Outstanding Car Purchase Experience
by 10/01/2019on
The Staff at Leith both in Sales and Finance were outstanding in the way they honestly and accurately represented the car. We were buying from out of state and had nothing other than pictures and conversation with them to go on. When we showed up to finalize the deal, turns out that they were so detail oriented on their review of the vehicle, not a single detail was overlooked. It was perfectly accurate. Extremely happy with the experience. Far from the stereotypical car salesman image, these people are honest and straight forward, simply trying to help you purchase a car that works best for you at a good price. Can't say enough positive things about the whole transaction.
Barry Frucht
by 03/19/2018on
My experience with Barry Frucht has been a wonderful one. From the moment I met Barry hes gone above and beyond to help me in my search for a BMW. Having no experience with this make of vehicle Ive had a lot of questions and even flipflopped multiple times but this guy has been my rock through all of it. He quickly notified me when anything became available that came close to my requirements and has been patient (no small feat given how much anxiety I was experiencing) and personable. Love love LOVE this guy and will be seeking him out when its time to purchase another vehicle.
Most Pleasant Car Purchase Ever
by 04/07/2017on
For those of you reading this I want you to know that Jim McDougald made the purchase of my BMW 428 Grand Coupe the best car buying experience I ever had. Jim's breadth of knowledge, experience, guidance and personality made buying the BMW almost fun...and yes, you still go through all the stuff that is usually done, but how you go through it is important and Jim is right there for you. He always has a smile, no pressure tactics and no maneuvering.All I can say is... JIM - THANK YOU! .
535 from John McDougald
by 02/03/2017on
Dealing with John McDougald is like talking with an old friend. No pressure to purchase, just questions and answers. Truly unique buying experience!
BMW 328i
by 01/04/2017on
Great sales experience; competent salesman; answered questions precisely; no pressure or haggling
Sales Experience with John McDougald
by 12/25/2016on
I cannot give enough praise for John's assistance during the purchase of my M3. He provided a very upfront and clear process while maintaining an approachable friendly attitude. His level of service did not dissipate once I left the dealership. I ran into terrible bad luck with my vehicle on the hazard ridden roads of North Carolina and he was there to help me get my car back to Raleigh for service support. If I buy another BMW, John will be the first person I call. The dealership is very nice and welcoming while treating BMW owners to level expected of luxury vehicle owners. I highly recommend Leith and John specifically.
I now have my Dream Car thanks you John!
by 12/22/2016on
John McDougald met me with an original intent of buying a 440i convertible. However on a return test drive I told him my dream about owning an M3 ever since I was sixteen years old. A few days and a test drive later I now have my dream car. John made it happen!
Leith BMW - John McDougald
by 11/26/2016on
We could not have had a better experience purchasing our CPO 328i GT from John McDougald at Leith BMW. Just first class from start to finish. Honestly the best car buying experience I've ever had.
Best Car Buying Experience, EVER!
by 05/12/2016on
I bought my Certified Pre-Owned 2014 435i from Barry Frucht a couple of weeks ago and I couldn't be happier with my purchase experience, the car, and my subsequent service visits to address some very minor touch ups. I feel like I've graduated to an exclusive car buying experience where all the previous purchases were just so so. Thank you Leith BMW and Barry for what I hope will be a lasting, fantastic relationship!
William Mark Poindexter
by 04/20/2016on
william is a good dealer, he is knowdeged and helpful
Gerr- Love my BMW
by 12/18/2015on
I bought a certified BMW 535i from Leith BMW. I had the most enjoyable day and experience in purchasing my car. William (Mark) Poindexter, the salesperson, was knowledgeable and very helpful. He made me feel as if I were talking to a family member. He was able to give me the exact car that I wanted and he knew all the features (I am still learning). I was surprised that I enjoyed spending my money. I am still on cloud 9. From the start to the end the sales staff at this dealership was most knowledgeable and helpful. I am TRULY happy with my car. Mark has also offered to answer any future questions regarding the features and functions of the car. I definitely recommend if you are looking for BMW try Leith BMW.
2012 BMW 328i
by 07/26/2015on
Bought Pre-certified BMW 328i from Leith BMW. I have visited multiple BMW, Audi and Lexus dealerships in Raleigh, Durham area and I have to admit that Sales staff at this dealership was the most knowledgeable staff. Tim Hicks was the sales person involved in car purchase and have to say that he knew all features and services of BMWs inside out. Really happy with the car. Tim was also prompt on responding to answer my questions regarding the features and functions of the car even after sale. Definitely recommends if you are looking for a nice BMW and even better service.
