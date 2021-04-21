2 out of 5 stars service Rating

Called in Monday- have a fleet vehicle that needed service, check brakes, and potential need of tires. Dropped off Monday-1:30 pm because I needed to catch a ride. Service would call, you should have no issues picking up Wed PM, before the holiday. I call this morning(now Wednesday) to see when I can pick it up. I am told that the service has been approved, along with the tires but the tires that were delivered, they cant find. They will have to send someone to Durham to get so it wouldn't be ready until late today . I get a call at 3:35pm that I need to swing by to sign the work order to allow them to get paid. I asked if I could sign the papers when I picked up the car. No, I would have to come over now to do it, then they would complete the work. The dealer is 15 miles away , on a work day. I have better things to do....They couldn't have called earlier during lunch when I was out and available but wait till late afternoon. I kill 45 minutes of my time to go over & sign it, I get back to my office to be called 10 minutes later- Your Car is done! REALLY..... The office staff is now gone, No ride immediately available and its a Holiday- Dealer closes at 5 pm today. It sucks to be me - with Boyd Ford. Read more