Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Dale Earnhardt Chevrolet

Dale Earnhardt Chevrolet

Visit dealer’s website 
1774 NC Hwy 16 S, Newton, NC 28658
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
7:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
7:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
7:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
7:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
7:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 3:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Dale Earnhardt Chevrolet

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(2)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service

by Jayhawk on 02/17/2022

Very pleased with personal & service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
2 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service

by Jayhawk on 02/17/2022

Very pleased with personal & service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Clarence W Bell

by Butch Bell on 01/19/2022

I called and set the service appointment the week before. I took my car in and was greeted very professionally. I went to the waiting room and sat and read a book I had taken with me. When the car was finished, I paid and went out and got into an exceptionally clean car that had also had the tires rotated, part of the deal since I had purchased my tires there. I have never had an issue or problem with Dale Earnhardt Chevrolet. The people there are all friendly but also professional. I have reccomended them in the past and continue to do so in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
11 cars in stock
0 new11 used0 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
0 new|5 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Toyota 4Runner
Toyota 4Runner
0 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Toyota Camry
Toyota Camry
0 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes