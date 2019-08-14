Customer Reviews of Fred Anderson Toyota
2019 Highlander
by 08/14/2019on
Purchased 2019 Highlander XLE at Fred Anderson Toyota and Matt Lowery was the salesperson. It was a great experience working with Matt. There were no gimmicks nor back and forth with the Sales price and i got the vehicle at the price i desired to buy at. Overall it was a very satisfying experience working with Matt. Will definetely recommend him and will be my go to guy for all future purchases.
tacoma trd pro
by 05/20/2019on
Frank was great, explained everything well. He did his research on the truck and communicated well.
My 8th purchase
by 05/20/2019on
Carl Anderson and Fred Anderson Toyota continues to deliver. Carl is excellent to work with, he always answers my questions, goes above and beyond to assist, always asks about myself and the family. My entire family has purchased vehicles from Carl since 2006.
!!
by 05/13/2019on
Marvin had patience and was helpful.
Uninformed, unreliable and unresponsive
by 05/10/2019on
Eric sold us 2 new vehicles in April under the condition to have 1 titled in GA where we have an office and in NC where we have the other office. Despite having send the paperwork to our GA office for notarization and signatures they still titled both in NC. Eric would not return calls or emails. Steve and Scott are managers at the Raleigh location and both washed their hands of the situation simply stating we now have to perform the titling and registration in Ga. No effort or offer to make amends or correct the errors they made were made. This is not a good representation of the Toyota brand.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Tim Williams and Fred Anderson Toyota
by 05/09/2019on
Tim greeted me when I first entered the dealership with a smile and was very helpful in my request to test drive the 2019 RAV4. He explained the features of the RAV4 and the programs that Fred Anderson dealership offered. Tim guided me through the purchase process and answered all question and concerned. I felt that I receive a more than fair deal and top-notch professional service and follow-up. I look forward to a continual relationship with Fred Anderson Toyota in Raleigh.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Repeat Customer
by 05/07/2019on
I have bought about half dozen Toyota's in recent years for myself and my sons. This round I was looking for a 2019 RAV4 Hybrid, with particular configuration requirements. These are so new they are hard to find. I interacted with four Triangle Area dealerships, and Fred Anderson was by far the most responsive and helpful. I was very pleased to discover that the person on the other end of the on-line dialogue was Carl Anderson, from whom I had purchased a Highlander in 2012 or so. He's a real professional -- set aside all your stereotypes about high pressure sales people. He's matched me with a RAV4 Hybrid I'm excited about, with a better trade and a better overall price than others offered. Plus they offer life time complimentary oil changes. I definitely recommend this dealership and Carl in particular.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Purchase Experience
by 05/06/2019on
It was a pleasure working with Fred Anderson Toyota on the purchase of my new car. Their customer care was exemplary!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New Purchase Experience
by 05/06/2019on
It was a pleasure working with Fred Anderson Toyota on my new car purchase. Their customer care was exemplary!
Matt Lowery - Fred Anderson Toyota Raleigh
by 05/05/2019on
Great service, very attentive to my needs and pointing out details of car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Best Sales person ever.
by 05/05/2019on
We loved our experience with Jody. He was knowledgeable and helpful. He made sure we knew how to use every feature of our new Rav4. He made sure we left extremely happy. If you are looking for an awesome sales person ask for Jody Fleming.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
"we’re here to guide you through your automotive journey."
by 05/05/2019on
Title of this review is quoted from Fred Anderson website. It's true. Jim Amerson made the purchasing of our Toyota easy: On our first visit Jim discussed all the options and features and answered our questions. What really helped was Jim provided a lot of information that we had not thought about and that was essential in making our buying decision. It's been over 7 years since we purchased our other Toyota and Jim discussed in plain English all the features/options, technology ... which reflected the value of buying a new Toyota. No pressure was exerted to close the sale on our first visit. We came back for second visit with Jim. We discussed pricing and options. We did some research on our Toyota Camry XLE choice and found the offer was very competitive with other pricing. We also were very impressed with the facility and service packages that were offered. Jim was a perfect guide....informed, congenial, and very proactive in making the purchasing process easy to understand (no gobbledygook).
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wonderful!!!
by 05/04/2019on
This is my 2nd purchase at fred anderson toyota snd they made it so easy! From purchase to service on my vechicles. They are truly wonderful!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Team . . . No reason to go anywhere else!
by 05/03/2019on
I had a another great experience working with Carl Anderson. After 2 Highlander leases and towards the end of my Tacoma lease, I was contacted by Ken Cobb's team to explore end-of-lease options. Carl and Ken made the decision simple and a no brainer financially. Great communication from both even when the dealership was extremely busy. I'll see them both again in 36 months!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Recent Purchasing Experience
by 05/02/2019on
I was so pleased with the efficiency of services provided by Tim. He provided clear answers to all of my questions and he helped me find the best deal possible based on the parameters I gave him. I would definitely seek him out for future purchases!
Amazing Customer Service Highly Recommend!
by 05/02/2019on
Eric Garrett, Ken Cobb, Mike Hardy and the team at Fred Anderson Toyota made the car buying process a breeze! They answered all my questions, and never made me feel pressured to make any decisions. They went above and beyond to help get me the perfect deal on my new car, and I can't thank them enough for their customer service! Highly recommend going to visit Fred Anderson Toyota of Raleigh when purchasing a vehicle, new or used!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Easy and Friendly
by 05/02/2019on
I contacted Jody Flemming around noon on April 29 about a special Fred Anderson was running on Tacomas. I stopped by the dealership around 2;30 pm that afternoon with out an appointment. Jody helped me and a few hours later I had a new 2019 Tacoma 4X4. Jody made me feel welcome and at ease. He took care of everything.
Great Service / Low pressure
by 05/01/2019on
Michael was very nice and made the process very easy. Low pressure environment and the dealer offers great service plans.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Robert Powell was fantastic
by 05/01/2019on
Great salesman well spoken, knowledgeable and willing to hear my car needs. He did a great job.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Perfect shopping experience
by 05/01/2019on
Georgiana was very helpful in the entire car shopping experience since the beginning. Out of all the cars I have bought since now, this was by far the best shopping experience and I will definitely recommend both Georgiana and Fred Anderson if you are out in market looking for a new or used car.
Great place
by 04/30/2019on
Great, welcoming environment. Everyone was extremely friendly!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
