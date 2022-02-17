Dale Earnhardt Chevrolet
Customer Reviews of Dale Earnhardt Chevrolet
Great Service
by 02/17/2022on
Very pleased with personal & service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Clarence W Bell
by 01/19/2022on
I called and set the service appointment the week before. I took my car in and was greeted very professionally. I went to the waiting room and sat and read a book I had taken with me. When the car was finished, I paid and went out and got into an exceptionally clean car that had also had the tires rotated, part of the deal since I had purchased my tires there. I have never had an issue or problem with Dale Earnhardt Chevrolet. The people there are all friendly but also professional. I have reccomended them in the past and continue to do so in the future.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes