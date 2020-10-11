Classic Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Pineville
Customer Reviews of Classic Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Pineville
Very Disappointed
by 11/10/2020on
Service Dept. diagnosed the problem and ordered the part. Didn’t call me as promised. I called and an appointment was scheduled. I was told it would take an hour. Arrived at the scheduled time. After checking-in with service rep, my truck was moved and sat outside a garage bay for longer than an hour. Complained to my service rep after the first 75 minutes and he said this place is like place is like going to see a doctor, sometimes you just have to wait (wouldn’t surprise me if their customer base started dying away). He was rude and unprofessional. This guy needs customer service training. He has no clue on how to talk to a customer. The one hour turned out to be almost three hours. Finally, they said my 2020 Ram was finished and then I noticed a ding on the edge of the driver’s side door. So now, I wait 14 minutes for the service department manager who is about 20 feet away. This person needs the same training as his service rep. He inferred on numerous occasions that there was no way the door could have been damaged in his shop. He was very sarcastic and condescending. He walked away grumbling and said bring it back on Tuesday morning and you’re going to have to leave it all day and “I’ll help you out”. No one accepts any responsibility and they deflect all accountability.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Excellent Experience
by 02/03/2019on
I had a top-notch experience with Isaiah, Steve and Uriel. I will recommend this dealership to all of my friends and family.
Roof
by 10/29/2018on
Annabel did a great job of working with me on getting the top for my jeep that was damaged. She was always kind and felt bad when it was taking so long to find a top. The gentleman that performed the service was also very nice and professional. I am experiencing some rattling noising in my top. I am coming back in the beginning of November to get a bracket that was broke on my new top I got. Hopefully they will be able to work with me and get the rattles fixed to where there are not any. I did put no on the quality of work done just because it has the rattles but that will change if the rattles are taken care of. thanks
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
After Purchase nightmare
by 06/22/2018on
Service was great until I signed on the dotted line. They failed to register my vehicle because I was residing out of state and was more complicated for them. I had to chase them to try to get it done but were very little help and sales manager hung up on me once I showed frustration and that I was not satisfied with very little help he was.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