2009 BMW 328
by 05/13/2015on
Bought 2009 BMW 328 from Barry Frucht yesterday. Great expereince. Drove from greensboro right past Crown BMW to deal with him,. Made experience exceptional. Thanks Barry.
Great dealer, great salesman
by 05/11/2015on
This month I purchased my second certified pre-owned BMW 128i convertible from Jimmy Daniel at Leith BMW Raleigh. My wife and I met Jimmy in 2007 when she was shopping for an SUV. Jimmy was over the top helpful, listened to her and focused on what she wanted, and we bought our first BMW. Although we live more than 100 miles from Raleigh, weve purchased 5 BMWs now, all working with Jimmy Daniel. With Jimmy, there is no pressure, he listens to what YOU want, what you dont want, and he works to find you the best car at the best price. And with Colleen OLeary on the business side, the Leith team makes the whole process go smoothly. Leith has always given us a fair trade-in on our used cars and made sure we were happy after the sale too. My wife and I both highly recommend Leith BMW and Jimmy Daniel to anyone looking for a BMW, new or used. And if youre not looking for a BMW, well bet after working with Jimmy, you will be!
Excellent Customer Service
by 05/05/2015on
Just purchased a 2012 BMW 535i and the process could not have been smoother. Ask for John Draz, he will take excellent care of you.
Awesome Experience
by 04/15/2015on
Leased my new 2015 BMW X5 with Kent Beard at Leith BMW and the whole experience was AWESOME! From the "exhilarating" test drive where Kent really showed off the power and control of the vehicle by putting it through it's paces to the efficient execution of all the financing documents, the entire process was stress free and enjoyable. Kent and his team were great to work with and made sure that we were clear on every detail about the financing, and the vehicle itself, before we left the dealership. I have since gone back to Leith for work on another BMW that we own and was really impressed with the quality and friendliness of the service team. We love our new X5 - but we're already looking forward to working with Kent again on our next vehicle when this lease us up!! His business card lists him as a Dream Facilitator, and I would have to say his title rings true! I would highly recommend giving Kent a call if you are in the market for ANY car...he'll be sure to steer you in the right direction!
New X3 Purchase Experience
by 03/23/2015on
We had a great experience purchasing our new X3 from Leith BMW. Our Client Advisor, Tim Hicks, was outstanding. He answered all of our questions clearly and honestly and helped us through the purchase process. He was patient as we asked about the technology features of vehicle and made sure that we were satisfied before, during and after the purchase.
BMW Vehicle Purchase Experience
by 03/22/2015on
This review is for Tim Hicks sales associate at Leith BMW in Raleigh. Tim helped me ordering of a 400 series 2015 BMW. Tim was able to be instrumental in making this a successful and enjoyable experience. He ordered the exact vehicle that I wanted and kept me informed at all times of the the status of this ordered. When the vehicle arrived to the dealer, Tim immediately contacted me when the vehicle arrived, and quickly had all the paper work ready to be signed prior of my arrival to the dealer. Because of his expertise and attention to detail on making this purchase an enjoyable experience, I highly recommend Leith BMW and Tim Hicks for the place to go for purchasing a nice vehicle.
I have a new car!
by 03/18/2015on
Thanks to Tyler Glasgow at Leith BMW! Tyler helped us to find a great car for us and we are very pleased with our 328i, the service we received and the entire experience! Very low miles, lots of features, a price within budget, and a beautiful car; we are thrilled!
My trade
by 03/09/2015on
I'm completely happy with my deal. Timothy Hicks handled everything. He was honest and very professional. All of my question were completely answered. Totally satisfied!!!
Great Used Car Experience, like buying a new car
by 02/03/2015on
Bought a Certified Pre-Owned 2011 BMW 335d from Tim Hicks at Leith BMW. Tim was very helpful, and not at all pushy, allowing me as much time to examine the car, including several returns for test drives. Tim is extremely knowledgable about BMWs. The buying experience was similar to new, with a warranty and financing available. Tim took me through every function of the car, helped me pair my bluetooth phone and showed me how everything worked. Great experience that felt like buying a new car.
