/2022on
Smooth experience. Kept me informed throughout the process.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Looking for a friendly and helpful dealership
by 04/02/2022on
I just moved to NC and needed a new dealership to service my jeep.The friendliness of the CSR AND TECH was on point. I had a ton of questions and each was answered kindly and without making me feel the questions were not relevant.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Getting the job done
by 04/01/2022on
Good conversation and Attention to my needs
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good dealership
by 03/30/2022on
Team was very helpful. Gave accurate updates and information.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
modern & responsive
by 03/28/2022on
quick drop. reasonable appt booking process. jay was terrific. john was accessible.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing experience
by 03/23/2022on
Everyone was so helpful and professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Service
by 03/21/2022on
Honest communication from Steven Abbacchi
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 03/19/2022on
Jacob was a great salesperson. Was an easy handoff b/t the internet salesperson to him.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Jeep Wrangler Service
by 03/19/2022on
Quick, reliable and shuttle service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service with a smile ALWAYS
by 03/16/2022on
I travel far to get my car serviced because of the excellent service that I receive at this location. I would recommend this location to anyone with a Jeep or any other vehicle for that.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great buying experience!
by 03/15/2022on
Questions were answered promptly. Staff were easy to talk to.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
"02 Chrysler Town & Country
by 03/15/2022on
Our service advisor (Tyler Hudson) was professional, personable, and very helpful. The Service department was clean and well run, the whole experience was pleasant.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Jeep gladiator purchase
by 03/13/2022on
Expediency and professionalism
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Leith Jeep Fan!!
by 03/12/2022on
resolved items quickly and correctly
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
