Leased my new 2015 BMW X5 with Kent Beard at Leith BMW and the whole experience was AWESOME! From the "exhilarating" test drive where Kent really showed off the power and control of the vehicle by putting it through it's paces to the efficient execution of all the financing documents, the entire process was stress free and enjoyable. Kent and his team were great to work with and made sure that we were clear on every detail about the financing, and the vehicle itself, before we left the dealership. I have since gone back to Leith for work on another BMW that we own and was really impressed with the quality and friendliness of the service team. We love our new X5 - but we're already looking forward to working with Kent again on our next vehicle when this lease us up!! His business card lists him as a Dream Facilitator, and I would have to say his title rings true! I would highly recommend giving Kent a call if you are in the market for ANY car...he'll be sure to steer you in the right direction!