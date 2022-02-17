5 out of 5 stars service Rating

I called and set the service appointment the week before. I took my car in and was greeted very professionally. I went to the waiting room and sat and read a book I had taken with me. When the car was finished, I paid and went out and got into an exceptionally clean car that had also had the tires rotated, part of the deal since I had purchased my tires there. I have never had an issue or problem with Dale Earnhardt Chevrolet. The people there are all friendly but also professional. I have reccomended them in the past and continue to do so in the future. Read more