Boyd Brothers Ford
Customer Reviews of Boyd Brothers Ford
Terrible Customer Service
by 04/21/2021on
I would never buy a vehicle from this dealership. It has been and still is the worst buying experience ever. I purchased a new truck on Feb 26th and to this date Apr 21st I have not received my tags. Numerous phone calls and nobody knows what is going on. They delivered the vehicle to me and was filthy, covered with sticker residue and plastic inside. The floor mats were still in the plastic bag. Nobody in management has tried to contact me to resolve these issues. Make the sale and your on your own.
Best Service Ever!
by 02/02/2022on
I definitely recommend getting service here, it’s never been a time that I’ve not been able to get in quick and get out even quicker and I’m very impressed with the quality of service received here and the service reps are great, very respectful and a strong willingness to help out anyway they can!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Not what i would deem as "Customer Friendly"
by 07/03/2019on
Called in Monday- have a fleet vehicle that needed service, check brakes, and potential need of tires. Dropped off Monday-1:30 pm because I needed to catch a ride. Service would call, you should have no issues picking up Wed PM, before the holiday. I call this morning(now Wednesday) to see when I can pick it up. I am told that the service has been approved, along with the tires but the tires that were delivered, they cant find. They will have to send someone to Durham to get so it wouldn't be ready until late today . I get a call at 3:35pm that I need to swing by to sign the work order to allow them to get paid. I asked if I could sign the papers when I picked up the car. No, I would have to come over now to do it, then they would complete the work. The dealer is 15 miles away , on a work day. I have better things to do....They couldn't have called earlier during lunch when I was out and available but wait till late afternoon. I kill 45 minutes of my time to go over & sign it, I get back to my office to be called 10 minutes later- Your Car is done! REALLY..... The office staff is now gone, No ride immediately available and its a Holiday- Dealer closes at 5 pm today. It sucks to be me - with Boyd Ford.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
1 Comments